Exxon Mobil's Dividend Looks Better And Better

And it is the latter that I think will help drive buying of the stock as dividend investors become comfortable again.

Photo credit

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been through the ringer in the past couple of years along with the rest of the energy sector. XOM has fared much better than most thanks to its diversification and its balance sheet, but it has suffered nonetheless. The easiest way to quantify what XOM went through – and what the magnitude of its recovery could look like - is to examine its pretax margins. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll take a look at XOM’s profitability in order to determine just how much it has improved since the bottom and how much further it could have to go, as this has many implications on the stock going forward.

We’ll begin with a look at XOM’s pretax income margin for the past five years as well as the first half of this year.

This is, uh, not pretty as the top was seen back in 2012 at 19% and margins have deteriorated ever since. Pretax margins stabilized before the crash of commodity prices in 2014 around 15%, but it was all downhill to the bottom at just 4% last year. Obviously, we know the collapse of commodity prices was the big deal for XOM, and as oil has never recovered anywhere close to its former highs, the fact that XOM was able to even produce some level of profitability last year is quite good. We have, however, seen a very nice rebound thus far this year to 9%.

Now that we’ve seen the baseline historical data, let’s take a look at last year’s pretax margin in order to get a comparison for this year’s data, which will help us see where XOM may have some upside leverage going forward.

Gross margins were 30% in 2016 after rising from a low of 26% in 2014. Rising commodity prices are tremendously valuable – obviously – when it comes to gross margins, and the 30% actually represents the high from our dataset. Producing high levels of gross margin is the first very important step towards getting to a high pretax margin rate for any company.

SG&A was 19% last year as lower revenue weighed down XOM’s pretax margin. SG&A costs were actually lower last year in dollar terms, but revenue hadn’t bottomed yet, and as a result, SG&A as a percentage of revenue deleveraged 3% in revenue terms. That more than offset the small gain with respect to gross margin for the full year.

Another place we saw significant deleveraging in 2016 was D&A costs. Obviously, XOM and anyone else in the space has tremendous D&A costs given that property and equipment is written down continuously. However, D&A is normally around 4% or 5% for XOM, not 10%, and that deleveraging led to yet another reason why pretax margin was lower last year than the year before.

Interest expense as a percentage of revenue is almost nothing as it has done a very nice job using short-term debt, which is very cheap to service. I don’t expect much movement in this line item going forward barring some massive shift in the complexion of XOM’s balance sheet.

One-time income/expense and other items made their mark on the income statement last year as well, but the totality of all of these variables meant that XOM’s pretax margin was just 4% last year. That is horrendously low for just about any company, but in particular, one that is more accustomed to that number being in the mid-teens. This truly represents the bottom for XOM and how bad things were last year.

Now, we’ve seen a sizable rebound thus far in 2017 and I’m certain there is more to come, so let’s take a look at the levers XOM can pull to get there.

Gross margin is the same 30% that it was last year, but we see immediate, sizable improvement in both SG&A and D&A. Revenue is on track to be much higher than it was last year, pending what happens in the second half, and that has helped leverage both down significantly. Both SG&A and D&A are on pace to be about the same in terms of dollars this year against last year, but the power of rising revenue is working its magic on XOM’s margins and thus, its earnings.

Pretax margin is up to 9% so far this year from just 4% in 2016 due to the leveraging down of the costs I just mentioned. Why you should care is because this can have a profound impact on XOM’s ability to grow earnings going forward so long as revenue continues to move higher. Analysts have XOM at mid-teens growth this year and 8% revenue growth next year, which should again be good enough to provide some leverage on these costs. The hardships of the past couple of years have taught XOM to do more with less, and while that surely wasn’t pleasant, the storm has passed and it will be better for it in the future.

The path to mid-teens pretax margin is clear as I think the main thing shareholders need to do is to be patient and wait for revenue growth to work its magic. XOM has clearly demonstrated that it is in a position of doing more with less and as such, SG&A and D&A should continue to come down in the coming years as revenue increases. We don't know what XOM can do in terms of pretax margins under the new world order of $50 oil, but given that revenue hasn't come close to finishing the rebound yet, I believe it will be in the mid-teens as it was before; such is the power of XOM's cost-saving initiatives.

This has very important implications for not only the price of the stock - as higher pretax margins should lead to higher rates of earnings growth for the foreseeable future - but also with respect to the dividend. XOM's FCF has suffered in the past couple of years, predictably, but those days appear to be numbered. That has tremendously positive impacts on XOM's ability to not only cover the current dividend with FCF, but also on its ability to raise it in the future. Those things are still in doubt with some of XOM's competitors, but given its rapid improvement in pretax margin rates, I don't see that as an issue any longer for XOM. With the yield at nearly 4%, that's a pretty good place to be for those seeking an income stock. Thus, if you own XOM or are interested, keep a keen eye on its margin rates because that drives just about everything that is important to this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.