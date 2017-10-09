Oil Market Update With Crude Storage And Hurricane Nate

As a result of Hurricane Nate, we think October crude storage could see declines upwards of 17 to 18 million bbls, up from our weekend forecast of 14.725 million bbls.

Welcome to the update edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the weekend, the threat of Hurricane Nate saw offshore production in oil and natural gas drop. We wrote in our last week's weekly oil markets recap that we expected US crude storage balance to show 14 million bbl + in storage draw, and this would be a counter-seasonal draw.

The latest update now from BSEE is another 1.489 million b/d of GOM production was offline today. This brings the total loss in supply to 6.224 million bbls or ~200k b/d for the month of October.

This will bring further headache to those looking at EIA 914 data for a clear trend in US oil production as the loss in GOM will see month-over-month US oil production plummet, and the underlying trend in shale will get masked once again for good and bad reasons.

Total demand loss in the wake of Hurricane Nate however was much less than the total loss in supplies. Total refinery through that was impacted was only around ~600k b/d, making total loss in demand around ~2.4 million bbls.

We also saw some delays in US crude imports, which could impact the EIA crude storage report on Oct 18 for the week of Oct 13.

Adjusting the balances from the latest update, GOM production is expected to recover in full by the end of this week, but production will likely slowly ramp back making more potential losses in supplies probable. We estimate about 7 to 7.5 million bbls of production loss will stem from this. Total loss in demand will be in the tune of ~3 million bbls as most refineries are restarting today.

As a result of Hurricane Nate, we think October crude storage could see declines upwards of 17 to 18 million bbls, up from our weekend forecast of 14.725 million bbls.

In addition, US crude exports will be key to how balances playout in the month of October. Brent-WTI is still $6/bbl+, and the arb window is wide open.

For readers that have found our oil markets daily to be insightful, we know you will find our exclusive reports on HFI Research to be more valuable to you. We publish our individual idea analysis along with market commentary before we publish them to the public, so if you want more of our insights, we think you should join our community today! You can sign up here!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.