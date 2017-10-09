Discounted Exposure To Chinese Internet - Altaba Vs Naspers

Last week I wrote about the 33% upside I expect from a pair trade between Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Naturally, many parallels can be drawn to Altaba (AABA) and Alibaba (BABA), similarly a holding structure for a high flying Chinese internet juggernaut. I consider the AABA – BABA spread to be a solid risk-adjusted trade: very little downside risk, management that is directly incentivized to close the discount to NAV, and a call option on US tax reform. However, while there are more moving parts and no clear catalyst, the Naspers – Tencent spread offers higher absolute returns, and is not play on tax reform. Both trades are attractive and should be uncorrelated with the market.

Market neutral trade construction

Long Short Ratio AABA BABA 1 : 0.3 NPSNY TCEHY 1 : 1.15

Altaba – a play on tax reform (and maybe some management ingenuity)

Altaba is a closed end investment company created as the successor to Yahoo, after the core Yahoo business was sold to Verizon. It owns 384 million shares in Alibaba (BABA), 2,022 million shares in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY), as well as a portfolio of smaller investments and IP. I won’t discuss the prospects for the underlying assets (BABA is sufficiently well covered), but rather approach this from a hedged perspective.

AABA currently trades for $68 per share, very close to fair value assuming a 36.5% tax rate applies to any gain on sale of BABA or YAHOY. A couple of notes on my valuation:

AABA discloses the combined tax basis of its Affiliated Investments as $5.6 billion; I have allocated this amount proportionately between BABA and YAHOY

Net cash and shares in issue have been updated to reflect a $535m repurchase of 8.9 million shares

AABA NAV assuming full tax on affiliates

Value Tax base Tax leakage Value to AABA Per share Alibaba 69,310 4,963 37% 45,824 51.71 Japan 9,271 664 37% 6,130 6.92 Excalibur & Other 1,282 50 0% 1,282 1.45 Net cash 6,707 6,707 0% 6,707 7.57 Total net assets 86,570 12,384 59,942 67.64

Source: AABA form POS AMI; Bloomberg; Author’s estimates

A pair trade constructed by buying one AABA and selling short 0.3 BABA shares effectively hedges out any exposure to BABA, and will benefit if the discount to NAV can be closed. I am somewhat optimistic about the possibilities for the discount to close:

US tax reform is a high priority for the government, and we may well see some movement on this front in the next year

Management are incentivized primarily on the narrowing of the discount

Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

— Charlie Munger

AABA NAV assuming 15% tax on affiliates

Value Value Tax leakage Value to AABA Per share Alibaba 69,402 4,964 15% 59,736 67.41 Japan 9,273 663 15% 7,982 9.01 Excalibur 1,282 50 0% 1,282 1.45 Net cash 6,707 6,707 0% 6,707 7.57 Total net assets 86,664 12,384 75,707 85.43

Source: AABA form POS AMI; Bloomberg; Author’s estimates

I'm not going to try and guess where rates eventually settle; should the applicable tax rate fall to 15%, AABA could be worth $85, or 25% more. The mechanics behind this is well understood on the Street, and a lot of money is at work trading around the current spread.

Currently it appears the probability weighted assumed tax saving is offset by concerns over any potential liability over the Yahoo hacking scandal; as part of the sale to Verizon, AABA has retained half of Yahoo’s liability.

In short – limited downside risk, management incentivized to close the discount, and a call option on tax reform.

Naspers – operating assets currently assigned a negative value by the market

I won’t repeat the detail my behind my thesis on Naspers. While there are many similarities to the Altaba situation, Naspers differs in a few important regards

Sizable unlisted operating business – unlike AABA, Naspers is an operating entity. Its satellite TV, online classifieds, e-commerce and other operating subsidiaries are collectively worth ~$18bn in my estimation.

– unlike AABA, Naspers is an operating entity. Its satellite TV, online classifieds, e-commerce and other operating subsidiaries are collectively worth ~$18bn in my estimation. No tax liability on a Tencent sale – Naspers holds its stake in Tencent in a tax efficient structure domiciled in the BVI. Management have in the past been at pains to stress that they believe a sale of Tencent (or most of their other internet investments for that matter) would not attract capital gains or corporate tax. If they were to distribute the proceeds to shareholders, there would be a 20% dividend withholding tax applicable. I am not a tax lawyer, and much of the detail behind the tax structuring is not publicly disclosed, but the theory seems to have been borne out by the disposal of Allegro last year which was similarly tax efficient.

– Naspers holds its stake in Tencent in a tax efficient structure domiciled in the BVI. Management have in the past been at pains to stress that they believe a sale of Tencent (or most of their other internet investments for that matter) would not attract capital gains or corporate tax. If they were to distribute the proceeds to shareholders, there would be a 20% dividend withholding tax applicable. I am not a tax lawyer, and much of the detail behind the tax structuring is not publicly disclosed, but the theory seems to have been borne out by the disposal of Allegro last year which was similarly tax efficient. Management only partially incentivized on closing the discount – unlike AABA, a significant portion of Naspers management’s compensation is indirectly tied to the performance of Tencent. Management is also incentivized on the operating performance of the other assets, but not specifically on the narrowing of the discount. A number of large shareholders have voted against the compensation structure.

Summary

Both AABA and Naspers offer attractive risk / reward profiles here. For investors bullish on the Chinese internet sector (and its valuation), AABA and Naspers offer discounted entries into the market. For investors seeking returns uncorrelated to the market, the pair trades offer ~20-30% potential upside. The AABA trade has a clear catalyst in US tax reform, while the Naspers trade, despite no imminent catalyst, offers higher absolute returns.