+22.19% In September: As Winter, The Recovery Is Coming

However, I am more optimistic than during the last eight months to end 2017 with a small gain (a 0.5% - 1.5% positive return).

I should keep my feet on the ground and do not expect to overperform my benchmark indexes.

My portfolio ended September 2017 with a YTD 1.45% gain thanks to the tremendous performance of my Awilco's shares.

Notes for the readers

Please also note I am a personal investor; please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

A Tremendous Performance in September But Let's Keep Our Feet On The Ground.

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did. But now what's happened in 2017? Regarding the YTD performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as not so tremendous. On a year-to-date level, my portfolio ended with a 1.45% gain or a 22.19% positive performance in September. The recovery seems to be on-going even if my portfolio continues to underperform its benchmark indexes.

The positive performance in September is driven by the excellent news from Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF). With a 58.44% positive return in one month, Awilco was the real pleasant surprise of my portfolio. The underlying reason of the euphoria from the investors was related to the new contract with Alpha Petroleum Resources Limited. The firm program has an estimated duration of 1080 days and is scheduled to commence in Q2 2018. The minimum contract value for the firm term is estimated at USD 126 million. In other words, for the next three years, Awilco will survive. And the market appreciated that.

On a YTD basis, the positive performance is mainly driven by the skyrocketing Awilco's positive return and the favorable impacts from the foreign exchange fluctuations. The performance would be better if American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOBC) would not have been shot by the market from the last two months after having delivered poor results and guidance for 2018.

As I repeat in all my portfolio review articles, I am not afraid by the volatility of my portfolio. My investing horizon is a long-term one, as I am only 28 and do not need the invested money for the moment. However, I should not stick my head in the sand and pretend that all is well. Yes, I am not losing any more money, but the volatility of my portfolio was very high from the last nine months and I am still underperforming all my benchmark indexes.

On an asset management side, I sold almost half of my Awilco's position and slightly strengthened my position in AOBC. Furthermore, I purchased another listed insurance company, Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE), Inc. which suffered from the investors' fears due to the hurricane Irma.

September 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following ten companies at the end of September 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF), a British multinational grocery, and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC, a UK-based Drilling Contractor, owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc. (CYS), an mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD), a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp, the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the last AOBC's presentation, "Outdoor recreation" market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCPK:SODI), a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a "Net-net" company which entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS), a multi-line regional property and casualty insurance company writing business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers The insurer is licensed to write insurance policies in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., the largest private personal residential homeowners insurance in Florida, with almost 10% market share.

As I mentioned previously, I reduced my exposure to Awilco, realizing some gains at the same time, strengthened my position slightly to AOBC and opened a position to UVE.

Awilco: The Recovery From The North

Awilco was the excellent surprise of September. The company shared with the market that it has accepted a Letter of Award from Alpha Petroleum Resources Limited to drill 18 development wells on the Cheviot Field in the Northern North Sea. The investors overacted - in my view - and started to be very bullish on Awilco. Yes, this news is very good but the contract terms are less favorable than the previous contract backlogs. In other words, the margins should decrease in the future. Based on that and because I wanted to be less exposed to Awilco, I sold almost half of my position. In the same time, I received on my cash account the Q2 dividend amount.

CYS: Dividend Payment

On September, I received the dividend amount from CYS, improving my cash position mechanically. Still good to collect money.

KINS: Dividend Payment

As CYS, Kingstone Companies Inc. paid its quarterly dividend in September. Hence my cash position improved mechanically.

UVE: The Fear Caused by Irma Was A Really Good Opportunity for the Investors

As mentioned in this article, the investors ran away from Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. because of the financial consequences caused by Irma. Yes, Irma caused losses, and the Florida-exposed insurers will be affected. But it did not justify that punishment. Hence I purchased UVE's shares because I was confident in the ability of the company to face the financial consequences from the hurricane Irma. The fair value I estimated is around $25 per share.

Solitron Devices, Inc.: The Q2 Results Have Been Released

Solitron Devices, Inc. reported its Q2 results. Shortly, the sales and the backlog increased, while the cash amount declined, mainly due to the separation agreement with the former CEO, which included a severance payment and the repurchase of his shares and options. The management is optimistic regarding the customer relationship and the future commercial development. For the moment, I keep my shares.

Asset Allocation: An Improved Cash Balance

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of September, my cash leverage significantly decreased compared to the prior months

Even if I did not transfer funds in September, the dividend amounts received from Kingstone, CYS and Awilco and the cash coming from the sale of my Awilco's shares improved my cash position significantly.

And Now... What's next for October and forward?

As mentioned before, I have decided to be slightly more active in my portfolio management for two reasons: reducing my cash leverage and boosting my performance by strengthening/lowering my position in the stocks I own. Hence:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident in the results delivered by these companies.

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists but I may reduce my exposure to Awilco in the case of a significant increase in the stock price. My new target is NOK 45 per share to decrease my position again.

For Tesco, I will keep my stocks for the moment.

I will try transferring more funds from my cash account to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However, I do not have any goal regarding asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

As sure as I am acutely aware of the irreproducibility of my 2016 performance over the long-term I remain confident to reach an 8% annualized long-term return. For the moment, I am underperforming all the chosen benchmarks on a YTD basis, even if the September performance was extraordinary. If the volatility of my portfolio would reduce, I could expect my portfolio to end with a small gain (a 0.5%-1.5% positive return for 2017).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH, AWLCF, CYS, SHLD, TSCDF, AOBC, SODI, KINS, UVE, AND ACTIA (ISIN: FR0000076655).

