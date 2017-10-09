XLF: Financials Appear Well Positioned Into Year's End

Source: businessinsider.com





Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has had an impressive rise over the past month, and is up by roughly 12% since we recommended it as a buy in our Marketplace Article published roughly one month ago. The shift in investor sentiment toward further rate increases has been a favorable development for XLF and financials in general, which should continue to play an important role going forward. However, a 12% move in the last four trading weeks has XLF trading at somewhat overbought levels on a short-term basis. So, is XLF’s meteoric rise likely to continue, and is a healthy pullback in order before the advance proceeds into year’s end?



About XLF



The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index. The fund has 67 holdings, and net assets in the amount of roughly $27.35 billion. The fund’s top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Citigroup Inc. (C), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), and other financial institutions.

Fed Policy and Financials



Fed policy has a direct impact on the performance of financial stocks and thus XLF. When the Fed raises the benchmark rate, this in turn enables banks to raise their rates, which permit companies to earn more money via higher interest on credit they extend to other banks, corporation, and consumers.



In early September, we recognized the chances of a December rate hike were much too low considering the trajectory of Fed policy and the underlying economic conditions. At that time market participants were putting the probabilities of a December rate hike at roughly 30%, financials were noticeably underperforming other stocks, and were in the process of concluding their one-month long 7% correction. However, with current chances of a December rate hike at over 93% the landscape looks much different for financials.



Source: businessinsider.com



Moreover, chances of rate hikes have increased significantly going forward, as the Fed will likely raise rates several times in 2018, barring any extreme, unforeseen market deterrents. In addition, the Fed is in the process of implementing its QT program, another net positive for interest rates and thus, is beneficial for financials’ profits.



Valuations



Some major components that comprise the XLF ETF include:



JPM: Trailing P/E: 14.3, Price to Book: 1.47, Profit Margin: 28.52%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 13.4%, Short % of Float: 0.73%



BAC: Trailing P/E: 15.6, Price to Book: 1.05, Profit Margin: 23.68%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 10.2%, Short % of Float: 1.13%



WFC: Trailing P/E: 13.69, Price to Book: 1.52, Profit Margin: 25.99%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 4.5%, Short % of Float: 0%



C: Trailing P/E: 15.14, Price to Book: 0.98, Profit Margin: 23.91%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: -3.2%, Short % of Float: 0%



GS: Trailing P/E: 12.9, Price to Book: 1.27, Profit Margin: 26.44%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 0.5%, Short % of Float: 1.16%



These statistics indicate that financials appear very attractive from a valuation/fundamental viewpoint. The underlying stocks have relatively low P/Es, especially when compared to the S&P 500 average P/E of 25.42. Moreover, these companies have book ratios from about 1-1.5, which represents relatively good value in the stocks in relation to the companies’ assets. The profit margins are extremely strong, indicating these are basically huge profit generating machines. Earnings growth appears to be generally healthy, should continue to move up alongside with interest rates, and the extremely low short interest suggests that “smart money” investors have little to no interest in trying to short these stocks, for obvious reasons.



Technical Viewpoint



A view of the XLF chart indicates that XLF broke out above the $25.50 resistance level as of roughly two weeks ago. Although this up trend is likely to continue, the ETF does appear to be getting a bit overbought here with a 12% gain in about four trading weeks. Moreover, the RSI is at 75.70, and the CCI has been above 100 for about three weeks now, suggesting that the ETF is becoming quite overbought in the short term. In addition, the full stochastic has been at or above 90 for three weeks now, and seems to perhaps be turning lower, indicating that a shift in technical momentum from positive to neutral or even negative is possible.



Source: stockcharts.com



What Could Derail the Financial Rally?



It appears that there are a few elements that could derail the XLF rally, both on a short-term and long-term basis. In the short-term it is possible that XLF takes a break, sells off a bit or consolidates as it is quite overbought on a short-term basis. There are other elements that could knock financials down some such as a broader market pull back due to several possible elements including disappointment on the tax reform front, geopolitical tensions, etc. Nevertheless, these elements if transpired would more than likely be temporary in nature, therefore a 2% or 3% sell off is likely possible the dip would more than likely be bought aggressively.

To fundamentally change the trajectory of financial stocks something major must occur, to the magnitude of a major correction, recession, or a bear market, due to which the Fed would reverse its tightening policy and would work to lower rates.



Source: replicationindex.wordpress.com



Another possibility would be an event concerning bad assets, something along the lines of a 2007 incident, in which banks would have to take major write downs. However, unless a major recession occurs, this scenario appears unlikely to transpire in the foreseeable future.



The Bottom Line



In conclusion, XLF as well as many financial stocks appear extremely well positioned to continue their rise into year's end. Fundamental, psychological, and technical elements appear to be aligning and should provide support for XLF prices going forward. In addition, financials have a strong ally in the Fed and rising interest rates. The only factor that gives pause is the short-term technically overbought image. However, this is likely to be transient in nature, and after a brief pause or a healthy short-term correction/consolidation period XLF should continue to appreciate in value into year’s end.



To get access to our exclusive articles, real time trade triggers, price targets, and comprehensive trading strategies please visit our Albright Investment Group trading community.



