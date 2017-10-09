Geely Auto Accelerates, Remaining A Good Buy

Despite the run up in share price the stock has a lot of open road ahead to travel higher with a few strong quarters under its belt.

The manic rush of announcements from carmakers (too many to list herein) heralding the release of their new electric vehicles ((EV)) has retail investors with whom I consult in a spin. Keep in mind, all the noise is a throwback to the late 1800s when EVs accounted for a third of all cars on the roads. Retail investors cannot possibly predict the EV manufacturers that will ensure the best return on investment. I still like Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK: GELYY) (OTCPK: GELYF) for small investors despite an impressive run up in share price, since I recommended the stock in July.

It is rechargeable batteries, and home and strategically located charging stations that are on the cusp of the next tech revolution burgeoning from the digital revolution. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) remains the darling among investors and media enamored with the wizardry of the CEO’s celebrity but also his vision, his reach and glittery marketing of electric cars, trucks, solar power, and outer space delivery rockets. Might any one name another auto leader building a battery giagafactory, or promoting a venture of retail- lifestyle “mega supercharger locations” to sell TESLA merchandise?

With more Tesla hitting the road in coming years as more and more Model 3 sedans are delivered (Tesla has about 500,000 pre-orders for the car, priced from $35,000-$44,000), additional Superchargers will be needed. Creating stand-alone Megachargers that function sort of like Tesla stores would enhance the ownership experience — and open new opportunities to the company.

We’ll consider investor choices in the charger business a bit down the road (pun intended). If you are a retail investor excited by the hype about EV companies consider these few approximate numbers for buying GELYY.

Geely Automobile sales were the highest last July in the company’s 23-years history up 88% (Y/Y). Geely sales volume topped 621,700 units in the first seven months of 2017 or 89% more units than in the same previous year period. Geely plans to develop with Volvo new EV technology under the Lynk & Co brand.

In addition to other M&A actions (e.g., The London Taxi Co. and Emerald Automotive, carmaker Proton Holdings Saga) Geely completed the purchase of 51% of UK carmaker Lotus, while a Malaysian group owns 49%. The Lotus was featured in the 1977 James Bond movie driven by Roger Moore outracing a car, motorcycle and helicopter. For Lotus it means a $170.3M cash injection. It possibly means the SVU work of Lotus will be transferred to Volvo looking to expand into this arena, and Volvo helping Lotus ready the cars for sale to meet US standards. Select Lotus models might be built in China where Volvo is expanding that will lower costs. The Geely public relations head stated their plan is to build mass-market models in countries with mass markets, i.e., China, US, and UK. Lotus engineering consulting business division helped build the first TESLA in 2008. Soon there is expected to be Blue Lightening, the all-electric insanely fast Lotus Evora.

Geely faces the same downsides challenging other EV makers. There is a cultural disconnect for drivers who want high speed acceleration, faster “tank refueling,” and long distance travel on a charge than current charging systems allow. There are too few easily accessible charging stations in public areas offering safe well-lit cover to drivers. The charging infrastructure is in its nascent stage and costly to build. It’s still early in the lithium battery development stage that most automakers are using, so Geely and others have to invest in technology that overcomes these downsides that might retard sales.The GELYY share price still has plenty of room to move higher. Shares sold below $30 six months ago today topping $71. This might be off-putting to retail investors.

The fourth downside is cost of the cars. The high tech and production costs cut a lot of buyers out of the EV market. TESLA is trying to spur sales to more income markets, so the company announced in September huge savings on showroom models. Currently, EVs depreciate faster than gas-guzzlers, but few new car buyers calculate this downside into their cost considerations.

Finally, with California, China and other governments pushing hard for closure dates ending the sale and drivability of gasoline powered vehicles, poor and lower middle class people will suffer. They can afford only used cars. It will at least require a quarter-of a century before EV used cars is affordable for them. In the present banking environment it is harder for people with bad and limited credit to get car loans. The poor have few options.

If investing in cars is still not your thing, there are ancillary companies in the EV industry to consider. For instance, millions of dollars are flowing into lithium ETFs like Global X Lithium & Battery Tech (NYSEARCA: LIT). CNBC reports LIT gained $143M, since China promulgated regulations phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles. The price of lithium batteries is dropping with better technology and increasing production, but the costs of lithium and cobalt are up.

Source: ETF.com

I have written articles for SA readers about graphene that might be the answer to high and lasting battery power downsides. However, neither the science nor the cost of mass- producing graphene to power EV batteries are yet available and probably will not be for years.

Panasonic (OTCPK: PCRFY) is one company into building lithium-ion batteries for EVs as a by-product of its vast electronics businesses. This battery market is expected to have an annual compound growth of 17%. Panasonic is partnering with TESLA on the Nevada battery factory. TESLA business from Japan to the US listed stock. Shares are up this from a low of $9.13 to more than $15. TESLA announced at the end of September it is using Samsung SDI (Grey Mkt: SSDIY) rather than Panasonic for its Australian project. But this company is so large with so many vagaries, retail investors ought not bet on the battery business when considering investing in Panasonic.

A now bankrupt Better Place, an Israel-based company with batteries in Renault cars, approached the problems from an alternative way of thinking. The home of every BP EV car buyer received a free charger--installed, but for long distance driving strategically placed battery exchange centers robotically removed run down batteries from cars and installed charged batteries held in inventory in 15 minutes or less. For a full read about Better Place get hold of Totaled: The Billion-Dollar Crash of the Startup that Took on Big Auto, Big Oil and the World by Brian Blum. The book reads like a detective novel and discloses insights on a plethora of issues Geely and other face today about infrastructure development.

Geely is stacking the bricks of another great wall in China—a wall of cars especially EVs building brand name recognition, improving the quality gap between their EVs and competitors. It is rebuilding the strong engineering and car consulting divisions once the hallmark of Lotus, and encouraging the forward thinking of management. Geely is mustering resources to expand globally, and the power of China’s government giving impetus to homegrown companies in the fight for international military and trade dominance.

I am confident Geely will turnaround its buys Lotus and Proton struggling to be profitable and popular but the future is in EVs and Geely is building for the future. The stock ought to be selling for $356 per share if life was fair. Geely is small manageable means of getting started in the EV revolution.

Mark Twain said, “Plan for the future, because that’s where you are going to spend the rest of your life" — probably driving around in an electric vehicle, riding an electric bus, or flying in an electric-powered airplane.

