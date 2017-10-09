18 'Safer' Dividend Miller/Howard SDI Fall Dogs Topped By Penske Gains & Kohl's Yields

Broker targets indicated the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safer" dividend M/H SDI dogs likely producing 33.44% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "Safer" dividend M/H SDI dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 10/6/17 to further document their fiscal resources.

30 M/H SDI Fall equities selected 9/29/17 yield 2.07%-7.59%. Of the 30, 18 had 'safer' dividends because of positive returns and free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend-yield as of 10/6/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Alleged 3.45% To 16.46% Net Gains For Ten Miller/Howard SDI 'Safer' Dividend Dogs By September, 2018

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Miller/Howard SDI dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Miller/Howard 'Safer' dividend SDI as graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

These ten probable profit-generating trades were documented by YCharts to Sepember, 2018:

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) was projected to net $164.60, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Whirlpool (WHR) was projected to net $119.91, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

Hubbell (HUBB) was projected to net $119.56, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

James River Group Holdings (JRVR) net $116.81 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for JRVR

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was projected to net $113.49, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

Discover Financial (DFS) was projected to net $100.91, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% more than the market as a whole.

Trinseo (BLK) was projected to net $74.75, based on a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 142% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $60.30, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Eaton (ETN) was projected to net $37.23, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) was projected to net $100.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 9.42% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

18 of 30 Fall M/H SDI Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 30 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index stocks from which the 20 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 18 M/H SDI 'safer' Fall dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-prioritized by boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" M/H SDI Dividend Equities For Fall?

Four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the eighteen M/H SDI equities with "safer" Summer dividends. The representation broke out, thus: consumer cyclical (7); technology (3); industrials (3); financial services (5); basic materials (0); Communication Services (0); consumer defensive (0); energy (0); healthcare (0); real estate (0); Utilities (0).

All four sectors on the list above were represented in the top ten 'safer' dividend dogs.

Dog Metrics Found Fall Bargain M/H SDI 'Safer' Dividend Stocks

Ten 'Safer' dividend M/H SDI dividend stocks ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" M/H SDI Dogs Would Deliver 7.47% VS. (12) 5.60% Net Gains from All Ten By Summer, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten M/H SDI Spring kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 33.44% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Penske Automotive Group (PAG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.48%.

Lowest priced five "safer" M/H SDI Fall stocks selected 10/6/17 were: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO); Cisco Systems (CSCO); James River Group Holdings (JRVR); Kohl's (KSS); Penske Automotive Group (PAG), with prices ranging from $13.65 to $46.32.

Higher priced five "safer" M/H SDI Fall dogs for October 6 were: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM); Principal Financial Group (PFG); Eaton (ETN); Darden Restaurants (DRI); Watsco (WSI), whose prices ranged from $48.57 to $162.55.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as M/H SDI Summer 'safer' dividend dog stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

