Thoughts On Exor Following Its First Investor Day

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are famous for buying businesses so good “even a ham sandwich could run them”. More recently, however, they have learned the power of buying good businesses run by excellent capital allocators - consider Iscar, Marmon, Precision Castparts, and Pilot/Flying J.



Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF) is an Italian holding company with global interests and two exceptional capital allocators, John Elkann and Sergio Marchionne. Under their leadership Exor is looking more and more like Berkshire Hathaway every day.



On October 5, 2017 Exor hosted its first investor day at John Elkann’s great-great grandfather, “Il Senatore” Giovanni Agnelli’s, home in Turin. The discussion centered on Exor’s valuation and discount to NAV, the benefits of Exor’s corporate structure and family ownership, and how Exor’s 2016 PartnerRe acquisition will drive shareholder value.



History

Exor’s roots trace back to 1899 when Giovanni Agnelli co-founded Fiat. Since then the company has remained under the Agnelli’s family’s control and grown by acquisition into a global conglomerate. To tell the whole story of the last 118 years would require a book. Fortunately, that book exists. It is called Mondo Agnelli: Fiat, Chrysler, and the Power of a Dynasty and is a worthy read for any serious investor in Exor or Fiat-Chrysler.



John Elkann is currently Exor’s largest shareholder, Chairman, and CEO. Under his leadership Exor has simplified its capital structure, reduced debt, and diversified its revenues globally.

Exor’s primary businesses and ownership are:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) - 29.41%

PartnerRe - 100.00%

Ferrari (OTC:RACE) - 22.91%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) - 26.92%

Juventus FC (OTCPK:JVTSF) - 63.77%

The Economist - 43.40%

Valuation

Exor trades at a 30% discount to its net asset value (NAV). Exor computes its NAV in U.S. dollars twice annually. Private holdings are valued by independent third parties and public holdings are valued at market prices. The value of Exor’s private holdings on June 30, 2017 plus Exor’s public holding’s on September 28, 2017 produces a $21.8 billion NAV. Exor’s market capitalization on September 28th was $15.3 billion.

Why does Exor trade at such a large discount to NAV? John Elkann had several thoughts. First, Exor’s holdings in FCA and Ferrari have appreciated significantly the past few months. Exor has not published financials since June to call attention to this, so there is a lag in the market recognizing it. Second, Exor has largely remained silent about its $6.9 billion acquisition of PartnerRe last year. This large acquisition is Exor’s first foray into reinsurance and comes during a difficult time for the industry. Elkann’s attitude is that it is better to communicate results rather than aspirations.



According to John Elkann, when you buy Exor today you are getting PartnerRe for free.



Source: 2017 Investor Day Presentation

PartnerRe

PartnerRe is a pure-play Bermuda reinsurance company 100% owned by Exor. The company is well diversified globally and with respect to risks. In recent years there has been a flood of “alternative capital” into reinsurance but this has largely been contained to the property and casualty catastrophe reinsurance. PartnerRe wrote just 4% of it’s total 2016 premium in this area. This has helped to contain Exor’s exposure to the recent hurricane losses.

PartnerRe has focused on its Specialty, Life, and Health lines. These areas have higher barriers to entry than P&C reinsurance and different pricing cycles. The supply in these markets is much more consolidated and the pricing less commoditized. PartnerRe is expecting to earn between 8-10% on its equity for the next 3-5 years and expects a combined ratio between 90 and 95.



PartnerRe had $6.16 billion of shareholder’s equity on June 30, 2017. PartnerRe’s is profitable and should be worth at least book value. The ability to “get it free” is therefore a $6 billion gift.

Management

Exor is structured similarly to Berkshire Hathaway:

Exor is a holding company whose only responsibility is capital allocation

Like Warren Buffett, Exor’s Chairman, President, and CEO, John Elkann, is also Exor’s largest shareholder

Like Charlie Munger, Exor’s Vice Chairman, Sergio Marchionne, is a proven capital allocator able to give John Elkann outside perspective

These similarities provide Exor with some unique competitive advantages, namely, the ability to be patient and disciplined. This is critical when operating in an industry like reinsurance. PartnerRe no longer needs to worry about writing ever increasing amounts of premium to please public shareholders: John Elkann is only interested in writing profitable premium. He does not mind sitting on his hands while waiting for market prices to accommodate him.

During the closing remarks of his investor day presentation, John Elkann said that their internal research showed globally diversified conglomerates with market caps greater than $10 billion outperformed the broad market over the past 20 years, 12% to 6%. The outperformance was consistent over 5, 10, and 15 year periods as well. Elkann attributed this outperformance to a long-term, owner mindset and a focus on disciplined capital allocation. Though this does not mean Exor is destined to outperform, it does show that the base rate for a company in Exor’s position is positive.

Capital Allocation

Exor has three stated goals. First, that NAV per share outperforms the MSCI World Index in U.S. Dollars. Second, that incoming free cash flow exceeds dividend outflows. Third, that the company is conservatively financed by maintaining an investment grade rating. In 2016 Exor met all three goals.



In order to meet those goals going forward Exor is focused on reducing debt in 2017. In 2018, Exor will begin deploying capital. John Elkann seems to prefer repurchasing Exor shares in 2018 if Exor continues to trade at a discount to NAV. He also said Exor would consider acquisitions, but not on as large of a scale as PartnerRe.



First and foremost Exor will continue to invest in its core operating businesses. Sergio Marchionne will continue to break up FCA into a series of more focused companies with Exor as their controlling shareholder. The next significant spin-off is likely to be Magneti Marelli in 2018. This allows Exor to be a more agile capital allocator and paves the way for Exor to continue diversifying away from the always-tough auto industry.

Risks

Exor operates in several tough industries (autos, insurance) where good management is critical. A mis-step could be disastrous for shareholder value (think AIG, GM). Berkshire has proven that holding companies can extract significant value from a disciplined insurance operation, but it is too soon to say definitively if Exor will be able to replicate Berkshire’s success. The auto industry is also notoriously difficult. FCA is making rapid progress deleveraging itself but continues to have net debt. This makes it vulnerable to a major recession in the near future.

Conclusion

Exor is a seventy-cent dollar and that dollar is growing. The company has adopted several of the characteristics which have made Berkshire Hathaway uniquely successful. Exor is led by management with significant skin in the game and a proven capital allocation track record. The current discount to NAV serves as a margin of safety should the unexpected happen.

