Portfolio Building For Retired Life And Beyond

he main take away from this article should be (A) in setting up a process to select shares for a retirement income portfolio, the ones which will continue to stay for decades and continue to distribute inflation beating dividends year after year, (B) in deciding how we allocate investment on these shares, and (C) when and which of these shares to add when cash is available using 'Dividend Cost Indexing and Rankings' or using 'Best Value Stock' approach. (D) I will also show how I plan to manage my portfolio effectively with a simple worksheet approach.

Simple Target:

I start the worksheet with a simple annual expenses budget for the current year assuming I will retire today and then added a safety margin at current costs to arrive at my expenses budget. My goal is to make the total dividend income from my 'retirement income portfolio' to match this budget. It is easier to get a feel of the budget at current costs rather than looking at it as on a future year. So I made the budget as of this year. I will use an inflation percentage to extrapolate it to the retirement year. As I go forward each year, I will just make sure that the inflation adjusted budget figure as on that year remains realistic with the then current standard of my living and the costs to maintain that standard. If needed, I will modify it to make it realistic. I will not go deep into the budget estimation process here.

How long can I take to build it?

Simple answer is to start now and complete it before I retire. May be, I have to leave a few years at the end to make adjustments for any budget shortfall, or help rectify any mistakes I might have made along the way, or keep a safety few years to compensate for few unfortunate years in between when the budgeted amount could not be set aside (life is full of uncertainties). The longer the duration, the more comfortably one can build it. It is a good policy to start this early in life.

Which stocks to invest in:

The stocks I choose shall stay in successful business and grow investor's wealth year after year, ideally for infinite number of years. Every now and then there will be new 'disruptive innovations' and 'disruptive technologies' which will change the way people live. Automobiles, visual entertainments, communication methods, packaged foods, fashion, shopping methods, health care requirements have all undergone innumerable changes whereby emerging stronger business models replaced older ones. It is not easy to identify and switch from such past glories who do not adapt to the changing trends and progress with emerging growth stories. A stock selection process without emotional interference is essential. It includes the process to retain the selected stocks in the portfolio or drop it from the portfolio at the earliest instance. A link to my earlier SA article "Best Stocks for the next decade and beyond" is here. A quick recap of the principles is given below:

(1) Filter select the stocks which have rewarded the investors with increasing dividends for a minimum of 10 past years. I am comfortable with stocks which have done such increases for 30+ years, but will also choose from the rest, if convinced of their future.

(2) Revenue growth ensures sustainability into the future. The selected companies must have a history of revenue growth year after year. A company might slip in its growth for a few years in each decade, but the growth over the years must be visible without picking on small variances over the years.

(3) Companies with a historical consistent gross margin of 30%+ and an operating margin of 10%+ have the ability to remain competitive in the market place and I prefer them.

(4) The growing revenue and the consistent margins have to percolate into the net income. A consistent historical net income growth shows they can do so in the future as well.

(5) The net income growth should have been achieved with better equity returns. A consistent historical EPS growth shows that these companies can sustain their dividend distribution into my retirement years.

(6) A healthy (lower) dividend payout ratio shows that they have more room to increase future dividends, even during unfortunate spells besides ensuring cash retention to grow further.

(7) Ensure that these companies have adequate financial health as measured by their debt equity ratio and a good credit rating.

(8) Ensure that the companies are reasonably large in size, as indicated by their market cap.

Applying these rules, I have short listed the following in my immediate list: Abbvie Inc (ABBV), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B), Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD), Clorox Co (CLX), Cintas Corporation (CTAS), Ecolab Inc (ECL), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW), McCormick & Company (MKC), 3M Co (MMM), Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW), J M Smucker Co (SJM), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). These are stocks with market cap larger than ten billion. These stocks will be the core stocks in my portfolio. Then there are specific stocks included for other convincing reasons. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), General Mills Inc (GIS), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and Procter & Gamble Co (PG) have paid dividends for over 100 years in a row. Are we getting emotional in their selection, is a question. But they have rewarded investors for over 100 years in a row, is the proof. Then there are a few conviction stocks Amgen Inc (AMGN), American Express Company (AXP), CVS Health Corp (CVS), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Walt Disney Co (DIS), Emerson Electric Co (EMR), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD), Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), Home Depot Inc (HD), Mastercard Inc (MA), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Pfizer Inc (PFE), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), AT&T Inc (T), Visa Inc (V) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT). I included them in the list for either growth or other convincing reasons that support my view that these will stay around and join that elite list as years pass by. I might come out with an article to explain reasons why I include them. The electric utility companies such as Duke Energy Corp (DUK), Consolidated Edison Inc (ED), NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), Southern Co (SO), Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) and water utility companies such as American Water Works Company Inc (AWK), American States Water Co (AWR), Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS), SJW Group (SJW), Aqua America Inc (WTR) have an inbuilt resilience to stay in business and make continued dividend distribution. Though they might have limitations for major growth, the decent yield and the stability with a moat is enough reason to have some or all of them in our portfolio. Thus the list has 19 core stocks + 4 heritage stocks + 17 conviction stocks + 10 utility stocks = 50 stocks in total as of now. I do not have to complete the list immediately. I can start the list with whatever is identified now. I can add more to this list as and when I come across worthy stocks. Some of the utility stocks might get swapped with better performing utility stocks as time pass by. Some of the other stocks might get dropped when they no longer fit the selection process.

How much to invest in each of these stocks?

First the logic. If I have 52 equal weighted stocks in the portfolio (1.9% allocation for each), the dividend income from each will take care of one week expenses. If I have 37 equal weighted stocks in the portfolio (2.7% allocation for each), the dividend income from each will take care of (365/37=say, 10) 10 days expenses. If I have 73 stocks (365 days/5 and 1.37% allocation for each), then each will cover 5 days expenses. Recast in other ways, each 2% of portfolio allocation denotes approximately one week expenses budget. Each 1% of the portfolio allocation is going to take care of 1% of 365 days or 3.65 days expenses. Looking at it from my expenses budget angle, if one of the 52 equally weighted stocks portfolio fails, my one week expenses will become my shortfall. If one stock from a 73 stocks equally weighted portfolio fails, my budgeted expenses for 3.65 days will not be met.

This is the reason I will make my portfolio with as large a count of shares as possible and with an allocation as low as possible to any one stock. I would like to ultimately have a portfolio with minimum 60 stocks and a maximum allocation of 2% per stock (i.e. approximately one week expense equivalent). The maximum allocation of 2% will be assigned to majority of the core stocks, while a minimum allocation of 1% or less to utility stocks. The other stocks will have an allocation between 1% and 2%. Any shortfall to reach the 100% of budget will be assigned as and when I research and find out stocks which will be added to the portfolio in the future. I might even leave a 0% allocation to a few of the stocks in the list for the simple reason that I can find better ones in their place while I wait for funds to make fresh investments.

The economic cycle:

While the business environment goes through its cycle viz. early growth, mid stage of the expansion, late stage of the expansion and recession or contraction, different businesses perform differently. Economic activities rebound with GDP, IP, Employment and Income changing to positive side from negative side in early economic growth stage and the fiscal policy is stimulative. Credit growth becomes strong, profit growth is strong, inventories grow and sales grow during Mid economic stage with neutral fiscal policy. Growth moderates, credits gets tightened, earnings go under pressure during late stage economy with contractionary fiscal policy. Recession is accompanied by falling activities, credit dries up, profits decline, inventories and sales fall and fiscal policy eases. The recession is painful but often is short compared to the other parts of the economic cycle. There can be mini cycles within each larger phase. The various stocks which belong to different industries and business sectors behave differently in each phase of the economic cycle. I have tabulated the positive and negative expected relative performances of various sectors at different economic stages. The cells with neither + nor - indicates a neutral zone relative to market performance.

Sectors Industries Early Mid Late Recession Consumer Discretionary Auto, Consumer Durables, Hotels, Restaurants, Media, Textile, Apparels and Luxury Items, Consumer Services + - - Information Technology Comm. Equip., Internet Software/Services, IT Services, Semiconductor, Software & Services,Technology Hardware + + - - Materials Chemicals, Construction Materials, Containers and Packaging, Metals and Mining, Paper and Forest Products and Other Materials + - + Industrials Aerospace, Defense, Air Freight and Logistics, Airlines, Building Products, Capital Goods, Electrical Equipment, Industrial Conglomerates, Machinery, Marine, Road and Rail, Transportation + + - Consumer Staples Beverages, Food Products, Food Staples, Household Products, Personal Products, Tobacco and combination of above + + Energy - + Telecom - + Utilities Electric, Gas, Power and Water - - + + Financials Banks, Capital Markets, Consumer Finance, Insurance, Real Estate, Mortgage Finance + Health Care Healcare Equip., Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Tools/services, Health care services and supplies + +

It is obvious that stocks in consumer staples and health care sector perform positive or remain neutral in all the business cycle. That is the reason, they are talked as defensive sectors when we talk about investments. Financials are mostly neutral, except in the early growth stage. The remaining sectors have a positive cycles and negative cycles. During the negative cycles, badly managed companies perish and only the fittest survive. It is also not possible to exactly identify when the phases change. We will identify and feel it after the change has taken place. One approximation is to follow the leading indicators which the fiscal policy mechanism is following. The policy decisions give us the leading indicators. While the market often behaves as if the economy has changed already with such decisions, it is only a slow process. The policy decisions are a corrective process and implementation takes time to sink into the economy. That really takes time to get the expected result. The tech sector stocks performing well in earlier quarters can be taken as the indicator for mid stage of economy. It appears that the recent fiscal policy to wind down borrowings and the plans to increase interest rates can be taken as an indicator that we are in the last stages of mid term expansion or just entering the late stage of the economic cycle. The recent health care sector stocks showing up trends is also an indicator that we are entering the late stages of economic expansion. When the tech sector, and consumer discretionary sector stocks change course, it will be turn for materials and consumer staples to firm up. The Industrial sector will remain neutral during this stage. This is the reality of sector rotations by financial power houses based on fiscal policies ahead of economic cycles. The average investor falls a prey in the slow distribution process taking place in the market.

Getting back to the retirement portfolio building, many would advocate a distribution among the sectors so that some positives will take care of the some negatives. I would rather prefer mostly the defensive sectors as I do not want to lose any investment or go after a balancing of the positives with the negatives in a retirement income portfolio. This does not mean I am not considering portfolio allocation by sectors. I am more concerned with the ability to receive regular dividend income irrespective of market prices. One can notice that the distribution automatically fits with a reasonable sector allocation in the process of selecting the fittest in stock selection process.

While one can say that a huge count of shares in a portfolio is difficult to manage, I will say the automatic dividend credits and electronic record keeping has made the portfolio management easy and simple these days. The dividend cashing and associated charges was a main hurdle in the olden days. The decisions related to the addition, deletion, switching of the stocks in a portfolio is a hard work for some and easy steps for many. Without (ANY) pain, no gain. If one learns a few simple worksheet management basics and data gathering techniques, the portfolio can be managed very easily. Once the worksheet is ready, all we have to do is just enter the ticker symbol and have all historical analysis appear like a magic. So I do not find any difficulty to manage this portfolio. The worksheet is much easier to do than words can explain making it. Some of the concepts are explained below under 'plan and modus operandi'.

The plan and modus operandi:

A worksheet is initiated to make life easier. The total budget, portfolio building period and an acceptable inflation rate are specified at the top of the worksheet. I created columns to show (1) the ticker symbols, (2) the current holding (if any), (3) an acceptable realistic dividend growth rate and (4) a column to show the portfolio percentage assigned to each ticker. The portfolio percentage I assigned is not by the amount I am investing on that stock. Instead, it is the percentage of expected dividend from each share to the total dividends (in other words total expenses budget). I assigned 1% to 2% of the total expenses budget to each of the shares based on relative comfort/merit I associated. The dividend growth rates I entered are conservative, based on the previous historical growth rates and not exceeding 10% in any case. These are the only data I have to update. There could be changes to the future dividend growth rates as years pass by. Some of the growth shares having a higher dividend growth rates might fall to a normal growth rates as we go forward. The worksheet simplifies all the related computations to become automatic.

I can auto update current market price and current dividend per share from web data sources. Based on what I have entered, I can calculate the inflation adjusted budget expenses as on the retirement year. With the portfolio percentage allocated, I can calculate the dividend income expected from each of these shares as on the first retirement year. Given the dividend growth rate, I can calculate the projected dividend per share as on the retirement year and hence the number of shares to hold. Adjusting the count of shares already on hold, I can work back to calculate the number of shares to add every year against each ticker. All the calculations go automatic and as I change any of the data in any of the 4 columns of data or the budget amount or the inflation percentage or the plan period, the figures get recalculated instantaneously. I also added additional informative columns to show the current year dividend income, the expected dividend on the retirement year and the total quantity to be held on the retirement year and a host of such information. As I go forward, the dividend generated from this portfolio can be used along with fresh cash infused to finance new buys to this portfolio. Note that some of the shares count might go slightly higher than what is needed to be held at the end. This could happen with higher dividend growth than expected, a willingly higher invested amount to a suitable marketable rounded quantities and such reasons. But I will ignore such noise and continue to hold small excess quantities already added, unless I get a need to sell them. Except few conviction stocks and the utility stocks, I will rarely sell the core stocks.

It is obvious that dividend growth rate of utility stocks are limited and often lesser than inflation. View it as any increase in their charges will increase our inflation rate. With limited change in population, the growth can never be fancy. At the same time, these are essentials and will continue to stay and distribute dividend. Hence the way I will play on these is to rotate these stocks as their yield matrix changes. They account for approximately 10% of the portfolio. I will add them when the dividend yields show them as 'best value stocks' and exit when the yields go to the historic peak levels. Another way is to write CALLs against their holdings at the lowest yield levels and write naked PUTS at around the highest yield levels, keeping the naked PUT commitments within limits during the portfolio build period. These premiums and cyclical profit booking will go to support their respective lower yields. Since quality dependable stocks are getting narrowed down, and I have a need to distribute the income generation to a large number of dependable stocks, utility stocks need to be considered even with their lower yield growths. I think of it as an alternative to bonds.

Which stock I will add first or next and when?

There are different ways to evaluate a stock or arrive at a target price. But one important reality is that when a share is available at target price cash may not be available and when cash is available the price of a targeted share may be not attractive. If we wait with cash, we might get disappointed in a bullish market. SIP (Systematic investment plan) or DRIP (Dividend reinvestment plan) is a crude method to overcome this situation. That made me think and come out with a concept which I named 'Dividend Cost Indexing and Ranking'.

Dividend Cost Indexing (DCI):

"Dividend Cost Index" is the money I have to pay for one dollar dividend income from any stock over a certain number of years. The variables involved in this calculation are (A) Current market price=p, (B) Current Dividend=d, (C) Number of years=y, (D) Dividend growth rate expected in these y years=g% and (E) Inflation rate over these years=i%. The NPV of dividends d received at the end of each year, growing it at the rate of g% year over year and discounting it at i% for y years = (d * IF(i=g, y/(1+i), (1-((1+g)/(1+i))^y)/(i-g) )). Hence the price to pay for one dollar of the future dividend is equal to p / (d * IF(i=g, y/(1+i), (1-((1+g)/(1+i))^y)/(i-g) )). While i% and y remain common for all the shares, p, d and g% vary with each share. The DCI provides a relative comparison among the shares in the portfolio. These are then ranked from the cheapest to the costliest.

'Best Buy Stocks' with Dividend Cost Ranking:

While it is advantageous to compare the valuations using DCI from a dividend perspective, one should understand its limitations and how to use it. The accuracy of the various variables is the key to create a realistic model. Current market price ((p)) and current dividend ((d)) can be provided accurately. Inflation percentage (i%) can be estimated to a fair and safe figure. The dividend growth rate (g%) has to be realistic. Based on the current dividend payout ratio, the EPS projections and the past 3 years dividend growth rates, estimate the future dividend growth rate for the next, say, 5 years. Since I can be more accurate for a 5 year projection than for very long periods, I would set y as 5 and would also limit any dividend growth percentage to 10%. I will revise the dividend growth rates as I go forward.

I added a column in the same worksheet to show DCI and an adjacent column to show its relative rank. I added facility to enter y years as a variable at the top of DCI column, so that I can calculate the DCI for different projected periods. Based on the number set for this variable, this column will show the DCI and the adjacent column will show its relative rank. Thus the various stocks in the portfolio becomes easily comparable on a dividend income perspective. The lower the 'Dividend Cost Ranking' the better the relative value. The lowest ranked is the 'best buy stock' as on that moment.

I entered 5 for y so that my valuation comparisons are for a 5 year period which will be most realistic for the data set. I replicated these two columns as one more set of two columns and changed the 5 to 15 in the second set of columns. This way, I get an evaluation for 5 years and another for 15 years using the same inflation and dividend growth rates. As and when I do a comparison I could easily change 15 to 20 or 25 and see the relative changes in the rank. The idea is that I might hold the stocks for ever and so would really want a very long period comparison. While the 5 year projections will be more realistic, the longest duration projections only provides a comfort to look at it relatively. The realities could change over longer periods when the high growth shares mature and turn average yielding shares, whereby the appropriate update of dividend growth rate would make meaningful projections for the nearest five years further.

'Best Value Stocks':

I can also use other methods such as past three years dividend yield matrix OR past three years lowest PE levels and decide a share as the 'Best Value Share' at any given moment. I added these columns as well. Then to make reading easier, I inserted additional columns to display, if the dividend yield is in a buy range relative to the previous 3 years yields, if the PE level is at a lower level compared to the past three year historical averages. Quickly the worksheet got expanded with these columns as well. It was all one time work to setup the worksheet and the data update became easy and automatic with no manual entry into any of these additional and extended columns. I added columns to show 'when is the next expected dividend revision', 'how many consecutive years the dividends are increased' and a host of such information as those used for stocks filtering techniques, charts, peers comparison, allocation by sectors and so on which are all auto update columns.

Managing the portfolio:

As and when cash is available, I can add a suitable 'best buy stock' to my portfolio as found out at that time (if that had not been added recently). I will add only what is required keeping a balanced portfolio building approach. If a specific shares appears to be a 'value buy' and a 'best buy' at a given time, I can even buy a larger quantity to cover the next few years buys ahead, but in any case limited to the ultimate portfolio planned quantity and ahead of other stocks. Thus the percentage allocation might appear disproportionate for the time being, while I am confident to reach my goal ultimately. I am not worried about this situation, as I am investing in only high quality selected stocks which will surely stand the test of immediate future to start with. I am also not equally worried if I do not add all stocks in this year (as I might have used my funds on a value buy stock). The worksheet will recalculate and redistribute the annual buy quantity among the remaining years, with the passing of each year and keep me informed in the right direction. When one of the holdings gets into a stretched valuation while another stock gets into a 'value buy' and 'best buy' situation, I can easily compare the relative holdings and switch some stocks. I will add more stocks as years pass by and allocate or reallocate the portfolio percentages to ensure that my budget is met meaningfully. Any excess holdings in one can be sold to fund the ones needed to be acquired using the dividend cost ranking. The valuation comparison helps to make such partial or major switching between stocks easier to decide. Whenever a switch is considered, always take the related taxes on the gains that has to be incurred. Quite often this will restrict you from doing the switching and it is meaningful. I expect switching of stocks in a well selected portfolio to remain minimal.

Any model of this type might have concealed dangers inside. It may not be apparent for immediate sight, but a practice will expose the drawback over a period of years. This model has one such limitation, I can think, but I cannot quantify. This model lacks "Operations Research" (OR) techniques whereby it can be proved that a share XXX and a share YYY evaluated as better buys alphabetically in that order at a given moment, might prove that YYY would have made sense to have been added earlier since it becomes impossible to add that at those relative prices on a later year. High growth shares often gets into these situation when compared with average growth shares. Hence it is important to follow a balanced approach to invest and follow the hunch on selecting a 'best buy stock' along with a 'best value stock' approach and proceed in a balanced way. A recent example is my addition of LMT, AMGN, ABBV and GILD at the right time ahead of other shares while they remained as 'best buy' stocks. A similar filtering let me decide to exit IBM and GWW while I had reasonable gains on the table. While I had the 'process' in place, I did not have the worksheet earlier, I mean the way I have it now. After making the worksheet recently, I feel at ease and precisely know where I am related to my portfolio. That is exactly the reason, I came out with this article, to let know other readers to create their 'process' and set to attain similar comfort in reaching their goal.

Final Notes:

a) I have given a link to my sample Google worksheet here. SA-Portfolio building for retired life and beyond.

If many readers ask for a worksheet basics or how to construct such a worksheet, I can take it up as my future articles. That will be a way I can help back the community. But as I mentioned earlier, it is much easier to create the worksheet than I can explain making it or the steps to maintain the data availability with a reduced web download instructions.

I am not an investment adviser and I do not recommend any buying or selling based on any specific stocks in my worksheet or the stocks mentioned in this article. You are at your own responsibility to buy and sell or such decision making. My article lets you know that gathering / viewing historical data which are available publicly is easy to gather with one time setup in worksheets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AMGN, BF-B, CHD, CLX, GILD, GIS, GOC, CVS, HRL, JNJ, KHC, KMB, LMT, MDLZ, SBSI, SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.