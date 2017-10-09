Viper Energy Partners: Time To Take A Bite Out Of This Distribution Growth Vehicle

The current yield is 6.9%, but don't expect it to go much higher - the units will likely rise along with the higher distribution profile.

Viper is a "pass through" investment with ~90% of all royalty revenue to date having been returned directly to investors.

Units of Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) appear to be on the cusp of a breakout to the upside out of a long-term base due to its crude oil royalty growth profile, the fact that it has no direct operating or capital expenditures, and that it aims to payout all of the cash available for distributions ("CAFD") directly to unit-holders. That is - it is a true "pass-through" investment vehicle.

Viper is a variable distribution MLP that holds direct royalty ownership on wells in the heart of the Permian Basin. Viper's general partner is Diamondback Energy (FANG), one of the most successful operators in the prolific Permian Basin. Viper units could easily run up to $21.50 by the end of this year. Combine that with an estimated $0.35/unit Q3 distribution, and investors could reap a 12% total return by New Year's Day.

Near-Term Catalyst

Last week Viper announced its Q3 production update: 12,600 boe/d (8,600 boe/d; 68% oil), a sequential increase of ~20% from the prior quarter's average daily production of 10,500 boe/d. Even more impressive is the fact that Q3 production was more than double the average daily production of 6,255 boe/d (75% oil) during Q3 of last year.

Granted, Viper has made two public offerings in order to fund its growth:

8.5 million units in January with a 30-day option to sell an additional 1,275,000 common units.

14 million units in July with a 30-day option to sell up to an additional 2,100,000 common units from Viper.

Since both offerings were up-sized from the initial announcements, and we know the second offering was fully subscribed (i.e. 16.1 million units as reported in the Q2 EPS report), let's assume the number of fully diluted outstanding units has grown from 85 million reported at the end of Q3 last year to a current estimate of 110.875 million units (85+9.775+16.1). What this means is that Viper has more than doubled production while increasing the outstanding fully diluted unit count by only 30%. Investors should pounce on an opportunity such as this because it means production and distribution on a per unit basis is set to accelerate off of an already excellent historical record.

Source: August Presentation (available here).

Distributions

As mentioned earlier, VNOM is a variable distribution MLP and the distribution is based on the primary factors of net production, the realized price of oil & gas, and the number of outstanding units. In Q2 the distribution was $0.332/unit, up 76% yoy and the highest in the company's history. Based on Friday's close of $19.36, on an annual basis, the $0.332/unit distribution equates to a 6.9% yield.

The $0.332/unit distribution in Q2 was based on CAFD of $32.497 million and 97.764 million outstanding LP units:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

These results were achieved given the following commodity price realizations:

Q3 Distribution Estimate

With the announcement that Q3 production came in at 20% above the prior quarter, it is possible to estimate the potential Q3 distribution fairly accurately because, as the chart below shows, the oil price environment was as good, or perhaps a bit better, than the previous quarter:

Source: Macrotrends (quarterly annotations by the author)

Note that oil accounted for 73.3% of Q2 production. The high oil split is another reason Viper is a very attractive royalty investment. For NGLs (14% of Q2 production), note that propane has been considerably stronger in Q3 as compared to Q2. The firmness of propane is due - in part - to considerable shut-in capacity in the Eagle Ford as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the fact that this time of year is seasonally the strongest for exports to Asia.

Source: Ycharts

Meantime, NYMEX natural gas has been hanging around the $3/MMBtu level for most of this year.

As a result, and if we assume any difference in quarter-over-quarter operating costs and any other intangibles will be more than made up by higher NGLs pricing, it is fairly safe to simply scale Q2 CAFD ($32.497 million) up by the higher production (i.e. 20%). In that case, Q3 estimated CAFD would come in at $39 million. Dividing the estimated Q3 CAFD by the estimated outstanding LP units as calculated above (110.875 million) gives an estimated Q3 distribution of $0.35/unit. That would be a new quarterly record distribution and compares to $0.207/unit in Q3 of 2016 or up 70% yoy. Also, given the fact that propane is likely to average an estimated $0.14/gallon more in Q3 versus Q2 (or roughly 20% higher), the $39 million CAFD estimate is likely on the low-side. As a result, the Q3 distribution could come in at closer to $0.36-0.37/unit.

The above analysis is also validated by the fact that Viper does not hedge production and pays no incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") up to Diamondback.

Given an estimated $0.35/unit distribution in Q3 equates to a forward yield of 7.2% on an annual basis.

Future Outlook

The Q3 production update had a bullish tone to it. Travis Stice, CEO of Diamondback, said:

Viper has seen continued volume outperformance due to increased activity levels on Diamondback and third-party operated properties. Recent acquisitions also continue to outperform conservative underwriting assumptions.

Going forward, total full-year 2017 net production guidance was recently increased by 1,500 boe/d to 10-11,000 boe/d. There are currently 18 rigs running and 349 active well permits on Viper's acreage.

On the Q2 conference call, CEO Stice gave an update on Viper's growth initiatives:

Our acquisition machine continued buying in the second quarter, closing 46 transactions for $116 million. We’ve also closed seven deals in the third quarter to date for $78 million, and signed definitive agreements for another $87 million set to close this month.

Pro forma for these transactions, Viper will have increased its asset base by 38% since the end of Q1. Pro forma for completed and pending acquisitions, Viper has over 8,900 net royalty acres located in the Permian Basin. The foundation for ensuring future growth trajectory has already been laid and management is focused on increasing distributions, reserves, production and inventory on a per unit basis.

Meantime, at the GP level, Diamondback Energy continues to demonstrate strong growth. Diamondback also released its Q3 production results last week (up 10% over Q2). FANG closed an acquisition from Brigham Resources for $2.55 billion back in March. That deal included 80,185 net leasehold acres in Pecos and Reeves counties as well as mineral interests covering 1,321 net royalty undeveloped acres. As the slide below shows, those undeveloped Brigham net royalty acres alone equate to roughly 15% of Viper's current pro forma asset base:

Drop-downs of all Diamondback's royalty acres would grow Viper's net royalty acres by ~45%. The bottom line is that Viper's currently royalty acreage and potential future drop-downs from Diamondback ensures growth in the prolific Permian Basin for many years to come.

Diversity of Supply

Third party producers are starting to diversify Viper's production base. In Q2, Diamondback accounted for 53% of revenue as compared to 71% in Q1. Meanwhile, RSP Permian's (RSPP) share of total revenue grew 6% qoq to 26% of production in Q2. "Other" producers accounted for 22% of total revenue. These producers include heavyweights like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in Loving County and Pioneer Resources (NYSE:PXD) in Glasscock County. A smaller operator - Callon Petroleum (CPE) - is active in Howard Country, which is turning out to have some very prolific Permian rock (see SM Energy: The Double-Down Bet On Howard County Is Coming Up Roses).

Risks

Viper has plenty of liquidity to fund additional acquisitions ($397 million as of the end of July) and has a net-debt to annualized Q1 EBITDA ratio of only 0.7x. Considering the company has no capital program to protect, it is unhedged and therefore directly exposed to the price of oil, gas, and NGLs. That's great on the upside, but a protracted decrease in oil & gas prices would directly and quickly result in lower distributions to unit-holders. The unit-price would likely fall too. That would be a one-two punch.

In the August presentation, guidance for 2H 2017 net production was expected to fall in the range of 11,250-12,250 boe/d. Note the midpoint of 2H guidance (11,750 boe/d) implies a drop of 850 boe/d in Q4 production as compared with Q3. Considering the bullish October 2 production update, I suspect Q4 production guidance will be significantly greater than the 12,600 boe/d achieved in Q3, and therefore the previous 2H and full-year guidance will be revised upward. Investors are likely expecting a significant upgrade after the bullish Q3 numbers and the tone of the comments. A risk would be a disappointment in this regard. The point is investors should keep an eye out for upwardly revised guidance in the Q3 EPS report or conference call.

Another risk is the potential for a lower oil split. Note that Q3 production was only 68% oil as compared to 73% in Q2. This is something to keep an eye on as there is an increasing concern throughout the Permian that as these wells age the oil split will decline. This is because as a reservoir is depleted, its pressure drops and gas vapors separate from liquid - reaching the so-called "bubble point" - at which natural-gas production accelerates. This became a concern back in August when Pioneer Resources reported that its Permian wells are producing more gas and NGLs than expected. That worried investors, who care a lot more about oil. As a result, PXD ended that week down 16%. If the same scare were to extend to Diamondback and Viper, VNOM units could take a hit. After all, investors only care about oil these days.

Summary & Conclusion

Bottom line is that Viper has excellent royalty interests in high margin Permian acreage. There are no IDR commitments to its high-quality GP - Diamondback Energy - and there are no capital requirements as operators bear the capital burden. Viper basically just collects its royalty interest payments and practically all the CAFD flows directly to unitholders. That is, Viper is a true "pass-through" investment vehicle.

Yet as we all know shale wells deplete. So Viper has to continue growing its royalty interest asset base through accretive acquisitions. The large deals Viper closed in 2016 are outperforming expectations due to increased activity and better than expected well results. Conservative underwriting on those deals have led to an increased cash-flow and distribution growth for Viper. That bodes well for the future. But the market has just recently started to reward the shares (see chart below), which were up 3.86% last week on the heels of the Q3 production update. Units could easily run up to $21.50 by year-end simply based on additional 2H distribution growth as outlined in this article. Add in an estimated $0.35/unit distribution in Q3 and you've got a solid 12% return by year end. Yet I suspect investors will want to hold onto the units well into 2018 and beyond. This is not a short-term oriented investment, but investors do need to keep their eye on the risks outlined above, mostly the price of WTI.

Last year Q3 results were released on November 7th. But don't wait to initiate a position in Viper. It's a BUY now.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.