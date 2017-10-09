Transocean May Soon Get A Job From BHP

Oil producers are already in their budget season, which means that right now offshore drillers' fate for 2018 is decided. Judging by the recent stock market action, the market anticipates some improvement for the industry in the next year. I also share this view - the year 2018 will bring more contracts, as oil producers rush to replenish their reserves and to take advantage of low dayrates. In this light, it's very interesting to evaluate the possible jobs that may be given to offshore drillers. I previously discussed the recent auction in Brazil, where Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petrobras (PBR) made a major bet which should soon turn into new jobs for drillers.

They are not alone. BHP Billiton (BHP) is soon going to drill in Mexico and is reportedly searching for a rig. According to the report, BHP plans to make the job award by the end of this year and is in talks with several international and Mexican contractors about providing the drilling rig.

So, which driller will be chosen for the job? BHP is going to drill in the deepwater Trion field, and I expect that the company will use a modern drillship for this work. There are many drillships without work nowadays, so I see no reason why the rig will travel from elsewhere other than the Gulf of Mexico. This limits the scope of our search - it must be a modern drillship owned by a major international operator that is warm stacked or close to the end of contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

Noble Corp. (NE) has two drillships, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft, warm stacked in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. These rigs are sister ships of Gusto P10,000 design.

Besides Noble Corp., Rowan (RDC) has 3 drillships in the area - Rowan Renaissance, Rowan Resolute and Rowan Relentless. These rigs are also sister ships of Gusto P10,000 design. Aside from Noble Corp. and Rowan, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) has rigs of this design in Gulf of Mexico, but its rigs are on long-term contracts.

However, I do not think that Noble Corp. or Rowan are front-runners in this competition. In my view, Transocean (RIG) has the biggest chances to secure the work with BHP. Currently, Transocean's Deepwater Invictus is working for BHP in the Gulf of Mexico and its contract ends in November 2017. This rig will be as hot as possible and will be ready to get to work immediately. In addition, the rig has already worked with BHP, which is always a factor in decision making. To outbid Transocean, Noble Corp. and Rowan will have to offer significantly lower pricing. It remains a big question whether they are ready to do this as dayrates are already low and going lower will mean that they get zero cash flow or even negative cash flow from the contract.

All in all, I believe that Transocean has very good chances to secure an upcoming job from BHP. I do not think that anything will be announced in the upcoming fleet status report ahead of the third-quarter financial report, but I expect news closer to the end of the year. Meanwhile, the price of oil will remain the main factor that will determine whether current rally in Transocean's shares will continue or a correction starts. In my opinion, $55 per barrel of Brent is the crucial price - if oil goes lower, long trades in offshore drillers will be closed by many market participants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.