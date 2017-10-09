Bank Of America: Be Greedy When Warren Buffett Gets Greedy

Rising Rates are only one of several growth drivers for the bank.

BAC is set to report earnings this week along with a slew of other major banks.

BAC data by YCharts

Bank of America (BAC) is scheduled to report 3Q 2017 earnings before the opening bell this Friday, October 13th. BAC's earnings will coincide with earnings being released by Wells Fargo (WFC) and follow the previous day's releases by JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C). The group as a whole has the potential to impact the broader markets, and within the sector positive or negative reports by JPM and/or C may create a "halo effect" for both BAC and WFC as well as for other banks.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

Consensus estimates are for BAC earnings of $0.46 on $21.98 billion in revenue vs. the year ago quarter when the firm surprised to the upside with earnings per share of $0.41 on revenue of $21.64 billion.

It seems that after years of slow growth, BAC has lately begun to dish out decent quarterly numbers

Quarterly Earnings Surprise History

Fiscal

Quarter End Date

Reported Earnings

Per Share Consensus

EPS* Forecast %

Surprise Jun2017 07/18/2017 0.46 0.43 6.98 Mar2017 04/18/2017 0.41 0.35 17.14 Dec2016 01/13/2017 0.4 0.38 5.26 Sep2016 10/17/2016 0.41 0.34 20.59

However even after last quarter's solid results were announced, investors were left non-plussed as management had earlier indicated Net Interest Income (NII) - the revenue earned from yields on assets over and above what is paid out for liabilities - was expected to increase as a result of rising rates. Indeed with two fed rate hikes in the prior 6 months already implemented, expectations were high. However, when the numbers came in, NII was down slightly sequentially from the prior quarter.

After the fed raised rates again in June, investors might be forgiven for expecting some more meaningful contribution to the margin by NII when Q3 numbers are released on Friday. If that was the case, CFO Paul Donofrio, perhaps prior quarter's experience in mind, effectively tempered those expectations when, speaking at a recent industry conference, he cited declining longer term rates (i.e., the 10 yr Treasury yield) and rising interest expense paid in its Wealth Management unit as reasons to again expect only a modest rise in NII for Q3.

While I too have been disappointed that the bank has not yet realized any real benefit of rising rates, I do expect Net Interest Margins to widen as rates continue to rise and in fact, management has estimated that rising rates will enhance NII revenue by as much as $3.2 billion over the next year. However, rising rates are only one of several catalysts that leaves the bank well positioned for continued growth and profitability, as strategies implemented post-crisis are finally starting to pay off.

Rising Dividends and Share Repurchases

The bank received welcome news back in June, in the form of a non-objection letter from the Fed to their 2017 Capital Plan, which included increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.075 per share up to $0.12 per share.

In addition, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program through Q2 of next year for up to $12 billion of common stock. All in, the Capital Plan will return an estimated $17 billion to shareholders when factoring in the dividend increase and share repurchases.

After the Capital Plan was effectively green-lighted by the Fed's No Objection Letter, Warren Buffet, in an obvious vote of confidence, elected to exercise warrants owned by his Berkshire Hathaway Company (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and exchange $5 billion of BAC 6% preferred shares for 700 million shares of common stock and will become the single largest shareholder of BAC. Think about that for a moment. Buffett exchanged 6% paper for common stock with a dividend yield of about 2% at the time. Now, why do you think he did that?

Fees

Banks are known for their fees and BAC is no exception. Non-Interest Income, was up 7% YoY and 3% sequentially in Q2, and continues to improve, driven by solid production in both trading an investment banking. Meanwhile credit and debit card spending and fees are improving as well. In addition as mobile payments and digital processing become more popular, profitability will continue to increase.

Loans

As mentioned above, Credit Card Spending is growing once again. According to the G-19 Credit Card Report, while still lower than pre-crisis levels, the average credit card debt per U.S. household has risen to $8,211 in August, up 7% sequentially month to month and overall, consumer credit remains near post crisis highs.

Valuation

Currently BAC trades at around 1.05X book value. Among the "Big 4", only Citibank (C) trades at a lower Price/Book Multiple.

WFC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

From a Price to Earnings perspective, BAC at 14.6x forward earnings trades pretty much in line with peers, but towards the high end.

BAC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

In my view, due to improving earnings prospects afforded by a rising rate environment, stable growth and the return of capital to shareholders, BAC deserves to trade at that somewhat higher multiple.

Headwinds are finally turning for the Banking and Finance sector as a whole and BAC shareholders are poised to benefit more than most. While I believe I've at least laid out a plausible case, don't just take my word for it. To paraphrase Warren Buffett - who just traded in 6% yielding preferred shares to become BAC's largest shareholder; "It is Wise to be Greedy When Warren Gets Greedy"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.