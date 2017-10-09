Painted Pony Petroleum Offers Compelling Upside At The Cost Of Significant Commodity Price Risk

At current prices, the stock is a strong buy. Upside catalysts should be realized if/when the company is able to deliver on its growth goals.

I believe that an over-emphasis on short-term cash flows has caused investors to under-regard Painted Pony's full-cycle growth and profit potential.

The rotation from long-term potential (i.e., growth) toward short-term profitability (i.e., value) has also likely weighed on the share price due to the company's history of outspending.

Painted Pony Petroleum's stock price has retreated over the course of 2017 due to broader selling among peers.

Painted Pony Petroleum's common stock (OTCPK:PDPYF) has retreated over the course of 2017 from its 52-week high of $CDN 10.50. It is now trading at around $CDN 3.32. The company's future prospects are sensitive to Canadian natural gas prices. Depressed AECO markets are signaling extraordinarily weak short-term natural gas fundamentals.

Investor aversion to the company's huge multi-year cash outspend has also likely contributed to the stock price rout.

I believe that PDPYF's cash outspend masks what will likely have been -- under a wide range of pricing scenarios -- prudent and profitable growth. Therefore I strongly believe that PDPYF has been oversold. My fair value estimate of $CDN 8.00 per share (which is within the 52 week range) implies that the stock offers compelling upside potential from current levels.

Should management deliver on its growth targets, in time the market should re-appreciate the company for what it actually is: a well-managed, very low cost producer situated in the economic core of the Montney.

The potential for upside comes with significant commodity risk. The commodity pricing risk factor is the quintessential upstream risk factor: the main determinant of success or failure involves forces outside of any single entity's control or ability to predict.

Canadian Natural Gas Prices Under Siege

PDPYF's stock price is closely correlated with an index of North American producers. Thus, the precipitous drop in share price can be mostly attributed to broader market selling pressure. Furthermore, the company's share price under-performance in recent months is mostly a reflection of weak Canadian natural gas fundamentals. The company's natural gas weighted (>90%) production is particularly vulnerable midstream service interruptions.

Figure 1: S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index (SPTSXEWOG) vs. Painted Pony Petroleum's Stock Price

^SPTSXEWOG data by YCharts

Figure 2: TSE:PONY's Stock Price vs. Canadian Commodity Pricing Benchmarks

Sources: Yahoo! Finance. PONY.TO Stock Price; Government of Alberta. Economic Dashboard - WCS and ARP Natural Gas Prices; Investing.com. USD:CDN Exchange Rates

Canadian natural gas markets are endemically over-supplied and/or logistically under-served). Most of the recent production growth has taken place in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), which is host to numerous conventional and unconventional resource plays. Many of these plays are geographically isolated from demand centers and take-away is often the main factor limiting production. Interruptions to midstream pipeline or hub infrastructure can actually flood provincial markets, thereby leading to exceedingly volatile spot markets.

Painted Pony's acreage is located in area of the WCSB -- known as the Northern Montney -- in which there are several take-away options. However, producers compete ferociously for fixed take-away commitments, causing provincial gas prices to be highly correlated regardless of regional demand. In previous years, the company's realized selling price was usually a fraction of posted AECO prices; its small footprint did not allow it to exert significant pricing power. Even though Painted Pony has made considerable progress in improving pricing power by diversifying its revenue streams away from spot price markets, the company's all price realizations are still just now approaching the AECO's posted prices.

Figure 3: Painted Pony's Take-Away Options

Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. September 2017 Investor Update. Slide 18. 14 Sep 2017

Furthermore, recent production growth in the Montney has far outpaced midstream capacity. As a result of logistical bottlenecks, Canadian natural gas prices have been increasingly trading at heavy discounts to global and other North American benchmarks. In fact, AECO spot prices have actually been dipping into negative territory over the past few weeks, which sends a compelling signal to shutter excess production.

Figure 4: Montney Gas Production

Source: Government of Canada - National Energy Board. Canadian Energy Dynamics: Review of 2014 - Energy Market Assessment. Figure 10 Montney Natural Gas Production. February 2015.

Figure 5: AECO Natural Gas Spot and Futures Prices as of 6 October 2017

Source: Oil Sands Magazine. Oil & Gas Prices

Negative prices should theoretically incent greater take-away capacity, but the rationalization of midstream infrastructure could take a while. Planned midstream expansion projects will probably not be sufficient to absorb the region's full production potential. Furthermore, greenfield midstream projects are capitally intensive and subject to many legal and environmental hurdles. Prospects for improving infrastructure have recently dimmed in light of recent cancellations of two Canadian pipeline projects and last July's cancellation of a $36 Bn LNG facility on Canadian Western Coastline.

Or, according to a 6 October Reuters article:

Canada's increasing production of crude, expected to temporarily outpace pipeline space over the next two years, could face a longer-term lack of pipeline capacity and subsequent lower prices if crude becomes bottlenecked in Alberta.

Given Painted Pony's considerable exposure to Canadian oil and gas benchmarks, its revenues and profits are likely to suffer until some semblance of rebalancing has taken place among upstream producers.

Outspending is Out of Style

The market for exploration and production assets is cyclical -- investors tend to alternate between bouts in which they favor long term versus short term profitability. Investment capital has recently been rotating away from producers which spend in excess of internal cash flows, whether or not this spending is (or will have likely been) profitable. This rotation has likely further weighed on PDPYF's stock price.

Over the past four quarters alone, the company outspent its operating cash flows by nearly $CDN 165 MM. I.e., cash outlays (i.e., capital expenditures) were nearly 3x cash flows from operating activities. The general trend of outspending has persisted over several years.

Figure 6A: Painted Pony's Quarterly Operating and Investing Cash Flows

Source: Portfolio123.com

Figure 6B: Painted Pony's Cumulative Operating and Investing Cash Flows

Source: Portfolio123.com

The market for upstream assets had previously been more willing to bridge funding gaps in anticipation of future growth. As a result of investors' penchant for growth, they treated upstream equities like growth stocks which led to executive compensation being linked to reserve and production growth. According to energy executives and analysts, this practice helped fuel the drilling boom and "has helped drive U.S. energy producers to spend more unearthing oil and gas than they make selling it".

The natural gas price collapse in 2009 and the oil price collapse in 2014 exposed weaknesses of the growth narrative. As of last July, Haynes and Boone had tracked 128 bankruptcies among North American oil and gas producers; many more have been hobbled from forced asset liquidations and dilutive financing deals. While the industry has become exceedingly more capital and cost efficient as a result, it is now painstakingly apparent that broad swaths of the upstream industry will never recover sunk costs from the earlier days of the shale boom (early adopters often attract malinvested capital in any industry).

As a result, investors have begun to disfavor spending in excess of cash flow and favor producers which can fund growth from internally generated cash flows.

Normally, spending within cash flow is a sound operating premise. However, in classic boom and bust fashion, the market has probably over-reacted, casting all out-spenders in the same lot whether or not the spending will have been prudent and profitable. From the perspective of maximizing the net present value of every dollar invested, investors should be agnostic to the timing of profits, and instead try to discern between profitable and unprofitable growth (i.e., "the price of growth").

Yet, it is usually very difficult to determine whether spending on future growth will have been profitable. This is especially the case for commodity-driven business models since there are many external factors outside of management's control (i.e., commodities prices) which will have -- in hindsight -- vindicated or refuted management's capital allocation priorities.

Time Will Likely Vindicate Painted Pony's Historical Tendency to Outspend

Painted Pony's cash flow outspend masks full-cycle profitability. An evaluation of the company's asset base, including pro-forma estimates for maintenance capital spending, indicates that the company's assets are immensely profitable even at depressed natural gas prices. Given flat pricing assumptions for AECO Natural Gas of $CDN 2.50 per GJ, I believe that fair value of the company's developed and undeveloped resources is approximately $CDN 8.00 per share, representing approximately 140% upside from current prices of around $CDN 3.32 per share.

Over the previous four quarters, Painted Pony has incurred about $CDN 244 million in cash investing costs. The company projects even higher per-annum outlays for 2017 and 2018. These cash outlays well exceed the near term projection for operating cash flows. Thus, on a cash flow basis, the company appears to be deeply unprofitable.

Figure 7: Painted Pony's Capital Development Budget

Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. September 2017 Investor Update. Slide 5. 14 Sep 2017

However, a range of estimates for Painted Pony's maintenance capital spending indicates that the management has efficaciously pursued profitable and counter-cyclical growth. Maintenance capital spending is the amount of cash expense which would be required to replace depleted resources and maintain constant levels of production. Replacement cost is an important concept in natural resource management since it allows capital allocators to estimate full cycle profitability for given projections of commodity prices, future production, and associated costs. It is often expressed in terms of capital intensity (i.e., dollars required to replace one unit of production decline).

Given that corporate year-on-year decline rates range between 8-15% (inferred by comparing stated depletion expenses versus capitalized quantities of developed reserves), and the 2017-2018 spending plan of $CDN 576 will result in about 27,500 boe/d in production growth, I believe that resource capital intensities range from 17,000-18,000 $/boe/d. Therefore, I assess that the company needs only to spend $CDN 60-105 MM per year in order to maintain current production levels of around 40,500 boe/d.

This estimate compares favorably to stated per unit depreciation and depletion expense of around $CDN 0.85 per Mcf, or $CDN 75.5 MM per year on a production base on 243,444 Mcf/d.

Full-cycle replacement cost of $CDN 105 per year on the company's proved undeveloped resource base of 317 MMBoe indicates that the company's asset base is likely worth $CDN 1,934 after tax with AECO prices at $2.50 per GJ. After backing out net debt and working capital, this equates to a common equity claim of $CDN 1,290 ($CDN 8.01 per share).

Note: The high-end of the resource replacement range is likely an appropriate proxy for the acreage high-grading effect (whereby the highest quality, lowest cost resources are developed first).

This fair assessment is summarized below and is included as an attachment: Economic_Resource_Appraisal_-_Painted_Pony_Petroleum.pdf

Figure 8A: Economic Resource Appraisal - Painted Pony Petroleum - Page 1

Figure 8B: Economic Resource Appraisal - Painted Pony Petroleum - Page 2

Sources: company reports; market research; author's estimates

Estimates of Full Cycle Profitability Reveal Company's True Economic Potential

If my fair value estimate is somewhere in the realm of reasonable, it indicates that Painted Pony Petroleum can be immensely profitable even at depressed AECO prices. This, in turns, indicates that the company is a well-managed, very low cost producer with acreage situated in the economic core of the Montney. Contrary to what the initial read of the cash flows suggest, this company is very likely to turn real economic profits in the not distant future.

The company's acreage is located in the core of the liquids-rich Montney formation in British Columbia. The Montney is has been primary growth factor in both British Columbia and Alberta, overtaking legacy plays in both production quantities and economics.

Painted Pony's well costs of around $CDN 4 million are exceptionally low, given that IP (initial production) rates consistently rank in the play's top decile.

Figure 9: Top Decile Well Performance



Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. September 2017 Investor Update. Slide 12. 14 Sep 2017

In addition, the Montney lies between stacked pay areas -- the WCSB is much like the Permian Basin in this regard. The potential for stacked pay could significantly drive future growth, especially as additional payzones, such as the Duvernay, become increasingly delineated and derisked.

Low costs, outstanding well performance, and growth potential corroborate the narrative that the company's position has the potential to be resoundingly economic. In turn, this implies that the stock may be materially undervalued. The market's reassessment of the company's should be realized if and/or when the market re-appreciates Painted Pony's narrative on profitable growth.

Commodity Price Risks are Significant

The potential for counter-cyclical stock price appreciation comes with significant commodity risk. My baseline assessment assumes AECO prices of $CDN 2.50 per GJ. However, current spot and futures prices are currently much lower than that and could stay lower due to prolonged logistical constraints and low regional demand.

Although debt seems manageable at current levels, if Canadian gas prices remain lower than $CDN 2.00 / GJ, there is significant risk that the equity price will further depreciate. All in cash costs of around $CDN 1.75 per Mcf and all-in supply costs of around $CDN 2.40 per Mcf indicate that the company needs higher commodity prices in order to realize its growth goals. An inability to meet these growth goals would detract significantly from the investment thesis presented herein.

The commodity pricing risk factor is the quintessential upstream risk factor: the main determinant of success or failure involves forces outside of any single entity's control or ability to predict. The almost non-existent margin of safety afforded by commodities producers has been a consistent source of my frustration.

Conclusion

Even upon considering the risks involved, I believe that the company is clearly a compelling value at today's prices.

The company may also be an attractive takeout target. A tender offer for financial control -- including net debt of $CDN 284 MM (excluding financial lease obligations) and common equity appears to be attractive as it would give the purchaser significant leverage over the company's lease obligations and intangible assets (i.e., partnerships with AltaGas and other service providers) at no added cost. Furthermore, given 2018's reasonable forward EV/Production of about $16,150 $/boe/d, the company's position in the core of the Montney might begin to attract outside investors looking for an accretive, bolt-on acquisition.

Insiders are also finding valuations compelling. Insider ownership is already broad, consisting of 25% of the outstanding share float. Also, open market insider buying in the month of September came in fairly strong at another .08% of the company's float.

In hindsight, I may look back on this article as a milestone in my ambitions to identify lucrative upstream investments. Over the last years, I bemoaned the lack of good investments in the upstream space. Starting with my 8 October article, Efficiency Gains, Not Higher Prices, Herald The Return Of Opportunity For Upstream Investors, l noted how valuations of upstream assets were finally beginning shift favorably to long-term investors. The remarkable aspect of this inflection point is the fact that it is being driven by sustainably lower costs, not higher prices as many other bulls have been expecting.

Given an inflection in valuations, it is my hope to deliver similar in-depth articles on small-cap upstream value plays in the future. As always, feedback and insights are very much appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PDPYF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.