Hurricanes Continue To Churn The Economic Data

Due to the hurricanes, the economic data is sending a lot of mixed messages, all of which are being interpreted positively for now.

The objective is to identify what are the leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Auto Sales

Auto sales rose for the first time this year in September, but park your enthusiasm. The increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 18.57 million was due to replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey. That strength is likely to continue next month as the devastation from Hurricane Irma will lift sales in October. Once the replacement cycle has run its course, I fully expect year-over-year sales declines to resume.

Construction Spending

The construction spending report includes the total value of all new construction activity for residential, non-residential and public projects. Overall construction spending rose 0.5% in August, but this is not very impressive considering that July’s 0.6% decline was revised lower to a decline of 1.2%. Spending is now up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis, led by residential construction. Meanwhile public construction spending is down a sizeable 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. We sure could use an infrastructure program. Construction spending is not contributing to the rate of economic growth in the third quarter.

Factory Orders

Factory orders measure the change in dollar value for both durable and non-durable goods orders, updating the most recent durable goods report with more information. Orders rose 1.2% in August, following a 3.3% decline in July, while orders rose 0.4% when we exclude the volatile transportation sector (aircraft), following a 0.5% increase in July. This was a solid report for a second month in a row.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capex or business spending, rose an impressive 1.1%, while the prior month was revised upward from an increase of 1.1% to 1.3%. More importantly, the shipment of these goods rose 1.1%, which factors positively into the third-quarter GDP number. It doesn’t appear as though Hurricane Harvey had any meaningful impact on this data through August.

ISM and Markit Manufacturing Indexes

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index rose to a 13-year high of 60.8, but it is important to remember that this is a survey and not a measure of actual business activity. The ISM suggests that this level is consistent with a 5.5% rate of economic growth, but we know this is not to be the case today. The hurricanes are lifting input prices and slowing delivery times, both of which are pushing the index reading higher. Yet new orders and employment are also reflecting strength, which isn’t consistent with the September payroll report.

Markit’s PMI Manufacturing Index has been far more subdued on a relative basis, but also more consistent with the real economic data. The PMI Index rose to 53.1 in September from 52.8 in August. This survey showed new orders weaker, with production levels hovering above the lowest levels over the past year. The only consistency between the ISM and PMI surveys is in the surge in input costs, due to the hurricanes.

ISM and Markit Services Indices

The Institute for Supply Management’s Services Index rebounded from what was a 12-month low in July (53.9) to a three-year high in September (59.8), despite the impact from the hurricanes. According to the ISM, this reading suggests a rate of economic growth that approximates 4.2%. Again, this is ridiculous in my view. Common sense would dictate that the hurricanes would be temporarily detrimental to the service sector economy, but this survey shows just the opposite. One explanation is that the hurricanes slowed delivery times and increased input prices, both of which imply economic strength and increase the index. Still, this survey has consistently overestimated the rate of economic growth over the past couple of years, and this month looks to be no different.

Markit’s PMI Services Index fell modestly in September to 55.3 from what was 56.0 in August and its highest reading for the year. There is continued growth in new orders, employment and production with an uptick in input costs resulting from the hurricanes. This survey suggests we will see a continuation of the modest growth we have seen in recent quarters.

The Jobs Report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the US economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, which brings the three-month average gain to just 91,000. The impact from the storms is evident in the headline number, but to what degree we do not know, and that does not explain the downward revision of 51,000 for the July payroll number from 189,000 to just 138,000. This indicates a weakening economy.

The unemployment rate fell to a new low of 4.2% for this expansion, which is the lowest rate since 2001, due to the increase in the labor participation rate from 62.9 to 63.1. The fact that the average workweek was unchanged at 34.4 hours doesn’t make a lot of sense, given the weather impact in the South. Additionally, average hourly earnings rose a whopping 0.5%, catapulting the year-over-year increase to 2.9%, which matches the expansion high set last December. There appears to be a lot of hurricane-related noise in this report as well, as the increase in average hourly earnings looks to be particularly suspect.

Conclusion

We continue to get mixed messages from the economic data due to the impact of the hurricanes, which will probably not subside until the end of the year. Still, there continue to be more signs that the rate of economic growth is decelerating rather than accelerating when we look at the longer-term trends in the data. Loan demand continues to soften while sub-prime credit is showing early signs of stress and the residential housing market appears to have plateaued. Auto sales declined every month this year prior to the hurricanes. The rate of real income growth has weakened over the past two years. The only things that I believe can turn this situation around are growth-oriented tax reform and a major infrastructure spending plan, but both will undoubtedly be financed with additional debt, which is a headwind to growth.

