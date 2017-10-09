Gold Factors Turn Favorable For The Short Term

Fundamental factor weights appear to be shifting in favor of gold for the short short-term (30 days), though with at least one significant long-term counterweight still in place. As fundamental factors trade between favor and disfavor, precious metals and relative securities swings could be exaggerated over the near-term, with an upside bias currently. This report is intended to provide precious metals investors with a review of the factors currently weighing for and against gold & silver and relative securities.



5-Day Chart GLD at Seeking Alpha Through 10-06-17

First, A Look At Friday's Swing

Friday saw a significant swing in the price of gold & silver and relevant securities. The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) chart here illustrates the move. The GLD opened gap-lower after the 8:30 AM release of the Employment Situation Report. It offered weather impacted data that still managed to reinforce expectations for Fed policy tightening ahead.

The data showed the employment-to-population ratio improved and average hourly earnings increased. So, despite the hurricane impacted decline in nonfarm payrolls, the U.S. dollar appreciated via a gap-open higher move to start the day Friday before easing off that level on the factor that also led gold's reversal intraday. The precious metals complex dropped to start the day Friday, before turning higher against dollar softening into the close of the day.

I have explained here in the column in the past why changes in the value of the U.S. dollar weigh importantly for U.S. investors in precious metals.

So why did the dollar decline after its strong open, and why did gold drive higher after its weak open? I believe strongly those two moves had a lot to do with what transpired geopolitically speaking on Friday. I believe the President prepared the ground on Thursday evening with his statement regarding "the calm before the storm," which he continued to tease about on Friday. Then on Friday we heard that North Korea could be preparing a long-range missile test, and importantly, one that would evidence its ability to strike the U.S. west coast. Reminding investors, any significant and credible threat against the U.S. economy, assets or currency serve gold.

I strongly believe intensified tensions between the United States and North Korea delayed gold's recent downward move on U.S. economic strengthening, tax reform speculation and Fed tightening policy. The move, which I expected would be even more significant than it has been, was one that I have been preparing investors for since summer. But now, it seems, gold could bounce higher, at least over the short short-term (30 days).

The reasons for this include increased uncertainty about the North Korean threat to America, its economy and the U.S. dollar; and the uncertainty about just what the President was referring to while surrounded by important military advisors. Rumors of war with a nation that may be able to do harm to U.S. assets in the greater 48 is worthy of investor gold loading. And then there is the Iran Nuclear Deal, which I believe the President will likely decertify this week. And, finally, uncertainty about the tenure of Secretary of State Tillerson, a man I believe is viewed by investors as a pillar of strength and stability for this government, also weighs against U.S. dollar stability.

But There Remain Counterweights Against Gold

While I believe the heavy issues already outlined weigh more importantly for gold over the short short-term, one short-term issue would seem to weigh against gold for U.S. investors; and two stubborn and critical factors weigh against it longer term.

First, over the short short-term, the division in Spain due to the Catalonia referendum weighs against the stability of the European Union and its common currency, the euro. That uncertainty and weakness serves the U.S. dollar, and so would seem to weigh against gold. However, when such significant uncertainty exists both in Europe and the United States at the same time, I believe any resulting dollar support because of Europe would not weigh against gold. In this instance, gold should gain against both currencies, in my view.

However, the long-term stubborn factors I've discussed regularly over recent months, including U.S. economic strength and U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy, which recently reinforced its tightening trajectory (Fed funds rate forecasts in economic projections imply rate hike in December), still work against gold longer term. And the prospect of tax reform and its immediate benefits to the economy and the stock market also work against gold in the near-term, in my view.

Though, I want my followers to be well-aware that something is changing at the Fed, namely, the Fed Chair. If Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kaskari (my expectation for the next Fed Chief) or another perceived policy-dovish individual is named by President Trump to head the Federal Reserve, investors will likely take down expectations for the Fed funds rate in 2018, in my view. That would serve gold significantly over the near-term in my view. I plan to talk more about how this Fed change might play longer term in a follow up report; I think you'll be surprised.

Spot gold was higher before the U.S. open of trading, and precious metals relative securities were indicating a higher open as I prepared this report in the early AM hours. Gold and silver price tracking ETFs and those that track gold and silver miners' shares imply bullishness this morning, and I expect they will benefit from the relevant issues discussed in this report.

Security Premarket Indication iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU) +0.7% iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) +1.0% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX) +0.8% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSE: GDXJ) +0.7%

In conclusion, I believe factors are shifting in favor of gold over the short short-term for the reasons stated above. While counterweights still remain, I see intensified importance for favorable gold factors as more relevant currently. And one support, the Fed trajectory, may come into question soon too when the President's nominee for Fed Chair is announced. Thus, I see the precious metals complex likely appreciating in the near-term. Interested investors are welcome to follow this column at Seeking Alpha.

