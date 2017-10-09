Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Where Does Flexion Therapeutics Go From Here?

Don't judge a man by his opinions, but what his opinions have made of him.”- George Christoph Lichtenberg

The biotech sector got off to a solid start to the fourth quarter last week. Biotech rallied with the rest of the market and stands at its highest level since late in 2015. All the major stock indices stand at all-time highs as well. There still is a dearth of M&A activity across the industry. Hopefully progress on tax reform in coming weeks perks up the "animal spirits" among deal makers in the coming weeks and months. Individual names continue to move on trial results, FDA actions and analyst commentary.

Several things on the old biotech calendar this week. Here are a few things investors should be watching in the week ahead.

Key Milestones This Week:

The big event this week is Rhopressa from Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) has its Ad Comm Panel meeting on October 13th. This compound is targeting glaucoma. Based on trial results and top ranked analyst views, it is very likely the drug gets a positive recommendation even it is Friday the 13th.

Over the past few weeks, a half dozen analyst firms including Needham and Mizuho Securities have reissued Buy ratings with price targets in a narrow range of $60 to $70 on Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Cowen & Co. is the outlier on this one and reiterated an Outperform rating and a $100 price target on AERI Wednesday. I expect a similar run to Flexion in this name this week.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) has its PDUFA date the day before on the 12th. Its compound ARX-04 is up for approval to treat moderate-to-severe acute pain following a surgical procedure. This is a crowded space and there are much more diverse views on whether this compound will be approved. I don't own or have opinion on this name, but the stock is likely to be very volatile this week depending on which way the decision goes due to the greater uncertainty.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) will have its Ad Comm Panel on Thursday as well. Its compound Voretigene neparvovec is up for review for inherited retinal dystrophies. This is another name I don't own or follow at this time. Goldman Sachs did resume coverage on Spark this week with a Buy rating and $111 price target.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) which came public in the first quarter of this year is seeing some analyst action after the stock so far has failed to fulfill investors given its decline from its IPO price. RBC Capital initiated the shares as a Buy with a $22 price target some three weeks ago. Last week it was H.C. Wainwright with reiterating the name as a Buy with a $27 price target. Today it is Credit Suisse with the same action with a more subdued $16 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) continues to get positive analyst commentary. In the prior two weeks, four analyst firms had come out and reiterated Buy ratings on this name. Price targets proffered ranged from $69 to $84. Today, we have highly ranked analysts (TipRanks) reissuing their own Buy ratings at Leerink Swann and Morgan Stanley. Both analysts note the recent positive data around the company's compound golodirsen which looks like it could be heading for accelerated approval on recently presented results.

After being dormant for two months, analyst commentary picking up on Achaogen (AKAO) in recent weeks. Almost four weeks ago Needham reiterated their Buy rating on $29 price target on this name. Ten days ago it was Mizuho Securities assigning a Buy rating and $28 price target on AKAO. Today it is Leerink Swann reissuing their own Buy rating and $22 price target. The shares have fallen back by a third in recent months after quintupling earlier in the year.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Small biotech investors have had a nice little run with critical FDA events in recent months. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has soared since an Ad Comm Panel overwhelmingly recommend its hepatitis B vaccine heplisav-B for approval on July 28th. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) was next up and it has tacked on a ~60% gain after the FDA approved its primary drug candidate GOCOVRI on August 24th.

Late Friday afternoon, we got the third leg of this recent trifecta when the FDA approval Zilretta to treat osteoarthritis in the knee. Zilretta is the primary drug candidate from Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN). The shares rose 10% in the last hour of trading on Friday on the news.

The rally was muted as approval was widely expected and the stock had already climb some 50% off its lows earlier this summer in expectation of approval. Still, it was a nice victory for Flexion and its shareholders.

Here is my quick take on this stock and Zilretta after approval for today's Spotlight feature. First, the company has been preparing diligently for the launch of this drug. Flexion has been building a sales operation and raised additional money earlier in this year from the markets. The company ended the second half of 2017 with some $360 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, so it will not need to come back to the till to launch and support the rollout of Zilretta. Flexion's current market cap is approximately $950 million. This compound should hit the market in Mid-November. Zilretta will also have a "list" price of $570, above 15% above the consensus.

I also would expect positive analyst commentary in the week to come because uncertainty has been lifted on Zilretta's approval. Four analyst firms had reiterated Buy ratings on FLXN in the two months leading up to Zilretta's approval including Needham and RBC Capital. Price targets proffered ranged from $35 to $44 a share. After Zilretta's approval on Friday, Wells Fargo reissued its Buy rating and lifted its price target from $32 to $39 on Flexion as its analyst believes Zilretta will become the "standard of care" for the approved indication. Needham also raised its price target to $42 from $36 this morning. Janney Montgomery cautioned that rollout of Zilretta may not be 'easy' but reiterated their Buy rating and $35 price target on FLXN.

Finally, after being dormant for the last few months, I expect takeover chatter around Flexion to start to pick up in the weeks ahead. This name was a much rumored buyout target earlier this year, several times being linked to French drug giant Sanofi (SNY). I expect speculation to be reignited by Zilretta's approval.

It has been a nice ride for Flexion's shareholders of late. As always, if you are long Flexion from the teens always cull some profits using the Jensen Rules. However, further upside does appear likely over the long term for this biopharma stock whose pipeline has now been derisked.