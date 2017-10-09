DASH: The Coin To Watch While Bitcoin Stagnates

It also has a robust mining system to help keep it stable, as well as a paid, central team behind it.

Bitcoin has spawned many competitors—some of slightly altered code and protocols, and some wildly different. Through it all, and the introduction of thousands of new coins after it, it’s kept its seat at the top of the entire crypto market—and still accounts for nearly 50% of the entire total market cap.

But there are competitors gaining ground on Bitcoin, and the race is on for mass adoption. As the year has seen millions of new investors flock to cryptocurrencies, new wallets are looking for the “next” coin to have 1000% gains. Bitcoin, already priced at $4500, is unlikely to 10x anytime soon, but other coins can.

DASH may not be one of those, since its current market cap is already over $2 billion, but it has more space to grow than many others. And with Bitcoin facing stagnation in its growth and adoption on both the regulatory side and the technological side, DASH is a close enough “spin” on Bitcoin that it could gain some serious ground in the financial world’s adoption of crypto tokens.

First, let’s look at Bitcoin. Currently, its price has rebounded back to an early September high—showing many that last month’s struggles with Chinese regulators might not be enough to stop the growing force of this alternative currency. We explored the impact that Japan and South Korea will have going forward as well.

Still, it’s very possible that a big part of the recent rebound was based on rumors that Chinese regulators will bring back exchanges soon. If this rumor is squashed, it could send Bitcoin reeling back. And even if China does come back and allow its exchanges to let investors buy Bitcoin with Yuan, it only establishes the whim and risk of such a large country meddling in a supposedly decentralized currency.

But that’s not the biggest thing worrying Bitcoin investors right now. The more pressing issue is technology, and the coin’s ability to scale. It went through a “fork” in August of this year, which caused prices to crash in July and rebound only after it became clear this would work. The fork created Bitcoin Cash, a new coin, now itself with a market cap of $5.7 billion. That’s money that both could be driving Bitcoin’s value, itself, up, and potentially confusing new investors who need to sift through somewhat complex technology to understand the difference.

Well, a new fork is on the horizon, and this could also create a new coin. Things are not set in as smooth here, and investors and exchanges alike are figuring out their strategies for this. If this fork starts anything like the last one, prices could plummet soon, and the “after” is unknown.

What this means for me is that there’s an opportunity for another coin to pick up some market share. Investors and private and public interest are only going up from here, and the two paths forward are mass adoption or a bubble burst and with the technology behind crypto being both diverse and obtaining some serious backing, the former seems more likely for now.

DASH coin is our pick to grab some market share, and see its own price at least double in the remainder of this year. Why DASH?

For a few reasons. The first is that it functions similarly enough to Bitcoin that it doesn’t necessitate a completely new experience for those wanting to utilize its technology. Its use is as a currency, unlike Ethereum or OmiseGo, which are technologies that utilize their coin for fees or powering a network. DASH is meant to go peer-to-peer, and seeks to be a decentralized and secure system in which to exchange in.

It is, however, different from Bitcoin in a few ways. For one, it can power its transactions faster than Bitcoin (one of the reasons Bitcoin is in need of upgrades. Secondly, it has higher-grade privacy protocols, really working to gain on the vision of Bitcoin as an alternative to the non-anonymous world of current banking.

DASH’s next opportunity is in its network. While Bitcoin needs to go through an extensive and long process for any kind of upgrade (involving the entire network of miner’s to gather to a consensus), DASH has a better mining infrastructure for two reasons: one it has a company making a mining system just for DASH, which happens to be the most powerful mining rig on the market.

And secondly, it uses a system called “masternode” wherein a share of high-volume owners submit their ownership as a ‘stake” in the DASH system. The masternode keeps the network running because its most wealthy patrons have a stake in the coin’s success, transparency, and operations. In return, masternode holders are rewarded with an annualized return for the work of their ownership, incentivizing them not to sell their stacks. To enter this, one must prove ownership of 1,000 DASH, currently valued over $300,000.

DASH also has, unlike Bitcoin, a paid developer team and a market bounty they offer to those who help work toward adoption. Bitcoin is an amazing piece of tech, but it doesn’t have this kind of team behind it, and as it contends to take over large financial institutions, it may fall flat without a central power pushing for it.

Ultimately, DASH is attempted to create a wallet called Evolution—aimed at giving people the opportunity to use its currency with ease, security, and autonomously. It’s a large-scale goal—as large-scale as what Bitcoin’s founder and early adopters wanted its coin to do. If DASH is successful at building this, and can prove its value while Bitcoin faces stagnation in technological advance and consensus from its network, we’ll see DASH go far.

And if it can be the first-of-its-kind, truly penetrable cryptocurrency that peers can exchange with relative ease and without high technical knowledge, it could be the next coin to 10x. Which, by the way, it already has—growing from $11.50 on January 1, 2017 to over $300 today.

Keep your eyes on DASH.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DASH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.