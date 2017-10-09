PepsiCo: A Better Dividend Stock

Logo credit

PepsiCo's (PEP) buyback and dividend have long been a primary source of total returns for its shareholders. Like virtually every other consumer staple, PEP relies upon its ability to pay its dividend and buy back shares to keep people interested in the stock as growth in the sector can be challenging to come by. PEP has done just that but over time, has its ability to finance its dividend kept pace with its ambitions to grow the payout?

I'll be using data from Morningstar to find out.

We'll begin by taking a look at PEP's dividend over the past decade to get an idea of what sort of growth in the payout we're talking about.

This chart shows PEP's commitment to the dividend as it has risen steadily every year since 2007. Keep in mind that this period contains some pretty challenging times for the market as a whole and for PEP specifically, so this sort of growth really is quite something. If we take a look at each year's increase below, we can see just how PEP has done in terms of annual increases in the payout.

There are some mid-single digit increases here but on the whole - particularly in the past three years - PEP has done high-single digit increases. Indeed, the average increase over this time frame is about 8% and while we certainly don't see steady 8% increases, even lumpy gains are still gains and certainly shareholders would be pleased by this performance. By my calculation, the dividend payment is just over double the size that it was in 2007 and while that doesn't put PEP in the top echelon of dividend growth, that is certainly a respectable performance to say the least.

That's all fantastic, but how does PEP pay for these increases and how much more room to run does the payout have? To find out, I've charted PEP's dividend payments against its ability to generate free cash flow over this same time frame as above. Why FCF? That is the only source of recurring cash that any company has so it is critically important to the dividend discussion. Without cash, no company can pay a dividend and thus, the only metric that really has any relevance to the discussion is FCF generation as any other source of cash is necessarily temporary.

PEP has done a nice job of growing FCF over time as you can see the red bars move up and to the right over the past decade. That's great because it means that as PEP has grown its business, it has also grown its ability to spin cash off from the business. The only problem is that in 2016 and indeed this year, FCF production has fallen off and that means PEP's dividend and FCF levels are converging more quickly than I'd like. It would appear, then, that PEP's FCF may have hit some sort of plateau and whether it turns out to be temporary or not remains to be seen, but for now, the situation doesn't look quite as good as it could. The blue dividend bars continue to rise and given management's focus on the dividend, that is almost certain to continue. But if FCF remains flat, eventually they'll collide with very unpleasant consequences. That doesn't mean PEP is doomed by any means as a company of its magnitude can cover small shortfalls for very long periods of time, but this isn't ideal to be certain.

If we look at the two numbers above as a ratio, we get PEP's FCF usage, which is simply the proportion of FCF that is consumed by dividend payments each year.

PEP's FCF usage has actually been quite steady during this time frame, although you'll notice that it has lost the ground it made during the 2013 to 2015 period as FCF dipped in 2016 and this year. FCF usage is up to 66% in the TTM and while that's much higher than it was, it isn't near levels where I'd get concerned just yet. My line in the sand for dividend financing is 80% of FCF and PEP is nowhere near that level even after its recent FCF reductions and an ever-rising payout. Obviously, a couple more years of a rising payout and lower FCF could setup a collision between the two, but there's certainly no reason to panic at these levels.

So what's the implication if you're a shareholder? For now, there is none and that's a good thing; PEP is very well financed in terms of its dividend and that means more raises are coming. The last two years have seen smaller raises and I suspect that coming bumps in the payout will be closer to mid-single digits than double digits. That's not bad and certainly, you can do worse.

The thing I'd keep an eye on, however, is FCF. As I mentioned, 2016's FCF was virtually flat to 2013 so that means that for four years, PEP hasn't been able to move the needle in generating cash. This year is shaping up to be even a bit worse than that as well. That could be a problem if it cannot turn things around because even if the dividend is safe at less than 70% of FCF, if that number rises, things like the buyback could begin to suffer. PEP still spends billions of dollars on its buyback every year so should FCF remain flat while the dividend rises, over time, there simply won't be as much cash available to do both.

On the whole, PEP's dividend is still very strong. Indeed, many years of mid-single digit increases are still in the cards even if FCF doesn't grow from here. As I said, if PEP cannot right the ship on FCF, the buyback will likely suffer first but for now, everything looks fine. Shareholders would do well to keep an eye on FCF in the coming years as PEP's cash generation is more important than most companies' given its reliance upon capital returns. PEP remains a very strong dividend growth choice if you like the consumer staples here and shareholders look set to enjoy many more years of dividend increases. One certainly cannot say the same thing about rival Coca-Cola (KO).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.