Atlantica Yield Is A Buy

A dividend hike is projected once the former sponsor sells its residual equity stake, which is expected to occur by year-end.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:ABY) deserves a closer look after a rocky 18 months. It's high current dividend payments are well-supported by a solid, diversified, and cash-generative portfolio. In addition, we predict a significant increase in quarterly dividends once Abengoa's (OTCPK:ABGOY) shareholding is fully divested (which we expect by the end of the year), resulting in a re-rating of the share price.

Company Overview

Atlantica Yield owns a portfolio of contracted renewable energy, conventional power generation, electric transmission lines, and water assets across North America, South America, and EMEA.

Renewable: 1,442 MW, mostly solar

Conventional: 300 MW

Transmission: 1,099 miles

Water: 10.5 Mft3/day

Atlantica Yield's projects have long-dated contracts with a weighted average remaining contract life of 21 years. Ninety-five percent-plus of offtakers are rated investment-grade (as of June 2017).

Liquidity and Debt

Atlantica Yield's total net debt amounts to $5,544m (as of June 2017), of which $506m is corporate debt at the holding company level and $5,039m is non-recourse project-level debt. Although the total debt figure is significant, we believe it's manageable due to the long-term amortization schedule of the project-level debt and adequate liquidity held by the company.

Source: ABY Q2 2017 presentation

The corporate net debt is equivalent to only 2.3x CAFD before corporate debt service, below management's internal target of <3.0x. In addition, the company faces limited near-term debt maturities ($125m credit facility due in 2018). The holding company debt is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and B1 by Moody's. We expect rating upgrades as the corporate-level deleveraging continues and the business operations stabilize further, which we believe will support debt refinancing/rollover with potential for interest expense savings.

Project-level debt has no recourse to the holding company. This is very important as any underperforming projects can be restructured or placed into administration without draining liquidity from the holding company. The project debt is also 100% self-amortizing through the project's cash flow generation, with full repayment before the remaining project life (i.e., it does not require cash injection from the holding company). Additionally, most projects will enjoy five-plus years of unlevered cash flow generation once the project debt has been fully amortized (i.e., which management refers to as "tail periods").

The company's total liquidity position stands at $692m as of June 2017, including $179m corporate cash and $197m unrestricted project cash. The liquidity position is adequate with respect to the corporate level debt, and can be used for opportunistic acquisitions (such as the recent Peru-based hydro investment) and, most importantly, dividend payments.

Cash Generation and Dividends

CAFD generation of $95.5m in H1 2017 compares very favorably to $58.3m generated in H1 2016 (+64%). In addition, the company monetized some Abengoa debt and equity instruments amounting to $24.7m, resulting in total CAFD of $120m for the first six months of the year.

The board has declared a dividend of $0.26 per share for Q2 2017, a 4% increase on the $0.25 dividend declared and paid in Q1 2017. During the Q2 2017 earnings call, management explained that the dividend increase reflected operational outperformance and management's positive outlook on the company's future. However, management has delayed a more significant dividend increase until after the resolution of the final waivers with regard to Abengoa's (Atlantica Yield's former sponsor) sale of its residual shareholding in the company.

In that regard, management has highlighted further progress in achieving the final waivers and expect a conclusion in Q3 2017, at which point Abengoa will sell its residual shareholding (as per Abengoa's public statement). Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) has recently been reported as a potential acquirer of Abengoa's stake, with an agreement expected within the next few weeks. Brookfield has recently acquired a controlling interest in TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), another renewable yieldco, with the stake purchased directly from the former sponsor. We believe Brookfield's interest confirms the value and desirability of Atlantica's portfolio, and could provide a significant equity investment to support Atlantica's future expansion plans. We believe Brookfield's involvement could also accelerate the upgrade of Atlantica's credit rating, reducing future interest payments.

Abengoa's exit is the catalyst to an expected significant dividend hike supported by the company's strong cash generation. We project a revised dividend base of $0.35-$0.40, fully covered by the company's cash generation and in line with historic dividends (18-24 months ago). In fact, management have highlighted that the current portfolio, once stabilized, is expected to generate CAFD of $200-$250m (excluding cash generated from future acquisitions), which we believe could be achieved as early as FY 2017. By applying management's projected payout ratio of 80% (after Abengoa's exit), we estimate quarterly dividends of $0.40-$0.50.

Source: H1 2017 results, Pandora Capital calculations

Moreover, we expect management to resume meaningful acquisitions that will support continued dividend growth in the near/medium term.

Conclusion

The company is performing well, with growth registered across all segments and geographies in H1 2017. We expect a re-rating of the stock once the final Abengoa sale is finalized, supported by a significant dividend hike and resumption of growth-oriented acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.