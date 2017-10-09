Pfizer: Improving Dividend Prospects

Image credit

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) are always known for the ample yield they pay - currently around 3.5% - but in terms of price appreciation, PFE has never been a stock that moved much. It has produced a slow grind higher in the past few years and that's great, but I think PFE's margins have played a significant part in not only its earnings, but the way investors view those earnings going out into the future. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I'll take a look at PFE's operating earnings to see what we can glean about the stock going forward from its margin behavior.

We'll begin with a look at the past five years of operating margin data as well as what has happened in the first half of 2017.

Pfizer's pretax margin has been all over the place over this time period, coming in at 16% on the low end and 30% on the high end. This sort of movement in margins has lots of implications - including FCF production, which impacts the dividend - but also the premium that investors can assign to the company's earnings trajectory going forward. After all, if one cannot be sure of a level of operating income within at least a few percentage points, the sort of volatility we see above can make valuing the stock uncertain for investors. We all know that uncertainty generally breeds lower prices, all else equal, as investors try to compensate for their risk. The sort of behavior we see above is uncertainty in spades so it matters to investors to be sure.

Apart from that, it is important not to lose sight of just how big these numbers are. After all, the smallest was 16%, set last year, and there are many companies that would be quite envious of such a number. It isn't that I'm trying to disparage PFE for producing the operating margin levels that it is - quite the opposite - but I am trying to point out that profitability metrics that vary as much as this are difficult to forecast and that's not a good thing.

Moving on, let's take a look at PFE's pretax margin from last year and compare it to this year in order to see what has changed and what we can learn from comparing the two.

Gross margins are always extremely high for PFE and last year was no different, coming in at 81%. This compares a bit unfavorably to the prior years' numbers, which ranged from 84% to 87%, but is still very high, obviously. The move down in 2016, which was not a good year overall for margins, was due to several factors including product mix shift, forex translation and costs related to its productivity initiatives. These factors helped drive gross margins down 3% and given that this is the basis of the pretax margin calculation, PFE was already off to a tough start.

SG&A came in at 43%, which is right in the middle of its historical range, and represented an improvement over 2015 that nearly offset the decline in gross margins. SG&A was negatively impacted by forex but positively impacted by a sizable pension charge in 2015 that didn't take place in 2016. In addition, R&D was a smaller percentage of revenue in 2016 than 2015, helping reduce total SG&A costs.

D&A is always a massive expense for a pharmaceutical and PFE is no different, with this line item consuming 11% of revenue last year. This number doesn't move around a great deal so 11% is pretty standard and will be likely for a long time to come, barring a sizable move in revenue.

PFE carries a lot of debt so interest expense is meaningful every year and last year, it was 2% of revenue. This may not sound like much but it is and given PFE's propensity to borrow, I have to imagine that if anything, this may go higher in the coming years. At any rate, it has been fairly steady for the past few years and 2016 saw no meaningful change.

Finally, other adjustments amounted to a whopping 9% of revenue and these include things like one-time costs and other income/expense items. These items include asset disposals, asset impairments, royalty income and others. The point is that these costs are difficult to not only identify from year to year but also in their amounts. These adjustments are responsible for a bunch of pretax margin movement for PFE and indeed, are the source of much of its volatility in the first chart we saw. These costs, by definition, are difficult to forecast but as we'll see now, they don't always necessarily happen.

Let's now take a look at the same data for 2017 to get an idea of how it is shaping up.

Gross margin is back to 83% so far this year as a result of synergies related to its productivity initiatives as well as a favorable shift in mix and forex translation. You'll recall those things were reasons why gross margins lagged last year but the tables have turned for the better and PFE is already off to a much better start.

SG&A is also down to 40% from 43% last year as lower spending and favorable forex translation have weighed in. D&A is 12% so far this year, right on par with historical averages, and interest expense is about the same as well at 2%.

The enormous difference thus far between this year and last year, apart from the favorable moves in gross margin and SG&A, is the absence of the multi-billion dollar other income/expense items I mentioned above. This line item at this time last year was -$1.4B but this year, it is actually +$68M. It isn't that the $68M is helping that much; the point is that a $1.4B headwind has been removed and that has kept pretax margins elevated. As I mentioned, these things are unpredictable and introduce a lot of volatility in PFE's profitability rates. But for now, the gettin' is good, as we say in the South.

Terrific, you say, but why should I care? The first reason you should care is because of the volatility of earnings that I mentioned above. The fact that we cannot tell accurately from year to year whether PFE's pretax margins will be 15% or 30% is a problem when trying to project earnings out into next year or the year after. PFE is constantly shifting and molding its business and while that's fine and may make strategic sense, it can rear its ugly head in the ways we see above. That, by extension, can reduce the multiple investors are willing to pay for PFE's earnings because there is so much variability. The obvious impact of that is a lower stock price, all else equal.

In addition to this, PFE's dividend is obviously a big draw, and with net income being the obvious by product of pretax margin - which then serves as the basis for FCF - these things are important if you own PFE as an income security. If PFE keeps margins elevated and produces more FCF over time, it can do things like acquisitions and buybacks more easily and without having to borrow so much. In addition, it can make raising the dividend a lot easier than it otherwise would be and all of those are good things. PFE's cost-saving initiatives are working so if it can keep a lid on other items' negative impact to the income statement, it is looking pretty strong for the future. If you own it, make sure you watch margin growth and contraction from year to year as it has many implications, not the least of which is to your beloved dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.