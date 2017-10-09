One apparent weakness could be found in the long term debt level, which has ballooned to $63 billion or 13% higher year over year.

Investment Thesis

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the "Integrated oil & gas companies," I will study seven different companies:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Chevron (CVX)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

Total SA (TOT)

BP Plc. (BP)

ENI (E)

Statoil (STO)

Case 5: BP PLC - Stock Analysis

BP presents an interesting trading case. The recent descending triangle pattern ended in mid September by staging a positive breakout, which is not the usual occurrence (30/70).

The descending triangle is usually a bearish formation that forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern. There are instances when descending triangles form as reversal patterns at the end of an uptrend, but they are typically continuation patterns.

The top of the breakout may reach $39-$40 and it is important to take some profit off around $38-$39 which a potential consolidation around $36.50.

Financial Table

BP PLC. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 56,24 63,20 57,30 49,23 39,17 47,28 48,04 52,12 56,39 57,37 Net Income in $ Billion 2,60 −5,82 0,05 −3,31 −0,58 −1,42 1,62 0,50 1,45 0,14 EBITDA $ Billion 6,49 −3,68 5,23 0,86 3,42 0,94 5,95 4,00 6,68 5,96 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4,6% 0 0,1% 0 0 0 3,4% 1,0% 2,6% 0,3% EPS diluted in $/share 1,37 0,30 1,09 −0,31 −0,39 −0,78 0,68 0,22 1,41 0,77 Cash from operations in $ Billion 1,86 6,29 5,18 5,81 1,87 3,88 2,51 2,43 2,11 4,89 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4,64 4,53 4,36 5,13 4,38 4,28 3,38 4,66 3,82 4,18 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion −2,78 1,76 0,83 0,68 −2,51 −0,40 −0,87 −2,23 −1,71 0,71 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 30,09 32,74 32,88 31,95 23,20 23,62 25,57 23,53 23,83 23,35 Long term Debt in $ Billion 57,73 57,10 57,40 55,00 54,01 55,73 59,00 57,67 61,83 63,00 Dividend per share in $ 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 0,60 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3,06 3,06 3,06 3,06 3,11 3,13 3,15 3,24 3,28 3,29 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d (Upstream+Rosneft) 2307 2112 2242 2369 2428 2212 2116 2186 2388 2431 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 37,00 40,04 33,25 29,54 22,57 28,66 29,46 31,40 37,19 33,59 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4,44 3,80 3,49 3,47 2,84 2,66 2,77 3,08 3,50 3,19

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts beside production.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

Analysis

The second quarter profit dipped but beat forecasts anyway. Results were affected by a $750 million exploration write off in Angola.

The British oil and gas company said it has decided to relinquish its 50 percent interest in Block 24/11 off the coast of southern Angola and that Katambi, a gas discovery made in the block in 2014, had been deemed non commercial.

On the positive side, a 10 percent rise in oil and gas production (2,431 K Boep/d) from a number of new projects gave company shares a strong boost.

BP also increased cash flow from operations as a sign that efforts to cut costs are bearing fruit as the company expects oil prices to hold at around $50 a barrel into next year.

M. Bob Dudley, CEO, said in the conference call:

It is a tough environment and it could remain that way for some time, but we're building a business that is resilient to these changing conditions, we're operating effectively and we are advancing the strategic plans we laid out for you in February. That means we're getting back to growth and securing our future over the long term.

On the not positive side, BP saw its Long term debt rise to $63 billion (Net debt $39.65 billion) as it invests in bringing projects online and continues to pay off the cost of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

Record launching Projects in 2017.

BP is set to launch seven oil and gas projects in 2017 -- the largest number in a single year in the company history. Bob Dudley said:

Across the group, we expect strong growth over the next five years. In the Upstream, we are on track to add more than 1 million barrels per day of new oil equivalent production by 2021 from 2016. Around 800,000 barrels per day net to BP is expected to come from our major projects by the end of the decade with an additional 200,000 barrels a day coming from our recent portfolio additions. Our new projects should deliver, on average, 35% better operating cash margins compared to the base portfolio in 2015 and around 20% on average lower development costs. This makes us increasingly resilient to the environment as we look to move the portfolio even lower down the cost curve.

Conclusion:

BP seems to me the most promising oil majors due to the fact that the Macondo litigation has capped the stock price in a narrow range for over two years. However, this situation is now resolved and we can expect BP to outperform its peers in the next few years. The company is paying a dividend of $2.40 per share annually, which is about 6% and presents a strong balance sheet.

One apparent weakness could be found in the long term debt level, which has ballooned to $63 billion or 13% higher year over year, which is way too high for my comfort zone.

