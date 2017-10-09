DGI Investors: Where Should You Reinvest Your Dividends?

Dividend growth investing (DGI) is a remarkably popular strategy in the investing community. A critical part of the strategy is the reinvestment of the dividends every year so that the compounding process does its miracle. Some investors have automatic dividend reinvestment programs, with which the dividends are reinvested in the stocks that distributed them in the first place. However, now that the market keeps posting new all-time highs, most stocks have become overvalued and hence investors should be particularly careful in the stocks they select for the reinvestment of their dividends. Otherwise, the strategy will disappoint them in the long run.

Thanks to the almost record-low yields that have prevailed for almost a decade, investors have rushed to purchase dividend stalwarts in order to secure a decent and growing yield for their portfolio. As a result, most dividend stalwarts have risen to overvalued territory. This is certainly a problem for DGI investors, as it has become really hard to pinpoint dividend stalwarts with an attractive dividend yield and a reasonable valuation.

In the table below (all data is from finance.yahoo.com), a list of candidates for dividend reinvesting is shown, in the order of decreasing dividend yield. As most DGI investors reinvest their dividends in dividend aristocrats, the list has been drawn from the list of dividend aristocrats, with only one exception (more on this below): Total (TOT), Target (TGT), Altria (MO), General Mills (GIS), Philip Morris (PM), which was spun-off the dividend aristocrat Altria, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Consolidated Edison (ED), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Pepsico (PEP), McDonald’s (MCD), Wal-Mart (WMT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Clorox (CLX) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Dividend yield Trailing P/E Dividend growth rate TOT 5.5% 13.7 7% TGT 4.2% 11.9 3% MO 4.2% 19.5 8% GIS 3.8% 18.8 2% PM 3.8% 24.7 3% XOM 3.8% 29.5 3% CVX 3.7% 38.1 1% ED 3.4% 19.7 3% KMB 3.3% 19.3 5% KO 3.3% 23.9 6% PG 3.3% 22.1 3% PEP 3.0% 23.2 7% MCD 2.6% 25.7 7% WMT 2.6% 19.0 2% JNJ 2.6% 22.5 5% CLX 2.6% 24.2 5% CL 2.2% 27 3%

As dividend aristocrats are mature companies, with moderate growth at best, investors should pay great attention to the valuation of these stocks before reinvesting their dividends on them. Otherwise, they run the risk of wasting this significant component of long-term performance. Therefore, investors should prefer to reinvest their dividends in stocks with P/E ratios below 20. Moreover, as the article refers to dividend-oriented investors, these investors should pursue dividend yields above 3% and decent dividend growth rates, at least 4%-5%. Of course these guidelines are not written in stone and obviously they can be somewhat modified according to the temperament of each individual investor. Nevertheless, the above set of rules can certainly constitute the baseline for most DGI investors.

While Exxon Mobil and Chevron are the most popular oil majors, Total currently offers a much higher dividend yield while it also trades at a much lower P/E ratio, which is about half of the P/E ratio of Exxon and 1/3 of the P/E of Chevron. Therefore, if some investors want to reinvest their dividends on oil majors, I definitely recommend Total over its American peers. Although Total is not a dividend aristocrat, it has a much stronger downstream segment than its peers and hence it has suffered much less from the suppressed oil prices than its peers. More specifically, while the earnings per share of Exxon Mobil plunged 50% and Chevron and BP (BP) reported losses last year, Total's earnings dropped only 25%. Even better, Total reported the highest absolute earnings among all the oil majors last year, which is extremely surprising given that Exxon has by far the largest market cap (3 times the market cap of Total).

It is also remarkable that Total is the only oil major that has achieved meaningful production growth during the last few years. To be sure, it raised its output by 9% in 2015 and 4% in 2016. Even better, it expects to grow its output by 5% per year until 2020. As a result, its shareholders can expect earnings growth from the slow rebound of the price of oil, as well as the higher expected output. This is in contrast to the business performance of the other oil majors, which have failed to grow their output during the last few years. Moreover, Total is likely to be minimally affected by the production cuts that were decided during the last OPEC meeting. All in all, investors will be hard-pressed to find a stock with such an attractive dividend yield, growth prospects and valuation.

Excluding the oil sector, Target and Altria offer the next higher dividend yield. It is also remarkable that Target has the cheapest valuation among all the above stocks. In fact, it may be surprising to some investors that a dividend aristocrat is trading at a P/E ratio of only 11.9. However, the market does not offer any free lunch, particularly now that it keeps posting new all-time highs. More precisely, the competition in the retail sector has heated to the extreme due to the relentless expansion of Amazon (AMZN) and the escalating price war among large retailers. That’s why the earnings per share of Target are expected to fall 10% this year and another 2% next year. On the bright side, its dividend payout ratio remains healthy, at 48.5%. However, when the business model of a company is under attack, investors should focus on the threat and completely ignore the dividend yield.

Altria, which offers the same dividend yield as Target, is trading at a much higher P/E ratio (19.5), which however is not extreme. In addition, although the tobacco stalwart is facing the unfavorable secular trend of decreasing consumption per capita, it has repeatedly proven its ability to offset the trend via its meaningful price hikes thanks to its strong pricing power. Therefore, given its attractive dividend yield and its reasonable valuation, Altria is certainly a decent candidate for dividend reinvestment.

Another attractive candidate is General Mills, which offers a 3.8% dividend yield while it has the third-cheapest valuation in the above group. Unfortunately, the company has stumbled in recent years due to the increased competition from the numerous products that occupy the shelves of supermarkets in each category. Due to its lack of growth, the company raised its dividend by only 2% this year. Nevertheless, the company has a unique record; it has not cut its dividend for 117 consecutive years. Therefore, it is not likely to put a stop on that streak anytime soon and hence those who buy the stock at its current price are likely to enjoy an approximate 4% yield on cost while they will be waiting for the company to return to growth mode. Moreover, thanks to the increased merger activity in the food & beverage sector, the company offers its shareholders a wild card; it has decent chances of being acquired at some point in the future.

Consolidated Edison is the only utility stock that is included in the list of dividend aristocrats. However, the stock is trading at a remarkably high P/E ratio for a slow-growth stock. As a result, its current dividend yield is much lower than its average historical yield while its dividend growth pace is almost negligible. Moreover, as interest rates are likely to keep rising for the next few years, they are likely to exert pressure on the valuation of the stock, given that utility stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rates. Therefore, the stock is not attractive for dividend reinvestment right now.

The remaining dividend stalwarts of the above table currently trade at remarkably high P/E ratios even though they are not high-growth stocks. As a result, their dividend yields are much less attractive than they used to be. Consequently, while these stocks have an exceptional performance record, I do not recommend purchasing them at their current prices. Even Johnson & Johnson, which used to be much more reasonably valued thanks to its higher perceived risk as a pharmaceutical company, now has a P/E=22.5 and a dividend yield of only 2.6%. Moreover, Wal-Mart currently has a P/E slightly below 20 but it has uncertain growth prospects due to the above mentioned relentless competition in the retail sector.

To sum up, now that the market keeps posting new all-time highs and most stocks are overvalued, investors should be extremely careful in selecting stocks for reinvesting their dividends. Among the above candidates, the most attractive right now is Total. Altria and General Mills also offer attractive dividend yields while they also have a reasonable valuation. Although all the remaining stocks have excellent performance records, they now have a remarkably rich valuation and hence investors should wait for a better entry point.

