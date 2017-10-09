Timing The Market Or Time In The Market? An Experiment

If you've been following any of my recent articles - and kudos to you if you have been! - you might think that I've pulled most of my money out of stocks and am sitting on loads of cash waiting for the correction to come. And while you wouldn't be completely wrong - I've raised cash from what I perceive to be overvalued positions and have had a hard time identifying bargains recently - most of my portfolio is still heavily weighted towards equities. This is particularly true now given the continued rise of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the course of this year. But with a spate of other articles recently calling for investors to build up cash from the stock market given high valuations, and with my own analyses suggesting strongly that the market is looking a bit frothy, does this sort of positioning make sense for a buy-and-hold investor? In other words: does the strategy of hoarding cash to load up on stocks when they're "cheap" lead to long-term outperformance for investors with a long-term time horizon?

The Experiment:

To answer this, let's take 4 imaginary investors. Each one lands a well-paying job in 2004, several years before the financial crisis, at which point they all begin to build their retirement portfolios. Each investor begins with the same amount of cash, and each gets the same monthly amount to either invest or hold in reserve ($1,000 each month). Regardless of how they time their purchases, each investor holds their investment without selling any shares all the way through to present time, and retains all dividend payments.

Here are our 4 investors:

Dan, who intends to dollar-cost-average into positions over time, buys stocks on the first day of each month, regardless of what each stock is doing. Harry, who is more of a momentum investor, only purchases stocks at most once monthly, and only if the stock is trading within 10% of its 52-week high. If the stock is trading lower than this, he holds onto his cash, to deploy at the next available opportunity. Laura wants to buy the unloved, and only purchases stocks at most once monthly if the stock is trading within 10% of its 52-week low. If the stock is trading higher than this, she holds onto the cash to deploy at the next available opportunity. Valerie considers herself a value investor, and only purchases stocks once a month if the stock is trading below "intrinsic value", which she determines using a mean-reversion analysis over the preceding 5 years. As with Harry and Laura, Valerie holds onto any undeployed cash to use at the next available opportunity.

Other than Dan, each other investor decides each month whether to deploy cash to buy any particular stock based upon their above criteria; if the stock isn't purchased, then the $1,000 for the month is rolled over for future purchases. At the first next available opportunity for purchasing a stock, all the rolled-over cash is immediately put to work. So, if Laura, for example, with her "buy low" strategy, had last purchased 3M (MMM) in 2009 after the financial crisis, it might be another couple years before she put her cash to use again in 2011 (when she would have accumulated about $22,000 in her brokerage account as dry powder). Without knowing the individual companies they invested in, which investor has come out on top as of October 2017?

Let's start by stipulating that the stock universe that each of these investors is selecting from is the current S&P 900. Obviously, many companies that are currently listed in the index either weren't part of the index in 2004 (or hadn't even been incorporated yet!), and many companies that were part of the index in 2004 have since folded, been bought up, or taken private in the meantime. But for this experiment, taking this universe of stocks as-is isn't unreasonable since our question isn't about which stocks our investors picked, but when they picked them. We're here to look at the results of behavior, and not necessarily the identification of certain characteristics of successful companies.

Within that stock universe, here's how each investor would have performed, on average, for any random stock purchased during the years 2004-2017. On average, each investor puts a total of about $160,000 into their brokerage accounts over this time. When each investor opens up their accounts as of last week, here's what they might expect to see, on average:

(20-year price and dividend data for S&P 900 companies from Yahoo! Finance; calculations performed by author.)

Each investor has clearly come out ahead, though some have come out more ahead than others - to the tune of an extra $62,000 or so for Dan relative to his competition. Harry, too, has performed respectably. This doesn't mean that they were necessarily better at picking stocks; all 4 picked the exact same stocks but timed their purchases differently. And it's not that Dan or Harry were necessarily "better" in terms of their timing - Valerie's actual performance on cash invested (not held in reserve) shows she actually outshone Harry in that particular department:

For any random stock purchased during this time, Dan's dollar-cost averaging strategy outperformed all other strategies by average of 41 basis points per year. On average, the dollar-cost averaging strategy would be expected to probably yield an additional $7,600 on a $100,000 total investment over 10 years. Valerie's average return for stocks purchased comes in second, averaging a respectable $1,800 additionally over 10 years relative to the "buy high" and "buy low" strategies used by Harry and Laura, respectively. Laura, alas, falls into a disappointing - and somewhat surprising - last place finish, and over a 10-year period her expected return on capital invested would come in, on average, about $8,200 behind the other strategies.

With cash considered, Harry's performance looks a bit better, as he clearly has been putting additional funds to work with the market rally over the past few years. Valerie's performance takes a hit, as it's clear that both she and Laura have underperformed from the effects of cash drag.

So the first takeaway appears to be that - at least for a time period with a significant market crash and a significant market rally - that a dollar-cost averaging strategy tends to outperform other strategies that look to time purchases based upon recent price movements or even relative valuations. In fact, compared to the other strategies, dollar-cost averaging into a stock was about 80% more likely to outperform, and 46% less likely to underperform. Time in the market really does appear to be more important than timing the market.

At least part of this is because of dividends:

When the focus is on dividend stocks, most of the strategies don't change too much in terms of annualized total return, but poor Laura sees her performance drop by another 40 basis points. Dan, meanwhile, actually sees his average performance improve to an average annualized return of 8%, only 100 basis points less than the entire S&P 500 over this same time - an amazing performance, really, considering that most of his stock purchases occurred well after 2004. (The average effect of each individual monthly purchase of a Dividend Aristocrat over this time is a more amazing annualized 14%!) Basically, if an investor's goal was to hold dividend stocks for the long term, these data suggest that they would have been better off staying as fully invested as possible, and not building up cash, in the hope of lower prices.

While Dan's dollar-cost strategy appears to be a winner, it isn't for the weak of stomach. A couple of the market-timing strategies appear to have dampening effects on volatility (though, as the data indicate, not all of them):

Dollar-cost averaging resulted in the second-highest subsequent volatility, while timing purchases to coincide with yearly highs or with a valuation strategy dampened volatility significantly. In the meantime, poor Laura once again appears to suffer as she looks to purchase "falling knives"; her subsequent beta of 1.15 makes Dan's beta of 1.08 look positively placid in comparison.

Conclusion:

I was surprised by the outcome of this experiment. I had expected that a dollar-cost-averaging strategy would offer relatively middle-of-the-pack returns, and that a "buy high" strategy would lead to general underperformance. Neither appeared to be true. I wasn't surprised that a "buy low" strategy would lead to higher subsequent volatility, but I was surprised by the just how much more volatile it ended up being. Dollar-cost-averaging really does appear to work, at least for investors who are able to stomach a little short-term volatility and hold for the long term. Again, this doesn't appear to matter for which stock you pick, just when and how often you pick it: the trend applied for both Dividend Aristocrats and non-dividend payers alike, companies with growing earnings and those with occasional periods of unprofitability, and across various sectors and industries.

There are, of course, caveats. First off, this conclusion really applies only to those investors who never intend on selling. If your holding period is less than "forever", then these results may not really apply to you. Second, the results naturally are influenced by selection and survival bias, seeing as how I limited the universe of selectable stocks to the 900 or so in the S&P 900. Also, while I attempted to include as long a time frame as possible to capture the effects of buying into the market crash of 2009, most of the years analyzed were, in fact, part of a broader market rally, which also may understate the benefits of a "buy-low" or value strategy. Considering that "value" stocks and strategies have been underperforming for several years, this effect can't be denied, though again the caveat to the caveat is that all 4 investors were selecting the same particular stocks - just timing their purchases differently.

Also relevant to this argument is that purchases were made without consideration of underlying fundamentals; this analysis was agnostic regarding absolute P/E or P/B ratios. Finally, because the "valuation" strategy I employed here wasn't really a "value strategy" in the usual sense (that considered company fundamentals), but rather a surrogate for a different type of market timing, it's possible that an actual valuation strategy based upon a reasoned and detailed view of company fundamentals might do better.

Even with those caveats, what this experiment demonstrates is that any timing strategy has a hard time beating dollar-cost averaging for long-term investors, and that long-term investors have had (over the past 14 years) some tremendous cumulative returns. This shouldn't be read as an open invitation for readers to start pouring money into stocks now, per se, but rather that if you don't have the intention of selling within the next few years and are otherwise convinced of a company's quality, chances are good scaling your purchases into that company is likely to beat waiting for a bargain and hoarding your cash. You just need the stomach to stick with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.