The EIA's Correction Should Be Larger Than I Thought

Predicting oil stock movements is no easy feat. Despite this, though, every month the EIA (Energy Information Administration) releases a report where it gives its best estimate of where inventories were at last year, where they should be this year, and where they should be next year as well. While these numbers are rarely (if ever) perfect, what matters is the trend. As we near the time when the EIA should be reporting the next slew of data, I decided that it would be interesting to dig into the numbers and show that, absent something really unexpected happening, investors should expect a significant improvement in the US oil market.

A look at inventories

Not too long ago, in an article where I covered some weekly oil data, I stated that investors should expect the EIA to post a revision to its forecast for a couple of different types of inventory. My rationale was simply that weekly data was far lower (more bullish) than what the trend called for and it would take a rather large move higher in some key areas (and in the span of just one week or so) in order to make the EIA's estimates in the ballpark. Since then, new data has come out and, contrary to fears that the glut is remaining stubbornly-high, we saw evidence, yet again, that the picture is improving at a quick pace.

There are a couple of reasons why this is taking place, I believe. For starters, I believe that global oil demand is stronger than what the EIA has stated. Despite a downward revision in the demand forecast about a month ago, the organization had, for most of this year, been pointing toward a scenario where demand would grow at a nice clip year-over-year. Low energy prices, combined with the fact that, toward the end of last year, the US and Chinese economies began to pick up, should result in higher consumption this year and very possibly next as well.

Another factor may have to do with inclement weather, which temporarily shuttered some production. What's more, with the massive flow of people out of affected areas leading up to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and others, combined with the repair of damaged places, I suspect demand will have an at-least temporary uptick compared to what it otherwise should be. Add to this recent export figures, and it makes sense for the inventory picture to improve. Other than refinery shutdowns, there's actually no reason at all for the situation to appear any other way.

*Created by Author

Irrespective of the causes, though, we arrived at the data shown in the table above. According to the EIA's estimates, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks at the end of the third quarter of this year (technically the week ending September 29th, so there's one day missing) should be around 1.2944 billion barrels. This represents an error on its forecast issued just about a month ago when the EIA called for inventories to end the third quarter at 1.327 billion barrels. This drop comes out to 32.6 million barrels. If we assume that the third quarter of 2014 (using December 2014 estimates by the EIA), the period before the glut really ramped up, as being a realistic measure of where inventories should be, this implies that the US oil glut (the excess amount, that is) shrank by 17.3% in just three months versus forecasts.

The two largest contributors here were crude stocks, which came in 12.8 million barrels lower than what was anticipated, and the "Other" category of petroleum product stocks, which was lower by 11.9 million barrels. Both distillate fuel and motor gasoline stocks came in not too far behind at 7.9 million barrels and 6.2 million barrels, respectively. In fact, only kerosene-type jet fuel and residual fuel ended up worse off than the EIA anticipated.

I expect this to carry over into the fourth quarter

While some market participants may say that this will probably be due to just a blip on the radar, I fully suspect that this relationship of lower-than-forecasted inventories will carry us through the fourth quarter. The rationale here is quite simple on my end. From the third quarter through the fourth quarter, the EIA believes that total inventories should drop by 27 million barrels from their forecast. Interestingly, as driving conditions worsen, motor gasoline stocks and distillate fuel stocks should actually rise by quite a bit (14.3 million barrels and 8.9 million barrels, respectively), but the "Other" category is expected to fall by a rather large amount. According to the EIA's forecast, this metric should fall by 48.5 million barrels due to seasonal demand disparities.

*Created by Author

Given that we have already dropped significantly, with inventories already, in aggregate, 5.6 million barrels lower than the EIA thought they would be at the end of this year, I would argue that a case could be made for a drop in the fourth quarter well in excess of the 27 million barrels they had been expecting. After all, the 8 million barrel drop they thought we would see in the third quarter turned into a 40.6 million barrel drop. That said, I do not wish to speculate on how big such a decline might end up being. Instead, I wish to use the assumption that the third quarter was a one-off and that the drop in the current quarter will be comparable in size with the EIA's forecast.

*Created by Author

If this is true, we would get the chart above. Instead of ending the year at 1.300 billion barrels, it's very possible that the drop will take us to around 1.2674 billion barrels. That would represent, over the course of just two quarters, a decline of 59.6 million barrels. Compared to the year-end estimate for inventories for 2014, this would imply that over a quarter (26.4% to be precise) of the US glut will have vanished in six months. Given that export figures have been large due to the widening of the Brent / WTI spread, I am of the opinion that OECD nations likely have less of a glut right now than the US does.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that the EIA, and likely the market, is not property appreciative of the oil data that has come about. While I concede that there are some other factors at play here, the evidence of a quickly-shrinking glut is clear. This means we should see a nice downward revision when the organization reports its monthly forecast later this week. What's more, if the EIA's own numbers for the current quarter end up being accurate, we may actually see things improve that much more. Overall, I see this all as positive for long-term oil investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.