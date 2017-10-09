Critical Questions For Uniti Buyers: An Attempt At Some Answers

When push comes to shove what would UNIT's CEO and Board do?

Background

Uniti (UNIT) screens well for special situation and event driven type investors. After all the stock has fallen quite a bit because of a potential default situation at Windstream (WIN), and it feels like a "blood in the streets" situation. In addition, the underlying asset seems complex, and there is a lot of legalese involved. Investing edge, anyone?

Uniti also screens well for the retail investor. At current prices, the dividend yield is around 15%, and it does not seem like a "sucker yield" because it is covered by AFFO (barely covered but covered nonetheless). The underlying asset seems simple (pipes for phone, cable and internet connections) and everyone loves the legalese involved. Single Indivisible Master Lease, anyone?

In this article, I will ask a few critical questions that every Uniti buyer should ask (hopefully before buying). I will also attempt to answer these questions.

Question 1: Why is $650 million still the right number?

At the time of the spin-off, Windstream decided that the yearly lease payment to Uniti for use of the Master Lease assets would be $650 million. Since then the number has been revised up to $653 million (but the incremental $3 million is not material).

How did Windstream decide on this number?

There was an appraisal of the underlying assets (per the spin-off documents) and then presumably there was a negotiation between Windstream and the yet to be spawned Uniti. The process does not seem like an arms-length negotiation. Also, Windstream probably had an incentive to make this number higher rather than lower. Why? Because they wanted to pay off as much debt as possible. And the more they could lever up Uniti, the more debt Windstream could pay off.

But for simplicity, let's assume that in early 2014, the $650 million represented fair economic value for rights to use these assets. The key question then is: Does $650 million represent fair economic value in late 2017? Or has the value of the assets been impaired since 2014?

This is a difficult question to answer precisely without a re-appraisal.

But to get an approximate sense, it is instructive to look at the trends in Windstream's business since 2014. The source for all these tables is WIN's 2016 10-K.

Consumer - ILEC: Households served down 12% driven by competition from other providers

Wholesale: Revenues down 14%

Enterprise: Data revenues up 12%. A definite silver lining. But note that Windstream has been expanding its Fiber Network on the West Coast since the spin-off.

And this new state of the art network does not belong to Uniti. Check the map - no West Coast fiber.

Small Business - CLEC: Small segment but big revenue losses.

Still believe that the value of these assets has not been impaired since 2014?

In an arms-length negotiation today, will Uniti be able to lease these assets for $650 million?

And why does the economic value of the underlying assets matter?

Because in the event of a Windstream bankruptcy, there is a very high probability that the lease payment will be renegotiated based on the economic value of the assets.

To get a sense of the impact on Uniti - a 10% reduction ($65 million) in the lease payment reduces AFFO by approximately $0.35. That is an around 15% reduction to AFFO. And the dividend will not be covered anymore.

Is 10% an appropriate number?

I doubt if anyone knows for sure. The point of the above exercise is to illustrate how critical the question is for Uniti equity holders. And Uniti's future dividend and stock price are very sensitive to the answer.

The counter question at this point is: But doesn't Uniti have an iron-clad "take it or leave it" lease?

Yes it does. But is it worth the paper its written on? This brings me to the next question.

By the way, if your thesis is that Windstream is never going to declare bankruptcy, then you should be long Windstream. It's a better "bet" that Uniti.

Question 2: Why does UNIT have more negotiating leverage than WIN?

Uniti management and commentators who are long the stock love to talk about this slide from Uniti's investor presentations.

Let's run through a hypothetical scenario here to get a sense of which party has negotiating leverage.

1. Windstream declares bankruptcy and the new owners (bondholders) reach out to Uniti to renegotiate the lease.

2. Uniti rebuffs and vigorously waves "lease protections."

3. Windstream gives notice that it will reject the lease. Remember, Windstream is effectively being run by controlling bondholders at this point. Russian Roulette anyone?

What do you suppose Uniti does at this point? Two options:

1. Negotiate with Windstream.

2. Run a process to find another party to take over the lease or buy the assets. In this situation, why would the other party pay anything close to fair value? Or anything close to $650 million?



Meanwhile, what is happening to Uniti investors?

Stock: Low single digits.

Debt: Debtholders are effectively in charge now and asking management to negotiate with Windstream.

So does Uniti really have negotiating leverage over Windstream when they live or die together?

The counter question at this point is: But why would the Windstream controlling bondholders play Russian Roulette? This brings me to the next question.

Question 3: What will Aurelius do next?

The villain in this story for Uniti investors is Aurelius Capital Management, the hedge fund that is long a portion of Windstream debt and is trying to trigger bankruptcy for Windstream, thereby creating all this havoc for Uniti.

Their latest move to do so was rejected by ISDA last week. But please do not for a second believe that Aurelius is quietly going to go away. Fairly or unfairly, this is the fund known as the "Terminator."

Aurelius as Windstream's controlling bondholder (they are not there yet but they will maneuver hard to get there) will be very bad news for Uniti investors.

In order to capture as much value as possible, it is very likely that Aurelius is currently:

- Short Uniti stock

- Short Uniti debt

Then, after Windstream gives notice to reject the Master Lease and Uniti debt is selling for pennies on the dollar, they'll probably reverse the short and start buying the debt. Now they are both Windstream and Uniti debtholders and it is in their best interest to force Uniti management to renegotiate the Master Lease just to the extent that Uniti can cover the interest in its debt. Win-win for Aurelius.

But surely the Uniti Board and CEO will fight back against Aurelius and stand up for shareholders? Read on...

Question 4: When push comes to shove, what would UNIT's CEO and Board do?

"Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome" -- Charlie Munger

Kenny Gunderman currently owns around 275k shares of Uniti (current value of around $4.5 million), and as president and CEO, his 2016 all-in compensation was north of $5 million.

The rest of the Board, excluding Gunderman, owns around 360k shares currently valued at around $6 million. There have been some recent buys, but in relatively small amounts. Nothing amounting to a vote of confidence.

Let's look at Kenny Gunderman's incentives and choices:

Choice 1: Stand up to Aurelius and watch value of current shares vaporize. And in case Uniti is not able to find another lessor for Master Lease assets very quickly, Uniti bondholders will take charge and most probably boot him out.

Choice 2: Negotiate with Windstream (either pre- or post-bankruptcy). Keep his job and his shares have some value (definitely not $16 but not $0 as well).

What will he do?

Choice 2 seems more likely.

The Board faces similar choices.

Conclusion

Unless you have done your work on the above questions and thought through the various potential outcomes, you should not be investing in Uniti.

Do not be tempted by the ~15% yield. A lot does not have to go wrong for the dividend to be cut. And while a cut is likely priced into the current stock price, the size of the cut will depend on future negotiations between Windstream and Uniti. Trading around a dividend cut will be very volatile.

Do not be tempted by the 40% drop in stock price. "No security price is too high (or low) that it cannot go higher (or lower)" -- Paul Singer

The best strategy for potential investors is to wait. Wait for Windstream to declare bankruptcy or start making noise about negotiating with Uniti. This upheaval could leave Uniti stock in the mid-single digits and would present a profitable entry point with an adequate margin of safety.

If you are already a Uniti shareholder - it's hard. Your best course of action would depend on the size of your position relative to your risk tolerance. Meanwhile, watch Windstream's stock price for clues.

