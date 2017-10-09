Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

The Communication Equipment industry is close to fair price and far above its historical average in profitability measured by Return on Equity. Semiconductors are fairly valued in Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow, but the Price/Sales ratio is not so good. They are also significantly more profitable (in ROE) than their historical average. Hardware and Electronic Equipment look overvalued by 20% to 30%. Internet, Software and Telecommunications are overpriced by more than 30% regarding my metrics. All IT and Telecom industries are above their historical baseline in profitability.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Software and Hardware, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S is stable in Hardware and Wireless Telecom Services, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF is stable in IT Services, Communication Equipment and Telecom, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved a bit in Hardware, deteriorated a bit in Software and is stable elsewhere.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) have an equal monthly return.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), NetApp Inc. (NTAP), and Xilinx Inc. (XLNX).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) COMMEQUIP NCR Corp. (NCR) COMPUTER Seagate Technology Plc (STX) COMPUTER Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) SEMIANDEQUIP Nanometrics Inc. (NANO) SEMIANDEQUIP SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) SEMIANDEQUIP CDK Global Inc. (CDK) SOFTW Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) SOFTW Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) TECHSVCE Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) TECHSVCE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 10/9/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 69.69 38.33 -81.82% 4.38 2.93 -49.49% 44.23 29.72 -48.82% -23.46 -26.83 3.37 IT Services 30.74 23.34 -31.71% 1.71 1.16 -47.41% 23.32 18.68 -24.84% 6.69 2.42 4.27 Software 50.65 33.79 -49.90% 4.66 2.81 -65.84% 40.55 23.95 -69.31% -7.63 -8.17 0.54 Communications Equipt 28.65 28.48 -0.60% 1.84 1.61 -14.29% 28.4 24.1 -17.84% 0.71 -9.61 10.32 Hardware 28.81 24.67 -16.78% 1.59 1.24 -28.23% 27.2 21.68 -25.46% -1.65 -8.33 6.68 Electronic Equipment 28.06 21.26 -31.98% 1.58 1.3 -21.54% 28.55 21.35 -33.72% 1.68 -1.77 3.45 Semiconductors* 30.85 31.77 2.90% 3.28 2.41 -36.10% 27.97 28.86 3.08% 5.11 -1.34 6.45 Diversified Telecom Sces 28.41 19.95 -42.41% 1.87 1.2 -55.83% 48.79 23.83 -104.74% -8.79 -11.97 3.18 Wireless Telecom Sces 41.74 27.57 -51.40% 1.83 1.75 -4.57% 58.58 31 -88.97% -1.16 -14.25 13.09

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.