Tesla: Is Musk Finally Listening To The Accountants?

Anyone who has been reading my articles is well aware I'm a number cruncher when it comes to analyzing companies such as Tesla, Inc (TSLA). I look to the past to help predict a path to the future, taking into account all new information as it becomes available. This is where I focus my attention in all of my work.

As many of my readers know I am a loyal Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) owner. Our newest family cars are virtually problem free, only needing routine maintenance. When that is the case we call ahead to our favorite local MB dealer to schedule an appointment and request a free service loaner. They only have about two dozen C-Class and G-Class loaners and it is first-come, first-served on an appointment basis. Mercedes actually offers dealers a special program for the purchase of service loaners which must be registered and later sold as used vehicles.

With my extensive experience in the car business, I can tell you providing free service loaners is a very expensive proposition. Many dealers have abandoned the practice and moved to in-house rental departments for those needing replacement vehicles. Here in Jacksonville, my favorite Chevrolet dealer arranged a loaner through Enterprise Rent-A-Car when my K3500 pickup truck needed extended warranty work while waiting on a part that had to come from Canada. It is common knowledge service loaners are money losers.

Oh, the insanity!

That is why I have contended for as long as I can remember how Tesla was wasting money providing actual in-house Tesla cars as service loaners. The story got even crazier when Elon Musk on the Q1 2017 conference call was talking about making all service loaners P100D models, Tesla's most expensive units. It was no surprise to me when Jason Wheeler resigned as CFO, had he not already left, this surely would have pushed him over the edge.

Yeah, in fact this will take us a few months to fully deploy. But our policy for service loaners is that the service loaner fleet will be the very best version of a Tesla that is available. So if you have a Model X that comes in for service, the service loaner you will get will be the absolute fully loaded state-of-the-art P100D Ludicrous best Model X that we have. The same for the Model S. So it'll be the kind of thing where you hope that service takes a long time, because you have the absolute top of the line Tesla as a service loaner." (author's emphasis)

This was a truly cringe-worthy statement for any rational automotive CFO to hear. Even crazier was this passage in the Q2 2017 delivery announcement on July 3 attempting to explain a drop in deliveries. Tesla lost sales to customers by depleted battery pack supplies. Blamed on production delays, Tesla was at the same time delivering new 100kWh units to Service Centers and Sales Offices. Hello? What is more important? Satisfying new customer orders or providing new expensive loaners?

The major factor affecting Tesla’s Q2 deliveries was a severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs, which are made using new technologies on new production lines. The technology challenge grows exponentially with energy density. Until early June, production averaged about 40% below demand. Once this was resolved, June orders and deliveries were strong, ranking as one of the best in Tesla history.

The announcement went to talk about service loaner and test drive deployment:

We always want our customers to experience the newest versions of Model S and X while their cars are in service, so we added fully loaded, newly built cars to our service loaner fleet. We always want the service loaner Tesla to be "better" than the customer car being serviced. The customer should never suffer for something that is our fault. We also finally added a sufficient number of Model X cars to our test drive and display fleet because our stores had been operating with far short of what was needed and, in some cases, none at all.

That would have had even me (the mild-mannered soul that I am) throwing stuff around my office, especially since it was the CEO himself who had decided this was a good thing to do.

Tesla turning a new leaf?...nope.

For members of the number-crunching crowd like myself, there was some seemingly good news reported on Saturday. Tesla bull Jonas Elmerraji often writes about Tesla for The Street.com and is himself a Model S owner. In his latest article, he talks about dropping his car off for its annual maintenance last week and getting a very "different" service loaner. He was provided a Chrysler 300 from Hertz at Tesla's expense.

The reason given for this?

Why couldn't Tesla lend me a Model S or Model X? Turns out the Tesla store near me sold all but three of their loaners to customers who couldn't wait the month or so it takes to order a new car - so they opted to buy an inventory loaner (the quarter-end discounts Tesla has been offering on loaners probably didn't hurt either).

At first, I was glad to hear about what appeared to be a change in policy regarding loaners. Two things could be gleaned from this. First, that it appears Jon McNeill has instituted a "sales-come-first" attitude with the sales and service centers. Second, that discounting drove the sales pace in September.

Unfortunately, while the second point may be true, the first is not a new development. Ever inquisitive, I decided to do a little digging. Sure enough, I learned this is nothing new at Tesla. As a matter of fact, the use of ICE vehicles or rental units as loaners had been going on for years.

Here is a sampling of comments from Tesla owner blogs about ICE and older Tesla service loaners.

I don't get it. Why would Tesla create hype and buzz that Model S owners get a Model S Performance model as a loaner, then deliver a rental car experience? (Submitted by optimistic on January 11, 2014) I agree that it is great just to have a loaner and the Prius would certainly make one appreciate the S much more. But the fact remains that we were promised a Model S loaner. I had to be shuttled to Enterprise and when I go back I must be shuttled back. Unacceptable! (judimasters on May 1, 2014) Despite Elon's assurance of high end loaners Springfield NJ wont event guarantee a Tesla for a loaner even for a customer like me an X a second S and 2 3s on order (Rajkrishnan9 on June 7, 2017) Seriously, with Elon's statement yesterday that CPOs (used cars) will be aggressively sold by Tesla, will not that further limit us to ICE loaners? (Solarfan | June 7, 2017)

As you will see if you visit the Tesla owner blogs, (here is a link to one of them) replacing Tesla loaners with ICE rentals or even Uber (Private:UBER) is nothing new. One poster commented on receiving his previous trade-in as a loaner, and another reported receiving a used Tesla Model S with 35,000 miles. I'm of the opinion any service loaner that is provided free of charge is a benefit to any owner. Be grateful you are not walking, but a lot of Tesla owners do not agree with that opinion because of past promises from Elon Musk.

Inventory selling is here to stay

Selling units from inventory are nothing new. Since my first test drive over a year ago I have been told repeatedly that any Model S or X in inventory can be purchased at any time. Service loaners and test drive cars sold as new cars with some miles have hopefully had any bugs reported and fixed. You just have to be aware that the warranty clock is activated when the car is placed into service. But if the discounts are large enough these cars can be great deals and probably accounted for a large portion of Q3's September deliveries.

That is good news for the accountants who have had to sit back and watch the inventory of new cars grow quarter after quarter. As I pointed out in a recent article (here) sales in September were double the pace of July and August. During Q3 17 the inventory of existing new cars actually declined by almost 2,400 units and represented a huge improvement. On October 24th we will learn how high a price Tesla paid to move out this excess inventory.

This is still not enough reason to go long on Tesla yet, but it is certainly a step in the right direction toward lowering unnecessary and excessive costs. Bravo to Jon McNeill.