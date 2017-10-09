'Savvy Seniors' Enjoy YTD 20% Total Return From 'Income Factory' Growth Strategy (I.E. The 'Non-DGI' Approach)

Compelling alternative to a typical DGI approach, especially at market high points, since you DON'T HAVE TO FEAR DOWNTURNS because they work FOR you rather than AGAINST you).

At that rate a $50,000 portfolio at age 25 can grow to produce $300,000-400,000 per year income stream by retirement age (lots more if you add savings along the way).

Our "Savvy Senior" portfolio might also be called the "lucky senior" portfolio given its performance so far this year. As you know, our strategy is to:

Maximize income - i.e. cold, hard cash - while taking care to ensure it is from numerous, well diversified sources, and

Use that income to create and grow our own "income factory" through re-investing and compounding

That means if we collect and re-invest cash distributions at a rate of about 10% per year, then per the "rule of 72" (more on that later), we will double our income stream every 7.2 years, which is a "growth" strategy by anyone's definition. Our cash distribution yield was 9% for the first nine months (an annualized rate of 12%). Our total return for the 9 months was a bit over 20%, which means there was capital appreciation of 11% in addition to the 9% cash return.

As many readers know, I actively manage my portfolio to try to achieve a target cash yield in the 9-10% range, and regard capital appreciation as "icing on the cake." While market price gains give me a warm and fuzzy feeling and boost my total return bragging rights, they actually can drag down the long-term growth of the income stream by increasing the cost (and lowering the yield) on the assets I buy with my re-invested cash income. So while the 20% total return looks good and makes me feel more prosperous when I look at my account statement, it is the 9% cash distribution (for the first 9 months) that actually allows me to build wealth and income over time. I can't claim any special credit for the 11% capital appreciation and regard that part of the performance as largely due to luck, not to any particular strategy.

CURRENT YEAR PERFORMANCE, ONGOING OUTLOOK AND PORTFOLIO STRATEGY:

As the market prices of many of our holdings have increased and distribution yields have therefore fallen, the biggest challenges have been:

Deciding which holdings to retain despite their having reached prices, discount/premium and yield levels that are no longer as compelling as when I first purchased them, and

Selecting new prospects for adding to the portfolio, hopefully with asset quality, yield levels and discount/premium levels that are reasonable (even if not ideal)

This has meant, in some cases, adding holdings that would not have "made the cut" a year or so ago but still look attractive long term. It has also meant trading up to some higher yielding funds in order to maintain the 10%+ overall target yield on my portfolio, while bidding adieu to some "old favorites" that have risen to prices and discount/premiums that have made them less attractive.

While no longer in the portfolio, some of these "old favorites" are still high quality, first-rate investments even though their price and yield are no longer as relatively attractive to me as they were previously. These include:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEMKT:EVV): 6.9% yield, -8% discount

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC): 7.7% yield, -8.7% discount

Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF): 7.8% yield, -5% discount

Blackstone GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB): 7.8% yield, -6% discount

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI): 8.5% yield, -1.6% discount

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD): 8.5% yield, -5.9% discount

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Fund (NYSE:DPG): 8.7% yield, - 9.3% discount

While they may no longer fit my own portfolio, these are fine candidates for a portfolio with an 8% target yield rather than the "stretch" yield of 10% that I have been trying to achieve recently. As I mentioned in my "It Don't Worry Me" article earlier this year, the risk of having an otherwise well-run fund drop its dividend from 10% to 8% if market and interest rate conditions change doesn't bother me, since I'm then no worse off, from an income standpoint, than I would be if I just bought the 8% yielding fund to begin with (plus I'd miss the extra yield received for the months or years before the payout dropped.)

But for those who want to avoid that drama and buy solid funds already paying at a more easy-to-sustain rate, the above funds are fine candidates. Even at the lower payout - 7 or 8% - you still have long-term "dividend growth" performance that any DGI ("dividend growth investing") adherent would have to be proud of.

That's because of the "Rule of 72" referred to above. The rule, stated simply, is that any stream of income DOUBLES in as many years as its percentage yield divides into the number "72". So if your portfolio earns 8% interest, it doubles in 9 years. (72 divided by 8 equals 9. If your portfolio yields 7% then it will double in 10 years; at 10% yield it doubles in 7 years.)

This assumes the income is compounded each year at the same rate. If rates increase and you compound at a higher rate, then your income doubles sooner. This is why when market prices DROP, iron-nerved investors who don't panic but stay invested and keep on re-investing their earnings actually grow their income FASTER than if the market had not dropped. It is also a key tenet of my own investing philosophy and why I keep repeating that market crashes like 2007-2008 can be (and for some of us actually WERE) such huge opportunities.

Back to the Rule of 72 and why essentially high yielding fixed income portfolios are still essentially GROWTH portfolios, suitable for 25-year-olds as well as 65-year-olds. A 25-year-old who invested in the more modest yielding funds listed above, re-investing cash at an 8% rate, would see their income stream double by age 34, quadruple by age 43, increase by 8 times (octuple?) by age 52, increase by 16 times by age 61, and increase by 32 times when they hit 70 years of age. If that 25 year old started with, say $50,000, their initial annual cash income would be $4,000, and would increase to:

$8,000 at 34,

16,000 at 43,

32,000 at 52

$64,000 at 61

$124,000 at 70, without adding a dime of new outside money.

Obviously if he/she added to their savings as they got older, as most people do, the income stream would be far greater. If they were a bit more aggressive, as I am with my own portfolio, and achieved a 10% cash income stream, then the number of years between doubling would be only 7. That would grow our hypothetical 25-year-old's income at an even faster pace:

Starting with $50,000 and a first year income of $5,000 at 10%, he/she would have an income of

$10,000 at age 32,

$20,000 at age 39,

$40,000 at age 46,

$80,000 at age 53,

$160,000 at age 60,

$320,000 at age 67

and so on; again even greater as they add more savings along the way.

I am emphasizing this for several reasons:

To continue to drive a stake through the heart of the idea that "dividend growth investing" - where you buy blue chip equities that pay only 2-4% dividend yields and make you rely on "wishing, hoping and waiting" for your income to grow through the companies' increasing dividends over many years into the future - is the ONLY way to achieve predictable, sustainable long-term growth in a portfolio.

of the idea that "dividend growth investing" - where you buy blue chip equities that pay only 2-4% dividend yields and make you rely on "wishing, hoping and waiting" for your income to grow through the companies' increasing dividends over many years into the future - is the way to achieve predictable, sustainable long-term growth in a portfolio. To emphasize the point that buying high-yielding investments, especially closed end funds, where you get a much higher current cash yield right from the start and then create your own growth through re-investment and compounding is equally effective , and also….

through re-investment and compounding , and also…. It gives you more control of your own destiny and allows you to take advantage of downturns and use them to ACCELERATE your income growth, rather than fearing them as obstacles that will slow and/or retard your long-term progress.

and use them to your income growth, as obstacles that will slow and/or retard your long-term progress. This removes the stress and uncertainty of trying to decide when and whether to hedge, move cash to the sidelines, and do other things that end up costing you both sleep and money over the years when you follow the investing herd.

Finally to point out that many of the funds I have held , admired and written positively about over the years, like those mentioned above, even though they may be in my personal "discard pile" temporarily because they no longer meet my own distribution yield targets, are still great funds and may be perfectly good candidates for readers whose long-term goals can be met with solid distribution yields that are in the 7-8% range. (Especially readers who themselves or their family members may be looking for "set 'em and forget 'em" type investments that need not be monitored as carefully as some of my higher yielding holdings. I still hold some of these funds in family and friend accounts that I manage on a slightly less aggressive basis than my own account .)

, admired and written positively about over the years, like those mentioned above, because they no longer meet my own distribution yield targets, are for readers whose long-term goals can be met with solid distribution yields that are in the 7-8% range. (Especially readers who themselves or their family members may be looking for "set 'em and forget 'em" type investments that need not be monitored as carefully as some of my higher yielding holdings. .) For additional background on my "income factory growth" approach as an alternative to the conventional "dividend growth investing (DGI)" approach to long term investing, check out these articles: 'Income Growth' Vs. 'Dividend Growth' - The Re-Match, and 'Income Growth' Vs. 'Dividend Growth' Strategies

Turning to the current portfolio and strategy underlying it. Little has changed from the views expressed in my recent articles:

The economy continues to make slow but steady progress (despite the drop in jobs in September due to the hurricanes). Interest rate increases should also continue to be very gradual. Default rates on corporate credit continue to drop from month to month (3.5% in July, 3.3% in August and 3.1% in September, per S&P), which augurs well for all the credit-oriented investments of which I am so fond (the "betting on the horse to finish the race rather than have to win it" approach, as explained here: 'Will The Horse Finish The Race?'

In this kind of "Goldilocks" environment ("not too hot and not too cold") where I don't expect the economic recovery to be a barn-burner but don't expect a recession either, it seems to make sense to continue the strategy outlined over the past year: Lots of diversification among individual companies, industries and portfolio managers Recognize the stock market bull market is "long in the tooth" and could end at any moment, so position my portfolio to prosper and grow its income stream regardless of what the broader equity market does Make investment "bets" that pay off and produce a river of cash as long as these thousands of companies continue to stay in business, pay their debts and other obligations (including, if they are utilities, paying their dividends which I regard as almost "debt-like" for utilities where dropping dividends is a bigger deal than it is for most companies) Have my eggs in lots of different baskets with thousands of managers of the companies and dozens of managers of the fund portfolios, each with "skin in the game" - careers, salaries, bonuses, personal investments, etc. - and plenty of incentive to work hard to keep their bit of my river of cash flowing to me Where I do invest in equity, as opposed to credit, my bets generally don't require growth insofar as they are mostly (1) equity funds that hedge their portfolios via options that trade away much of the growth for steady income, or (2) utility and infrastructure funds whose return depends more on maintaining current dividend levels than on growth Given this essentially unchanged strategic background, my main job has been to decide: Which funds have moved up to the point that yields and/or premium/discount make them no longer attractive FOR ME to hold (as discussed above, emphasis on "FOR ME" as some are still attractive values for less aggressive but still "income-focused" investors) Which funds have moved up to the point that yields and/or premium/discount make them no longer attractive to add to , but still worth continuing to hold in portfolio Which existing holdings or new funds are worth adding to or otherwise putting new money into



Here is my portfolio as of last week, ranked in descending order by the percentage of total portfolio income each holding represents:

Savvy Senior Portfolio 10/05/2017 Symbol Current Yield CEF Premium/ Discount This Holding As % of Portfolio Income This Holding % of Portfolio Income Last Quarter Increase /Decrease as % of Portfolio income Eagle Point Credit Co. ECC 11.40% 25.67% 11.68% 11.68% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 15.30% 3.44% 7.59% 7.60% -0.01% Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund CHW 9.22% 0.11% 5.41% 5.98% -0.58% Voya Global Equity Dividend IGD 9.07% -3.02% 5.08% 5.09% -0.01% Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income GPM 11.20% -1.82% 4.68% 5.22% -0.54% First Trust Specialty Financial Oppty Fund FGB 10.03% 0.58% 4.48% 4.44% 0.04% ETFIS InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA 22.00% NA 4.45% 3.92% 0.53% Franklin Limited Duration Fund FTF 10.64% -5.15% 4.12% 0.00% 4.12% Brookfield Real Assets Fund RA 10.03% -7.15% 3.78% 2.12% 1.66% Fiduciary Claymore MLP Oppty FMO 13.26% 0.80% 3.77% 2.85% 0.92% Miller/Howard High Income HIE 10.09% 6.32% 3.68% 3.69% 0.00% Eaton Vance Tax Mgd Global Div Inc Fund EXG 9.69% 0.43% 3.64% 3.65% 0.00% UBS ETRACS Leveraged REIT MORL 20.00% NA 3.60% 3.33% 0.27% Kayne Anderson MLP Inv Co KYN 10.59% 4.42% 3.54% 3.55% 0.00% MFS Intermediate High Income CIF 9.00% 4.23% 3.42% 4.65% -1.23% Virtus Total Return Fund ZF 11.03% -3.47% 2.93% 1.01% 1.92% Avenue Income Credit Strategies ACP 9.74% -2.24% 2.92% 2.93% 0.00% Allianz Convertible & Income II NCZ 11.06% 3.99% 2.78% 2.78% 0.00% Allianz Convertible & income NCV 10.94% 6.41% 2.41% 2.41% 0.00% Allianz Diversified Inc. & Conv. Fund ACV 9.20% -2.40% 2.04% 1.31% 0.74% Eaton Vance Risk Mgd Div Equity Fd ETJ 9.69% -5.53% 1.96% 1.91% 0.05% Nextpoint Credit Strategy Fund NHF 10.22% -7.15% 1.92% 0.00% 1.92% Clearbridge Energy MLP Oppty Fund EMO 10.54% -4.25% 1.78% 0.00% 1.78% Calamos Conv & High Income CHY 10.05% -0.25% 1.74% 1.26% 0.49% Eaton Vance Managed Div Equity Fd ETY 8.66% -2.00% 1.68% 1.64% 0.04% Neuberger Berman Real Estate NRO 9.61% -4.40% 1.48% 0.00% 1.48% Calamos Conv Oppty & Income CHI 9.80% 2.55% 1.44% 1.44% 0.00% Macquarie/First Trust Global Infra Fund MFD 8.83% -1.38% 1.34% 2.49% -1.15% LMP Capital & Income SCD 8.49% -5.93% 0.62% 3.13% -2.50% Pimco Income Strategy Fund II PFN 8.92% 3.64% 0 1.76% -1.76% Pimco Income Strategy Fund PFL 8.79% 5.93% 0 2.93% -2.93% Rivernorth CEF Opportunities Fund RIV 12.16% 0.05% 0 5.26% -5.26% 100.00%

There are all kinds of funds in here, and the one thing they have in common is that in every case I am NOT counting on them to increase in price or increase their dividends - EVER - and I will still be happy with the portfolio and be able to grow it through re-investing and compounding.

My two top holdings are Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC). Together they account for 20% of my income. That may seem like a lot of eggs in one basket (two baskets, actually), but one must realize that each fund owns dozens of separate CLOs (collateralized loan obligations), which themselves are securitized "virtual banks" each with hundreds of separate senior secured syndicated bank loans to major corporations. So it is not a case of a single default or even a handful of defaults that would put these funds under or cause them to suspend dividends. They are well diversified and structured to withstand various default levels and other stresses, and CLOs in general came through the "great crash" of 2007/2008 with flying colors for investors who held on and didn't panic. The premiums to NAV reported for these two funds are also not as relevant as typical closed end fund premiums and discounts because CLO equity is rarely/barely traded, so "marking to market" is more directional than it is exact (i.e. it reflects market sentiment from month to month, but does not define absolute value very well).

(I have enough exposure to ECC and OXLC, which I consider great long term holds. But for somebody not invested in them, they are good adds for investors able and willing to do the work required to analyze and understand them. Readers of recent articles and comments realize that many SA readers and writers believe ECC may be more fully valued at the moment than OXLC. OXLC pays you more for the CLO risk that both funds contain. But ECC has been the steadier and less "dramatic" of the two in recent years, which is why its yield is a bit lower, probably deservedly so.)

Moving down the list, several other top holdings have been solid performers and still represent attractive distribution yields, although their discounts have shrunk or in some cases become premiums:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income (NASDAQ:CHW) - 9.22% yield with dividend disappearing and now at a 0.1% premium

Voya Global Equity Dividend (NYSE:IGD) - 9.07% yield and -3% discount

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income (NYSE:GPM) - 11.2% yield and -1.8% discount

First Trust Specialty Financial Opportunity (NYSE:FGB) - 10% yield, 0.58% premium (lower than it was - i.e. a better value than it was - a few months back)

In these and several other funds you will see as you scan down the list - e.g. Miller Howard (NYSE:HIE), MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE:CIF), the two Allianz Convertible and Income funds (NYSE:NCV), (NYSE:NCZ), Macquarie First Trust Global Infrastructure (NYSE:MFD), etc. - the yields have dropped a bit and the discounts shrunk from when I first purchased them. They are all candidates to be traded out of, reduced and/or replaced with other funds with higher yields and/or bigger discounts, when and if such opportunities present themselves.

But finding other such opportunities is hard, and it is sometimes challenging enough to find a home for new money (i.e. cash dividends from the existing portfolio), leaving fewer opportunities for "upgrading" existing successful investments that have just risen "too much for their own good" in terms of now yielding less and selling at lower discounts than they did a year or so ago.

So don't be surprised to see inconsistencies in the portfolio, with some funds at premiums that I may have sworn I never would pay a year or so ago that are still there because (1) they have performed well and seem like old friends, and (2) more importantly I haven't found anywhere else to switch to right now.

Note the three funds that I sold out completely this quarter: the two PIMCO Income Strategy Funds (NYSE:PFN) and (NYSE:PFL) and Rivernorth CEF Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV). With the two PIMCO funds it was just a case of the two funds having priced themselves out of contention compared with other alternatives, as their yields dropped below 9% and they moved to premium prices. The RIV decision was more difficult, especially after the fund recently increased its distribution so generously. But I had to agree with SA author Left Banker and others that the new distribution level did not appear sustainable, especially with the dilution that was likely to occur as a result of the impending rights offering. So I decided to play it safe, sell out and watch the situation from the sidelines. Thanks to Left Banker for following this situation so closely and sharing their expertise with us so generously.

FUNDS IN WHICH TO PUT NEW MONEY: Meanwhile, here is an updated list of the funds I have been putting new money into and which appear to be good RELATIVE value in today's market:

Franklin Limited Duration Fund (NYSEMKT:FTF): 10.6% distribution yield, -5.15% discount; solid management company, attractive yield and discount, short duration because it is largely in loans and high yield bonds, but I need to keep a close eye on the sources of its distribution, since it has been dipping into capital for a big chunk of it lately. So watch this one closely if you put new money into it.

Brookfield Real Assets Fund (NYSE:RA): 10% distribution yield, -7% discount; I really like this one, as I have stated in previous articles. "Real assets" in the sense it mostly buys debt of companies in what it considers "real asset" categories, like real estate, utilities, infrastructure, etc. Brookfield is a great old name in money management and investment.

Fiduciary Claymore MLP Opportunity (NYSE:FMO): 13.26% in the MLP field which I want some exposure in; its premium at 0.8% is among the lowest in the MLP fund arena, especially for a fund yielding this much

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO): 10.5% yield is lower than FMO's, but the discount at -4.25% is more attractive

Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZF): 11% distribution yield, -3.47% discount; still relatively new and settling down after a merger of some older funds, so we'll have to watch it closely to see if it actually earns its dividend or not

NextPoint Credit Strategy Fund (NYSE:NHF): 10.22% yield with a discount of -7.15%; popular favorite that I'd dropped out of a few months ago because I couldn't figure out the right strategy for the rights offering; have waded back in gradually over the past few months; aggressive fund that needs to be watched carefully but has shown good results over past 5 years (almost 18% annual return)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate (NYSEMKT:NRO): 9.6% yield, -4.4% discount; people have been telling me a portfolio like mine should have some REIT exposure and they are right; I've been waiting to find a REIT fund that meets my admittedly aggressive yield targets. NRO appears to do so and is managed by a first rate outfit. 11% annual return over past 5 years

So that's the story so far this year. Where "the market" will go from here is anybody's guess, so for all the reasons mentioned here and in my "It Don't Worry Me" article earlier in the year, I think my "income factory" approach continues to be the best way to combine long-term growth with sleeping well at night, no matter what happens out in the "macro" investing world.

Thanks to my "research staff" of other Seeking Alpha writers, as well as all the readers' comments that keep me on my toes. "Eating your own cooking in public," as I call writing about my own investment experience in my own name, can be humbling at times but I think (hope) it adds an element of authenticity that many readers seem to appreciate. If you like my writing feel free to Google me and check out other non-investing articles or my book on excessive CEO pay practices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC, CHW, IGD, GPM, FGB, FTF, RA, FMO, HIE, CIF, ZF, NCZ, NHF, EMO, NRO, MFD, SCD, RIV, PFN, PFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.