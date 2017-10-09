Buckle Builds On The Trend

Buckle's (NYSE: BKE) monthly same store sales results for September remained negative but exceeded our expectations and reaffirmed the recent positive trend.

In a prior article, we'd projected that September same store sales results would be down 7%-8% based on the historic relationship between August and September sales results. The September same store sales result of -5.9% exceeded our expectations by a decent margin and are at the high end of the historical differential between August and September results. It's also notable that this outperformance was not simply the result of easier comparisons with the respective periods during the prior year since the differential in 2016 was only -0.7%.

The results for September mark the seventh month of the upward trend in the company's six and twelve month trailing averages of same store sales performance. We expect the six month metric to hit a slight bump next month due to the unusually strong -3.5% decline in same store sales experienced in March although this is partially offset by the -9.0% decline in April, the mix associated with the timing of holiday sales. However, the twelve month metric should remain on a positive uptrend, potentially for the next six months before comparable sales from the prior period becomes more challenging.

Source: Company Monthly Sales Reports

We've also noted the historical relationship between the results of August and September and those of the critical December period and the improvement causes us to be marginally more optimistic on results for the holiday period. The continued positive trend in sales is particularly significant since Buckle's gross and net margins are historically significantly higher in the third and fourth quarters than in the first and second quarters. The improving comparable sales results, on a relative basis, could materially contribute to results through the end of the year as the company moves through its most profitable quarters. Indeed, in the last several years, the company's gross margins in the third and fourth quarter have consistently been 300-700 basis points higher than in the preceding first and second quarters. Our model suggests that current earnings estimates for the final two quarters of the year could be on the low end of the range, assuming positive comparable store sales trends continue, and the company could exceed estimates even with same store sales results persisting in the negative low single digits and lower gross and net margins versus the prior year.

Source: Company Financial Statements and Proprietary Estimates

Short Interest

The short interest in Buckle has also been declining this year, beginning right around the point where the six and twelve month trailing averages of comparable store sales reversed their long decline. However, given the significant insider ownership and limited public float, even the reduced short interest remains significant as a percentage of the available public float.

Source: GuruFocus

We don't place significant emphasis on short interest or the potential of a short squeeze, but the degree of short interest in a still profitable company with substantial insider ownership and excess liquidity coupled with no debt has always struck us as an unusual combination.

Special Dividend

We expect the company will maintain its recent trend of special dividends by announcing a special dividend of around $0.50 towards the end of the year. The special dividend would be a reduction from the $0.75 declared in the prior year but would be generally consistent with the company's historic payouts given declining net income. The dividend yield, including the projected special dividend, would approach 9% at the current market price. We continue to believe the company can - and should - make a more concerted effort to distribute the company's significant excess liquidity to shareholders, either through dividends or buybacks, although we aren't holding out excessive hope on this front at this point.

Summary

We remain positive on Buckle. The reaffirmation of the upward trend in same store sales coupled with the improved performance in September, a strong historical indicator of results through the end of the year, are positive indications for the company. The results don't obviate the significant challenges the company faces, including ongoing negative same store sales results. However, the last seven months clearly indicate the company is steadying the business, a necessary prerequisite to growth. The results also affirm the reported movement towards a more balanced fashion portfolio for shoppers incorporating denim. Buckle remains undervalued for those willing to look past the short term challenges towards the long term potential of the brand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.