National Retail Properties: Consider This 5.3% Yielding REIT

Too many investors are focused only on National Retail Properties, Inc.'s (NNN) common shares while good value can also be found in National Retail Properties' preferred stock layer. Specifically, I think the REIT's Series F preferred stock looks like a good deal as it offers more principal protection and a higher cash flow yield than National Retail Properties' common shares. An investment in the Series F throws off a 5.3 percent dividend.

Why always buy common stocks? I mean, I get it: Real estate investment trusts are - for the most part - reliable income vehicles that investors love for their growing dividend stream. In addition, REITs like National Retail Properties with robust dividend coverage and a history of growing their dividend payout are 'safe' dividend investments. On the other hand, some investors might prefer more security (less volatility) and/or a comfortable receiving 'fixed' preferred stock dividends. In this case, I think, National Retail Properties' preferred stock layer offers some interesting value.

That said, preferred equity typically accounts for a small percentage of a REIT's total capitalization. In the case of National Retail Properties, preferred equity has a share of approximately 9 percent in the REIT's capital structure.

National Retail Properties - Preferred Vs. Common Stock

Preferred stocks are attractive alternatives to common stocks since they come with a couple of unique features. For one thing, preferred stocks have 'seniority' over common stocks in the capital structure, meaning that preferred stockholders enjoy a higher degree of principal protection in the event a company/REIT runs into financial problems. Typically, the lower risk associated with preferred stock is reflected in a lower degree of volatility compared to the common stock of the same company/REIT.

Here is National Retail Properties' Series F compared against the REIT's common shares:

In absence of major financial trouble, preferred stocks can reasonably be expected to trade close to their liquidation preference value.

National Retail Properties' 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:NNN-F) has another attractive property: It has a yield advantage over the REIT's common shares.

National Retail Properties has an impeccable record of growing its quarterly cash dividend over time, a feature of a quality income vehicle. An investment in the mortgage REIT's common shares at today's price point implies a cash flow yield of 4.56 percent (based on a $0.475/share quarterly or $1.90/share annual dividend). This is a respectable yield for sure, especially since National Retail Properties has a high margin of dividend safety and is highly unlikely to slash its dividend payout in my view. On the other hand, the Series F pays shareholders a dividend of $0.325/share quarterly ($1.30/share annually) for a total dividend yield of 5.29 percent. In other words, the preferred stock actually comes with a yield advantage of 73 basis points over the REIT's common shares.

It is also worth keeping in mind that National Retail Properties' common shares are not exactly a bargain today as they sell for approximately 17x estimated 2017 core FFO. All considered, the Series F is a very competitive income vehicle.

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock is a good deal because it provides income investors with a higher degree of principal protection (compared to the common stock) and because it has a higher effective dividend yield than the REIT's common shares. On the flip side, National Retail Properties' preferred stock dividends are fixed and will not grow like the REIT's common stock dividends. In addition, preferred stock investors have no real capital upside in their investment. If recurring dividends that are very safe are all that you desire, National Retail Properties' Series F is surely worth a closer look. Buy for income.

