OrthoPediatrics Sets Terms For $52 Million IPO

Management's focus on an underserved market segment combined with good financial performance and a reasonable valuation means a BUY opportunity in my opinion.

The firm designs and sells orthopedic devices for children in the U.S. and 29 countries.

Quick Take

Medical device company OrthoPediatrics (Pending:KIDS) has filed an amended S-1/A registration statement for a $52 million Initial Public Offering.

The firm develops pediatric orthopedic devices to treat children who suffer from deformity, spinal and sports injury trauma.

Given the firm’s clear focus on large and growing children’s treatment markets, its financial performance to-date and management’s proposed valuation, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

Company Recap

OrthoPediatrics was founded in 2006 by Nick Deeter, who is now Chairman and CEO of WishBone Medical, an unrelated firm.



Below is a brief overview video of OrthoPediatrics’ clinical education:

(Source: Pestanimation)

Since its founding, the firm has "received regulatory clearance for 17 surgical systems for trauma, long bone deformity and correction, scoliosis and sports medicine."

Management also claims to have "established the only global sales and distribution system in pediatric orthopedics, with distribution partners throughout the USA and over 30 countries abroad."

Squadron Capital owns 66.8 percent of the company’s stock pre-IPO, which will be reduced to 44.6% post-IPO.

CEO Mark Throdahl will own approximately 1.6 percent of the company’s stock post-IPO.

IPO Details and Commentary

KIDS intends to sell 4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price per share of $13.00 for gross proceeds of $52 million, not including customary additional shares offered to the underwriters.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be $156 million subject to underwriter share overallotment purchases and employee equity incentive plan shares outstanding.

The firm’s financial performance has been impressive, growing in current and previous years.

Its topline revenue growth rate through the first half of 2017 was 22 percent vs. the same period in 2016.

Gross margin in 1H 2017 was 74%, which is an excellent result.

Management sees a global market size of $2.5 billion for children-specific orthopedics devices, with $1.1 billion of that located in the U.S. I was not able to independently confirm those assertions.

Regarding the overall global orthopedics market, Grand View Research estimated its value in 2015 at $29.7 billion. Pediatrics would be a small fraction of that total.

Technavio issued a report that asserts a CAGR from 2016 to 2020 of the global orthopedic device market of 4 percent, which is a moderate growth figure.

I previously wrote about OrthoPediatrics' IPO prospects in my article, OrthoPediatrics Files For $57.5 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the firm’s improving financial performance across most metrics and use of proceeds mostly for channel inventory build and sales & marketing efforts.

With an expected market capitalization of $156 million, which represents a Price/Sales multiple of 3.6x, valuation is reasonable when compared to a basket of publicly held Healthcare Products firm multiple of 3.34x per the NYU Stern School (January 2017 data).

Given the firm’s focus on the underserved children’s specialty orthopedics market, its potential growth characteristics and the proposed valuation, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

