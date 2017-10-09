Pennsylvania REIT: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

However, as far as preferred shareholders are concerned it was quite a different story.

It appears that PEI has not performed well over this past year, especially for the common shareholder.

One of my followers suggested a preferred investment in PEI rather a CBL, preferred. I promised to give it a look and realized that the last time I wrote about Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) was on 2/6/17. Consequently, this is the perfect time for an update and review designed to determine whether or not an investment in a PEI preferred was preferable to one of CBL's.

This was my bottom-line assessment of PEI at the time.

Consequently, I have mixed feelings about this company. Although its above numbers are not encouraging, PEI has recently been able to successfully issue a preferred at its lowest coupon rate of 7.20%. Therefore, from an existential point of view, I deem a preferred investment in this company a moderately safe bet at present.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote the last OEI article 8-months ago. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the common share price performance a far better indicator of a company's overall performance.

To accomplish this, I usually turn to Yahoo Finance charts to gauge past performance because I happen to believe past is usually prologue, not necessarily as an accurate gauge of how a company's share price will rise or fall over a short period of time or over a quarter, but as a more accurate indicator of whether or not a company faces the possibility of a near-term existential threat.

This is important because as a cumulative preferred investor, I believe the only way I can lose is when the company issuing the preferred goes bankrupt. Short of that, and even when a company suspends its cumulative preferred dividend, your money has not been lost. Should the company survive, the current shareholder will eventually recover all those missed payments. This is virtually guaranteed because of a variety of harmful restriction the company suffers as long as those payments are not brought current.

However, there is one other way for the preferred investor to lose. For whatever reason, fear of further loss or his inability to cover his losses and/or maintain his lifestyle, he decides or is forced to sell his position at a loss. Short of that, as long as the company survives you can consider those unpaid dividends as uncollected money that is owed to you by the company.

That said, let's take a look at those charts.

It shows that over the past year, PEI's share price has fallen from $21.74/share on 10/1016 to its current $10.84. Its share price has been virtually cut in half. However, it maintained its common dividend of $0.21 from the beginning of the period.

Because PEI is an equity or eREIT I wanted to compare its performance to similar companies that occupy this sector of our economy. Therefore, let's see how PEI traded in relation to others in its peer group: Alexander's (ALX), Macerich (MAC), Saul Centers (BFS), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), CBL Associates (CBL), and Kimco (KIM) over the past year.



This is not a pretty picture as far as PEI is concerned because it performed at the very bottom of its peer group, its value falling by over 50%, while at the same time CBL only fell by a disappointing 29.47%.

Let's take a look at PEI's financial highlights as shown by the following Finviz chart.

According to the Finviz's summary of PEI's financial highlights, PEI is valued at $749.48 million. It lost $90.80 million on $382.20 million in sales. Its book/share is 9.17 and YTD, it is down 42.83%. Its current D/E is reported at a moderate, 2.57.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, PEI is not a better preferred investment than a CBL preferred at this time, which contradicts the statement that prompted this article.

When I wrote the previous article, PEI preferreds were priced as follows:

As of Friday with the addition of a series D and the calling of the A series PEI's preferreds are priced as follows.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best PEI-A Called 2.0625 NA PEI-B 10/11/17 1.84375 25.17 1.8475/25.17 7.33 PEI-C 1/27/22 1.80 25.41 1.80/25.41 7.08 ? PEI-D 9/15/22 1.71875 25.12 1.71875/25.12 6.82 ?

Personally, I don't like any of these preferreds at these inflated prices. However, the B will probably be called soon or within a year, at the outside, two years. The C & D are good for 5-years, give or take, with the C priced 0.41 cents above par while the D is priced only 0.12 above, yet it offers a lower yield. I'll leave this decision to you, it's your money and should be your choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.