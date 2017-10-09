Silicon Motion's Slump Nears Its End

With sales at the high end of the guidance range, if the company repurchased shares, analysts' average EPS estimates for the quarter are likely low.

The company authorized a $200 million share repurchase program in August based on industry headwinds and its undervalued share price. It had $300+ million cash available and very little debt.

NAND flash makers have been migrating from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. Naturally, Silicon Motion (SIMO), the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers has been negatively impacted. In its second quarter earnings call, Silicon Motion's CEO, Wallace Kou, laid out expectations for the second half of 2017.

“We are now seeing material amounts of new 64L 3D NAND flash coming to market, with most still being directed towards the enterprise SSD market, which we believe will benefit our SSD solutions business.” “Separately, based on what we are seeing from our customers’ rolling forecasts, we anticipate that our client SSD controller sales will rebound meaningfully in the fourth quarter. We believe our business will improve as NAND supply improvements accelerate over the next few quarters.”

The company's projection for the third quarter was ugly. Revenue was expected to decline 3% to 8%. Gross margin was to fall in the 45% to 47% range because NAND flash prices would be higher. Operating margin would fall in the 19% to 21% range.

Unlike many companies, when Silicon Motion offers guidance, it refers to the previous quarter rather than the same quarter in the previous year. So, the revenue decline is based on the 2017 second quarter. For the second quarter, Silicon Motion reported revenue of $132.7 million. Therefore, the revenue projection equated to a range of $122 million to $128.7 million.

On October 6th, Silicon Motion shared preliminary third quarter results.

“Revenue is expected to be within the upper half of the original guidance range of $122 million to $129 million that the company issued on August 1, 2017. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be near the midpoint of the company's original guidance range of 45.0% to 47.0%.”

Therefore revenue will now be in a range of $125.5 million to $129 million with a midpoint of $127.25 million. As mentioned. the company does not typically compare its performance to the previous year. But, it is pertinent to note this will be only the second quarter with a year-over-year decline in twelve consecutive quarters.







Source: Author-created from company data

Even more importantly, because the company expects significant recovery in the fourth quarter, revenue should rebound to a level that will enable the company to resume year-over-year increases.





Source: Author-created from company data

When the company reports third quarter results on October 26th, alert shareholders will not be dismayed if the company's cash balance is noticeably less than the $306 million reported in the second quarter. Silicon Motion authorized a new share (actually ADS) repurchase program for up to $200 million. The authorization was specifically related to the opportunity created by NAND flash tightness. Silicon Motion had only $25 million in debt obligations. Thus, it had plenty of liquidity to use cash on hand as funding.

Silicon's executive officers also pledged to purchase $2.5 million of the company's outstanding ADS in six months beginning August 1st. When insiders buy, it's often considered a signal. Either they consider the shares undervalued or the future promising or both. In Silicon Motion's case, it's both.

“During this period of time when our business is experiencing headwind and our share price is underperforming, this presents a unique opportunity for our company to repurchase our shares.”

The 200 day moving average of Silicon Motion's shares is approximately $45.50. If the company allocated 25% of its authorization or $50 million, it could have repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares. As of second quarter-end, there were approximately 36 million shares outstanding. Fewer shares should help the bottom line.

Regarding sales, Silicon Motion's top line in the third quarter should fall relatively close to its sales in the first quarter of $127.3 million. However, gross margin is expected to register approximately 500 basis points lower. Operating margin is expected to register approximately 640 basis points lower than the first quarter's rate. Therefore, Silicon Motion would struggle to meet the non-GAAP earnings of $0.70 per diluted ADS delivered in the first quarter if the share count remained stable.

The average estimate from analysts for the third quarter is $0.55 per ADS. The estimate appears to be based on the company delivering sales at the low-end of its original guidance, an operating margin at the low-end of the range and a steady share count. At $122 million in revenue, an operating margin of 19% and outstanding shares topping 36 million, earnings per diluted ADS would register near $0.54. Contrarily, with sales of $127.25 million, operating margin of 20% and outstanding shares dropping to 35 million, earnings per diluted ADS should register closer to $0.60.

Silicon Motion's share price reacted positively to the company's announcement of its third quarter preliminary results and jumped nearly 4%. Still, if the company delivers earnings in the third quarter nearer to $0.60, the trailing twelve months earnings total will be $2.96. On a trailing basis, the P/E ratio based on the closing price of $51.20 on October 6th would be 17.3, noticeably lower than the S&P 500 average of 25.4. The earnings estimate for the full year of 2017 is $2.68 and for the full year of 2018 is $3.51. Thus, the forward P/E ratio based on any price below $52.50 registers less than 15, also less than the S&P 500 forward P/E ratio of 19.2.

The trailing twelve month earnings total will probably not breach the $3.00 mark until second quarter results are reported in early August 2018. From now until August, 2018, if Silicon Motion continues to trade in the $50 to $55 range, the standard P/E ratio will reflect a fairer valuation than is actually the case. Until the lower quarterly productions from 2017 roll off, the P/E ratio will calculate high which means the stock will not appear to be as undervalued as it actually is.

If Silicon Motion were trading in line with the S&P based on forward P/E, its share price would top $67.00. Using the 2017 full-year estimate of $2.68 and the S&P 500 average P/E ratio, the share price would register $68.00. Even if using the company's five-year average P/E ratio of 17.5 and its 2018 full-year earnings estimate of $3.51, any price below $61.43 is a buy.

The company continues to operate as the top performer in its industry. Its customers and partners include flash vendors and module makers, the top five PC OEMs, the top ten Android phone OEMs and Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba (BABA). As long as the NAND flash supply continues to rebuild, shareholders face little risk of downside with Silicon Motion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.