SCANA: Good Risk To Reward Setup Below $50

Although we sometimes invest in utilities, we rarely write about them because they are boring and largely a proxy for bonds. The only exception to this was an article about Vistra Energy (OTC:VST) last December. However, the current situation with SCANA (SCG) is as exciting as it gets in the utility space and we believe SCANA provides a unique opportunity for investors that can handle the low-probability (but real) risk of a further 25% drop.

Why The Sell-Off?

SCANA is down 25% in the last three months and over 35% from its 52-week high, which is all but unheard of for a highly regulated electric and gas utility. The reason for the sell-off has to do with several problems concerning the company's half-built Summer Nuclear Plant all coming to a head.

SCANA started construction on the new nuclear plant in 2013 with project partner Santee Cooper, and plans for the plant go back to the mid 2000s. From its start, the plant was dogged with cost overruns and delays. A lot of these issues had to do with design changes brought about by the 2011 Fukushima disaster and problems with subcontractors getting workable modules to the construction site on time.

Until recently, these issues were largely ignored by investors for two reasons. First, SCANA had a fixed-price contract with the lead contractor Westinghouse where Westinghouse, not SCANA, was responsible for all cost overruns. Delays could lead to lower ROEs collected by SCANA, but all of the material risk was on Westinghouse.

Second, in 2007, South Carolina passed a law called the BLRA that basically guaranteed SCANA could recover all the money it spent on the plant as long as it was deemed "prudent." The state utility regulators met with SCANA once a year and had to declare whether the money spent to date was prudent or not.

Once regulators declared the money spent as prudent, the law is explicit in saying SCANA is legally entitled to recover the money spent and that the determination of prudency could not be changed retroactively. Since SC regulators had approved SCANA's costs at every meeting through November 2016, there was no need to worry.

Back in March, lead contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy as it could no longer bear the cost overruns at the nuclear plant. This threw the completion of the project into doubt and SCANA later announced it was going to cancel the project and leave it half-built instead of finishing it. There was not much change in SCANA's stock, however, because of the unambiguous language in the BLRA that said SCANA could recover all the costs it had spent to date through increased customer rates.

The real sell-off occurred just a few weeks ago after the FBI ordered a subpoena for a report from another contractor working on the plant that apparently showed SCANA was aware of much higher cost overruns as early as February 2016, but did not disclose these findings to the regulators.

This revelation set off a political firestorm and basically accuses the company of lying to its regulators. Shortly thereafter, the group that represents ratepayers in SC asked the regulators to forbid SCANA to collect all rates approved for the nuclear plant under the BLRA going forward, and even pay back the $1.75 billion collected so far IF the BLRA is ultimately found unconstitutional. If approved, this would mean a reduction in annual revenue of $445 million.

The possibility of a reduction of rates of $445 million annually and having to pay back the $1.75 billion is why SCANA's stock is down so much. If this scenario actually happens, there is still much more downside to be had in SCANA's stock. However, we do not believe this outcome is at all likely (15% or less) and see SCANA's stock rebounding to $60 in the most likely outcome of the pending rate hearings and $71 in the best outcome.

Potential Outcomes Going Forward

As it stands today, SCANA is operating and collecting rates as normal. The SC Regulators deferred the ratepayer advocate's request to decrease SCANA's rates, and a hearing will be held in the coming weeks where both SCANA and the ratepayer advocates will argue their cases.

The outcome of this hearing is up in the air, but we have identified 3 general scenarios that we believe cover almost all of the likely outcomes. It is worth noting at this point that SCANA also recently announced that it had sold its share of their Toshiba guarantee payments ($1.2 billion) for $1 billion to get the cash upfront and remove the risk that Toshiba wouldn't pay. Management has stated these funds will be used for share buybacks. This money will be used in our three scenarios.

1. The best outcome for SCANA is that regulators deny the rate decrease request and do nothing. SCANA will argue that the report from 2016 (which hasn't been made public) was merely one estimate of future costs, and their internal numbers showed something different. If regulators buy this, they could simply deny the rate reduction request and point to the BLRA for justification.

Before this news was announced, SCANA was trading just under $61. However, that price already had an uncertainty discount in it as they had just announced plans to cancel the nuclear plant construction. This price also did not reflect the news that the company had successfully sold its claim of the Toshiba guarantee for $1 billion.

In this scenario, a conservative run rate EPS would be $4.00 before the share buybacks and (assuming share buyback price of $65) $4.45 after the buybacks as share count goes from 143 million to 128 million. Applying a 16x multiple (slight discount to peer group multiple of 17x) brings us to a price target of $71, which is right where SCANA was trading as recently as June and represents upside of 45% from Friday's close of $48.36. We estimate the probability of this outcome to be 10%.

2. The second, and what we believe to be by far the most likely outcome, is that regulators roll back SCANA's rate increases for the nuclear plant since early 2016 (date of alleged report referenced in subpoena) but leave everything before then alone. The actual amount of rate decrease may vary, but we believe it will almost certainly be between $100 million-$175 million annually. In this scenario, is the constitutionality of the BLRA is not overturned and SCANA does not have to repay the $1.75 billion already collected from customers for the project.

Assuming the higher amount of $175 million is removed from SCANA's rates and they do not cut any costs or have any growth in the natural gas businesses, run rate EPS would be $3.40 before the share buybacks and $3.78 after the buybacks. Applying that same 16x multiple brings us to a price target of just over $60, or 25% upside to Friday's close. We estimate the probability of a partial rate decrease of this magnitude to be 75%.

3. Lastly, we'll walk through the worst-case scenario for SCANA, which is a complete reduction in rates ($445 million annually), a ruling by the SC State Supreme Court that the BLRA is unconstitutional, and SCANA having to repay all $1.75 billion it has collected from customers to date.

In this scenario, run rate EPS would fall to $2.20 per share and the dividend would likely be cut by at least 50-75 cents. The $1 billion that is coming from Toshiba would be used to help pay the $1.75 billion, and the other $750 million would be drawn from South Carolina Electric & Gas's (wholly owned subsidiary of SCANA) $1.4 billion revolving credit facilities due 2020 that are currently undrawn. Then in 2019, SCANA would issue long-term unsecured debt to pay down the revolver borrowings.

This, on top of the revenue and earnings reduction, would send SCANA debt well below investment grade. We would actually put a slightly higher multiple of 17x (the peer average) on SCANA in this scenario because it would flesh out all the bad news on the company immediately and remove any lingering uncertainty. Applying a 17x multiple to EPS of $2.20 leads to a price target of $37 or 24% downside from Friday's close. We estimate the probability of this scenario to be 15% at most.

Rationale Behind Our Probability Estimates

At this point in time, the outcome of the rate hearing is unknowable and our probability estimates are just that - estimates. That said, there are a few reasons why we believe the worst-case scenario mentioned above is very unlikely.

The first and strongest argument against the worst outcome is the strength of the BLRA. Again, the BLRA clearly states that once regulators classify costs spent as prudent, SCANA is legally allowed to recover those costs. Here is a link to the actual complete text of the statute and below are two key sections:

(F) To the extent that a party in a general rate proceeding or revised rates proceeding establishes the imprudence of specific items of cost or of specific decisions made subsequent to the issuance of a project development order as set forth in Section 58-33-225(E), then the commission may disallow the resulting costs but only to the extent that a prudent utility would have avoided those costs considering the information available to the utility **at the time when they were incurred or the decisions at issue were made**. (H) Prudency determinations under Section 58-33-225 (D) may not be challenged or reopened in any subsequent proceeding including proceedings under Section 58-27-810 and other applicable provisions and Section 58-33-220 and other applicable provisions of this article.

There is no legal ambiguity of the BLRA - once a cost is considered prudent by regulators, it is allowed to be recovered. And SC regulators have signed off on, at the very least, all costs between 2009 and January 2016.

If SCANA did in fact know that costs were skyrocketing in early 2016 and did not disclose that to regulators, it's easy to see how those costs would be labeled imprudent. That is why outcome 2 is our most likely scenario. But in order for rates to be decreased beyond (prior to) 2016, the entire BLRA would have to be declared unconstitutional.

We are not legal scholars, but two things help us get very comfortable with the idea that the BLRA is constitutional and will stand up to any challenges. First, similar cases allowing guaranteed cost recovery have held in legality in other states. Second, the SC Supreme Court Ruled that the BLRA was, in fact, constitutional in 2014! [LINK]

Yes, the BLRA was already challenged by a lawsuit from the Sierra Club once initial cost overruns on the plant became known. And the SC State Supreme Court ruled that the BLRA was constitutional. The existence of a report showing SCANA may have known of cost overruns earlier than it disclosed should not change the constitutionality of the law in any way. It may result in costs over the past year and a half being classified as imprudent, but no more.

Since the worst-case scenario is not legally possible without the BLRA being overturned, and the BLRA itself was ruled constitutional by the State Supreme Court in 2014, this is why we believe the probability of the worst-case scenario is so low.

Nonetheless, this issue has become political and it is certainly possible that the SC Supreme Court caves and overturns the law... the market is telling us this much at least! We do not want to downplay this risk, because it is a real risk. We believe all evidence points to that outcome being very unlikely, but know that it is possible.

The political pressure and public outrage surrounding this situation is why we feel that outcome 2 is much more likely than outcome 1. In outcome 2, regulators can claim a win by "reducing customer rates by over $100 million per year!!!" It satisfies the constituents, and SCANA would also be content with such a ruling just to get past this constant headache of the past several years with a financial slap on the wrist.

Regulators also probably do not want to send SCANA's debt below investment grade as that benefits no one and ultimately raises costs for consumers.

Conclusion

To conclude, we believe the sell-off in SCANA is overdone and a rebound to between $60-$71 is likely in a matter of months. The uncertainty inherent in this process is what is creating the opportunity, and analysis of the potential outcomes and their effects on revenues and earnings show why this rebound is likely to occur. For those who can withstand a potential large drop in the unlikely worst-case scenario, we recommend buying a small position in SCANA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.