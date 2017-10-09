Equifax's Discovery Process Rapidly Evolving Into Prosecution Phase

Last week's Equifax (NYSE:EFX) hearings conducted by the U.S. House and Senate provided key items of discovery that will be used by prosecutors and attorneys against the company going forward. The discovery phase of what has transpired in Equifax's cybersecurity breach encompasses the company's activities before, during, and after the event. Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith basically served his former company up to prosecutors and plaintiff's attorneys on a silver platter during these hearings. Going into the congressional hearings, it appeared likely that Equifax was in a lose/lose situation. The results from the hearings confirmed the ongoing discovery phase's bad news for the company. These hearings provided crucial testimony that greatly increased the chances for litigation against Equifax to prevail at the expense of the company. Senators such as Elizabeth Warren, who is pictured below, made clear their displeasure and disgust with Richard Smith and Equifax as a company.

One clear indication of how badly the hearings went for Equifax is that immediately following Smith's testimony, the largest lawsuit by credit unions yet was filed. Other lawsuits by an increasing number of credit unions are steadily emerging. The most recent lawsuit by one of the lead plaintiffs, Credit Union National Association, or CUNA, represents a staggering amount of potential liability for Equifax. CUNA is a trade group that represents credit unions nationally. Army Aviation Federal Credit Union's participation in this lawsuit may presage upcoming litigation from credit unions representing other branches of military and government. Greater Cincinnati Credit Union's involvement in this lawsuit follows legal actions from other municipalities in Chicago and San Francisco. If the list of large cities suing Equifax continues to grow, then this would represent yet another staggering liability for the company that could threaten its ability to remain solvent.

Reasonable investors have to ask the relevant question of just how many different sources of huge liabilities can Equifax withstand when they have only $400 million in cash, negligible total assets, and cash flows that may be greatly compressed going forward?

Initially, CUNA's huge lawsuit has not disclosed the amount of damages that it is seeking. Investors might speculate that plaintiffs are hoping not to "spook" creditors or markets so that the plaintiffs can actually be successful in recouping damages from Equifax. Perhaps this explains the speed in which this lawsuit has been filed. Part of the legal strategy may be to try to reach some sort of settlement early so that they can actually get paid something ahead of the rest of the crowd. As the actual size and scope of Equifax's upcoming liabilities begin to come into focus, it is doubtful that markets will remain as sanguine as they have recently become about the company's future.

Markets will now begin seeking to determine Equifax's liabilities from significant lawsuits like this to weigh against the company's cash position and future cash flows. Surprisingly, Equifax has almost no ability to liquidate any total assets to assist in the payment of upcoming liabilities. Trader's Idea Flow's previous article here discussed the shockingly weak financial condition of Equifax. Candidly, the bottom line is that Equifax's ability to survive this crisis will be severely tested. The answer to this math equation that will weigh a potentially huge amount of liabilities against a meager amount of cash and cash flows may determine Equifax's ability to remain solvent.

The rapidly emerging lawsuits by credit unions may be a harbinger of legal problems to come from banks also. While credit unions have been aggressive in taking legal action against Equifax, perhaps banks will be next in taking legal action. And if all of these rising liabilities from credit unions and possibly banks next were not enough to test Equifax's ability to remain solvent, then investors must now also consider whether these former customers will continue to do business with Equifax. Certainly, it could be possible that a plaintiff would cease to do business with a company that they are suing. If Equifax loses the vital revenue stream from credit unions and possibly banks, then the company's revenues would be severely decreased at the same time that expenses are rising. This would greatly decrease the company's ability to meet its obligations and remain solvent.

It must be noted that the June 30th, 2017, 10-Q showed a surprisingly weak cash position of only $400 million that would likely be rapidly exhausted by legal expenses, fines, penalties, and liabilities. Once the cash is gone, the company will be dependent upon cash flows to meet its obligations since no significant total assets exist for liquidation. And if cash flows become compressed, then Equifax's ability to remain solvent could become dire.

Perhaps the largest source of potential liabilities to threaten Equifax's survival is emerging from state attorneys general. The liabilities represented by the state attorneys general to Equifax literally equate with a rapid demise of the company into insolvency. The company's weak financials would simply be crushed under the weight of the potential liabilities from the lawsuits being brought by states. And already 44 state attorney generals are filing lawsuits against Equifax. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey pictured below is one of 44 state AGs who are filing lawsuits against Equifax. The potential liabilities from these lawsuits could reach into the billions and far outstrip Equifax's ability to meet these obligations.

Who doesn't want to advance in their career? Most people want to achieve upward mobility in their careers. And if you are a state attorney general, a federal prosecutor, or a private attorney for a class action lawsuit, then the Equifax cybersecurity breach possibly represents what could be an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The surest pathway to climb higher in the careers of prosecutors seeking advancement is to make a name for themselves by successfully punishing Equifax financially and shaming the company's management publicly. Federal and state prosecutors will have no problem stepping over the broken balance sheet of an insolvent Equifax on their way up the ladder to possible careers in politics or state and federal government. And the testimony that was offered up by the former Equifax CEO Richard Smith last week was akin to throwing a bucket of bloody fish chum into a tank of ravenous sharks. The feeding frenzy is about to begin and Equifax's 10-Q shows that the company simply does not have much meat on its bones going into its own upcoming extended version of Shark Week.

Summary

The revelation of Equifax's cybersecurity incidents and the market's relative state of denial about the upcoming liabilities may be reminiscent of how markets reacted after the Bear Stearn's moment as discussed here. Of course, the scale of the two events defies comparison, but the point is that the psychology of markets seems to be repeating. It was clear that the financial problems that brought down The Bear were larger than what caused the demise of just Bear Stearns. Prudent investors divested themselves of liabilities in preparation for what was very likely going to be a serious financial crisis. But many investors chose to dismiss the clear signal that was sent by the failure of Bear Stearns. These investors were caught flat-footed as the financial crisis became clear and the infamous Lehman moment occurred. Possibly, this same errant psychology that lulls markets into a false sense of complacency has repeated itself here in the case of EFX shares' recent bounce after their early September crash.

Intuitive investors understand that there is another relevant dynamic that is not often discussed in this lawsuit: Equifax is hated by the American public on a level that sets the company apart from other previous hacks. Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was a healthcare company and it has an okay image. Target (NYSE:TGT) was your local store that sells products at a perceived discount price. It was kind of difficult to get really angry at the most previous hacks into the consumers' sensitive financial and personal information.

But Equifax's sole responsibility as the nation's repository of our most vital financial information was to protect this information that it has gathered from us over the years. Keep in mind that none of us ever actually authorized Equifax to gather our personal and financial information; the company just took this information and too often used it against us. Whether it was in college, early in our lives when we were just starting out in our careers, or at any point along our financial lives, most of us in America have had a negative experience due to Equifax at some point. And we resent Equifax for this as well as simply disliking any company who sticks their nose in our private business. And then there is the judgment/authority thing that we dislike about Equifax. You don't have to be a psychologist to understand that there is a strong sentiment of dislike, mistrust, resentment, and anger towards Equifax nationwide. And this dynamic may very well play a part in how aggressively prosecutors go after Equifax and how severely they punish the company.

The public has had no recourse against this seemingly monolithic establishment that controlled so much of our financial lives... until now. Now we find out how incompetent, arrogant, and unqualified the management running Equifax has been in the handling of our vital financial and personal data. Equifax has harmed 145 million Americans and possibly many more. Candidly, no one should trust anything that Equifax has told the public, and we should all assume that Equifax gave away the store on each and every one of us. Collectively, we as a nation are very angry and rightfully so. Do not doubt that the federal prosecutors and state attorney generals who are prosecuting Equifax are acutely aware of this highly charged emotional dynamic. And smart prosecutors may seize upon this emotional dynamite and seek to punish Equifax financially. Other government regulators may impose a heavy-handed regimen of regulatory burdens that could further increase expenses and decrease revenues at Equifax.

Conclusion

Since the initial sell off of Equifax stock after the cybersecurity breach was announced, it seems that markets have been unwilling to recognize the full extent of liabilities that are emerging for Equifax. Trader's Idea Flow believes that the next leg lower in shares of EFX will be caused by a growing realization of how severe the currently rising liabilities and expenses will become.

Markets have apparently been trying to shrug off the continual bad news emanating from Equifax since the breach was announced about one month ago. After crashing from the $142 range to a low of about $90 on 9/15/17, shares of EFX have bounced to Friday's 11/6/17 close of $111. But now it would seem that the next round of reality may begin to settle in for Equifax investors: legal expenses, fines, penalties, and total liabilities could far outstrip the company's ability to meet its upcoming obligations.

For some investors, the narrative on future developments for Equifax's future has been relatively mild envisioning little to no significant liabilities, unabated growth in revenues, and a general return to business as usual. This much more sanguine view for the company's future may have contributed to the bounce in the price of EFX shares over the past few weeks as illustrated in the chart below:

EFX data by YCharts

For other investors who are now beginning to get a better sense of the rising legal expenses and liabilities that are emerging for Equifax, the company's ability to remain solvent is in question. With every passing week as new lawsuits are filed in multiple venues across the nation, it is becoming clear that the magnitude of Equifax's liabilities may become more severe than previous amounts considered possible up to this point. For these more pragmatic investors, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the math calculations measuring expenses and liabilities are simply far greater than Equifax's weak financial condition as documented in the most recent Form 10-Q.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that the market will take shares of EFX on several legs lower in price as it becomes increasingly possible that insolvency could become a real threat for Equifax. Accordingly, we added to our short position on Friday and may continue to sell additional shares short of Equifax going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.