American Tower: Taking Advantage Of Mobile Data Demand - Arturo Neto's Idea Of The Month
| About: American Tower (AMT)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
SA Marketplace author Arturo Neto continues the series with his idea of the month: American Tower Corporation.
American Tower is beating competitors when it comes to being able to handle 5G technology, the future of mobile.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Investing Ideas, Long Ideas, Technology, Diversified Communication Services, Editors' Picks
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here