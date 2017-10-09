AMC Networks: You Can Benefit From Misplaced Fears

Technology improvements are shaking the media and entertainment, or M&E, industry. Content delivery is getting more digitally oriented, which threatens the presence of traditional media companies. That's why we see suppressed stock prices for players in the media industry.

However, not all media companies are affected adversely by this transition. Cable distribution might fall in direct correlation with linear TV's decline. However, networks and content creators aren't bounded by Linear TV. Their critical success factor is content, not distribution.

We think that the current negative sentiment in the media arena is an opportunity to add quality players like AMC Networks (AMCX) to your portfolio. The reason is simple. AMC Networks has a history of creating quality content. The company will change its distribution strategy as M&E landscape changes. The company's content will find other distribution channels when conventional programming distribution goes downhill. Before going into details, let's explore AMC's business and revenue streams.

About the Company

AMC Networks is a media company that belongs to the industry of diversified entertainment. The company is involved in the provision of entertainment programming to viewers, and a platform for distributors and marketers around the globe.

In the U.S., the company has five distributed networks including AMC, WE TV, BBC America and others. Internationally, AMC Networks offers numerous channels across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Moreover, the company also operates an independent film distribution business.

AMC Networks also produces original content, which is distributed through conventional distribution channels along with digital distribution and home video. To cope with the changing landscape of entertainment distribution, the company offers its original content thought digital platforms like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) Prime and Hulu. It also operates two digital video on demand services. AMC Networks Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York.

Revenue Insights

AMC Networks generates its revenue from distribution of its programming and advertising. The company gets an affiliation fees from distributors along with licensing its original content to subscription video on demand, or SVOD, and digital platform providers. On the advertisement side, the company sells time on its programming network.

During the first half of 2017, AMC Networks generated around 63% of its revenue from distribution, up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advertising revenue was $534.5 million, down 3% compared to the first half of 2016.

Source: AMC Networks Q2 2017, 10Q

Decrease in advertising revenue during the first half was primarily due to a lower demand in the international markets. Note that advertising revenue from national networks increased during the first half of 2017.

From a reportable segment perspective, the company generates most of its revenue from national networks. Revenue from national networks was $1.2 billion, or ~85% of the total revenue, during the first half of 2017. Geographically, the U.S. contributed 80.3% towards the revenue of AMC Networks.

Industry Prospects

The industry is shifting away from linear TV to a subscription based model. Subscription based content viewing is gaining traction. HBO has around 3.5 million streaming subscribers. CBS' All Access has around 1.5 million subscribers. Moreover, Starz streaming service grew its subscriber base to 1 million within half a year of its launch.

Linear TV is clearly facing headwinds. ViaCom's (VIA) CEO recently said on the quarterly earnings conference that ad sales will continue to decline going forward despite improvement in ratings.

As consumer move towards a more customized digital experience, cable will continue to face problems.

Due to evolution of technology and high bandwidths, consumers are able to pay for content they like while avoiding bundled content. That's why, linear TV is expected to witness decline.

It seems like the industry will move towards a model that doesn't allow for bundled services. Media companies will be better-off offering different programming separately using a subscription model. AMC Networks along with some other media companies is already planning to launch a steaming service that will leave sports out in order to cater for customers that aren't into sports.

What's important to note is that the permanent risk lies with the distributors of cable services, not the media companies and networks.

We can already see that AMC Networks is making available is content through digital streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. Live TV will also find its way to a subscription based model, and then that would be the end of linear programming. Moreover, high costs of sports programming is currently prohibitive for a cheap streaming for sports lovers. For instance Sky and BT paid around 6.5 billion dollars for English Premier League, or EPL, rights back in 2015. Nevertheless, we can see that there are some services like DAZN at a smaller scale. Interestingly, internet giants like Facebook (FB) and Amazon are expected to bid for EPL rights this year.

The point is that linear TV is primarily alive now because of news channels, live programming and sports. Once, the delivery model for those programming niches evolves, linear TV faces a downhill trajectory.

But, it's not that traditional TV market is nose diving right now. PWC forecasts the conventional TV market to grow at 1.3% to reach $277.4 billion by 2021. Regarding advertising, PWC thinks that terrestrial TV advertising revenue will grow to US$128.1bn by 2021. In the U.S, traditional TV revenue will decrease slightly to $105 billion by 2021, as physical media in the home video segment continues to taper off, says PWC.

However, PWC also mentions that younger populations adopt digital platforms quickly. This is what PWC notes in its TV advertising article.

"The research for this year's (2016) E&M Outlook reveals an almost perfect correlation between markets with more youthful populations and those with higher E&M growth, reflecting younger consumers' faster take-up of digital behaviours. TV advertising must adapt to such shifts, while also navigating challenges in areas like measurement - with media buyers and advertisers increasingly demanding credible, directly comparable cross-platform measures of ad effectiveness, and changes in the regulation of TV advertising, especially in emerging markets."

This indicates that the linear TV model will face decline sooner or later. Nonetheless, PWC forecasts a stable traditional market until 2021.

One of the key implications of linear TV's decline is that media companies have to rethink their strategies in terms of distribution and pricing of content. This can affect their operational and financial performance in the transitory period. However, over a long run, networks with quality content will certainly find alternative distribution strategies. Boston Consulting Group believes that top content is thriving while middle-tier content will decline eventually.

To review, linear TV market is mature. It's expected to decline in coming years. Consumers want content that is customized for their preference. Hence, the bundled culture will vanish. Consequently, cable companies will get hit while content companies and networks will have to focus on their content; quality will take preference over quantity.

So, what's the thesis here?

Rise of the digital model or decline of linear TV isn't a bad thing for content oriented media companies in the long run. Media companies will find alternative ways for distribution, if they offer quality content.

It's important to know that content is the critical success factor for media companies, not the method of delivery.

As declining ad revenue is dragging down media companies' stocks, it's a good time to get-in on companies that have a history of offering quality content. AMC Networks seems to be among companies that offer quality programming. Further, the company is fundamentally priced quite cheaply. That's why it's a great value stock to have on the current ad sales and linear TV decline fears. Let's dive into the details.

Changing landscape of media delivery won't affect quality providers in the long run.

A shift to digital doesn't fundamentally affect media companies. They just have to find new ways to distribute the highly aggregated content they own, or have rights to.

One argument against the media companies is that due skinny bundles offered by cable providers amid changing media landscape, ad revenues will go down in the long run. However, as mentioned before, advertisement revenue depends on the quality of content, not the method of delivery. First, skinny bundles from cable providers will keep the networks with quality content. Secondly, the bundles are getting skinny in order to compete with alternative platforms like Netflix and Facebook. Networks can also distribute their content digitally. Therefore, the long-run impact on quality-entertainment networks will be minimal.

Things can actually get better for quality media companies like AMC Networks.

Skinny bundles, ignited by cord cutters, are making ordinary networks and their programming disappear. This means fewer players with quality content, leading to high margins going forward. A small number of quality channels can still be offered at a higher price per channel as compared to offering 200 channels at a lower price. More channels lead to more absolute price, and consumers don't want that. Anyhow, skinny bundles need quality content. Networks will certainly charge premiums for that.

Overall, things won't be bad for media companies like AMC Networks as long as they focus on content. Lean bundles won't affect AMC Networks currently, thanks to its quality programming that includes The Walking Dead. The CEO of AMC Networks, Josh Sapan, recently said that The Walking Dead would be around for a good long. AMC also has some other decent shows including Better Call Saul. The show is rated an 8.7 on IMDB and a 9 on TV.com.

Moreover, AMC Networks has a history of delivering good content; Breaking Bad and Mad Men are good examples of that. The point is AMC Networks remains a must, even for skinny cable bundles. Digital providers are also distributing AMC's content. Netflix has AMC's content for quite a time now. YouTube TV recently launched in five cities with AMC Network's programming onboard. This is indicative of the fact that AMC will adapt to the changing distribution model, and it will remain successful until it continues to maintain the quality of its content.

AMC Networks is embracing the change, which is good for the company in the long run.

As mentioned above, the company is a part of a streaming service launching in collaboration with other media companies. This can be the first step in solving the distribution problem. The company will also have more control of its pricing and advertisement strategy. Moreover, this will help media companies directly compete in the growing streaming business. On a side note, this kind of streaming service is a threat to players like Netflix.

AMC Networks is priced at a bargain amid recent ad revenue and linear TV transition fears.

The company trades at a forward PE of mere 8.51, which is at quite a discount from other media companies. Time Warner Inc. (TWX) is trading at a forward PE of 15.9, and Viacom Inc is trading around 9.27. Moreover, AMC Networks' earnings are expected to grow at ~11% p.a. during the next five years, which makes its cheaper of a PEG basis compared to Time Warner Inc.

Earnings quality is also decent as the company posted only positive surprises during the last four quarters. This indicates that analyst forecasts can be reliably used for relative valuation purpose. Based on analyst estimates, and growth forecast from PWC, the EVA model reveals considerable upside for AMC Networks.

Focus Equity Estimates

EVA valuation reveals a price target of $82.4, an upside of around 39%. However, note that the company uses an aggressive non-GAAP measure that adds back depreciation and amortization to arrive at non-GAAP income. So, we also calculated an EVA price target taking into account the depreciation and amortization. That reveals a price target of around $74.8, which still results an upside of more than 25%.

Focus Equity Estimates

Note that this price target is based on analyst consensus. Revision in analyst consensus will also change the price target. However, as the company managed to post positive surprises during the past four quarters, the downside risk is low.

Bottom Line

Media and Entertainment landscape is changing with distribution becoming more personalized and fragmented. This shift naturally supports digital delivery. Linear TV is being resilient up until now as evident from PWC's forecast. However, it is getting clear that entertainment will sooner or later shift to digital delivery with lean packages. This will have an adverse impact on the distribution side of the cable companies. However, on the content side, networks (with quality content) will continue to be successful even if linear TV goes downhill.

AMC Networks offers quality content as demonstrated by its original programming. Moreover, the company acknowledges the distribution shift. Deals with Netflix and YouTube TV conform to that. Further, the current streaming collaboration will give AMC more control over its pricing and advertising. On the valuation front, the company is priced cheaply as compared to its peers. Economic value added approach also indicates an upside. Overall, AMC is a decent value play at current price. We rate AMC a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors.