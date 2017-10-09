Has Walgreens Fallen Enough Yet On Amazon Fears?

The general 2017 trend of the Amazonification of everything continues. Any stocks tied favorably to Amazon, such as optical equipment makers or data center companies have been soaring, while any stock potentially at risk from Amazon gets pounded to oblivion.

In fact, when searching the 52-week low lists for potential bargains, it seems that more often than not, the bearish catalyst causing shares to tank is Amazon potentially wrecking the economics of the current business. We have no exception today with the pharmacy stocks, which have been dumped over the past week.

I'll focus on Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA), since I own a small position within my IMF portfolio. However, everything pharmacy is getting lit up, with companies such as CVS Health (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD) and Express Scripts (ESRX) dropping similar amounts. So, what's caused this?

While there have been rumors of Amazon entering the pharmacy space for years (and more credible stuff since this summer), a report from CNBC last week put a more tangible story out into the marketplace. CNBC reported that it had seen an email from Amazon saying that the company will make a final decision on whether or not to go into online pharmacy by Thanksgiving.

On top of that, Leerink's analyst suggested the following:

Needless to say, if Amazon does indeed enter the market within the next year or two, it will be a major blow to valuations for pharmacies. The health care supply chain and regulatory environment are indeed highly complex, however Amazon has both the resources and long-term outlook willing to suffer through those obstacles if it decides that this is an undertaking worth the risk.

And, of course, Amazon always has the option of buying a pharmacy chain of its own, as it did with Whole Foods for groceries. Rite Aid stock bulls have clung to the idea of an Amazon takeover as a potential life vessel out of that sinking stock - and while I'm skeptical Amazon wants that store base in particular; the idea alone shows that Amazon has creative options to get into pharmacy if it so chooses.

Is Walgreens Cheap Enough Yet?

This past week's drop is hardly the first decline for WBA stock recently. In fact, it was already on the verge of fresh 52-week lows prior to the latest news - this stock has entirely missed out on the general bull market rally in just about everything else over the past two years:

Since October 2015, WBA stock has trailed the S&P 500 by 50%. And as you might expect, that leaves it looking undervalued against the market. WBA stock is selling at 18x trailing and 13x forward earnings which seems great.

Throw in that Walgreens is a Dividend Aristocrat, and things look even better. The company has continuously raised its dividend since 1976, and has sported a 20% and 13% growth rate over the past ten and five years, respectively. WBA stock now yields its highest since 2013, and, remarkably enough, yields more than it ever did during the financial crisis:

So, given that basic backdrop, it's easy to make a case for going long on Walgreens around here. I have a cost basis in the 77s in my IMF portfolio, and figured at the time that it was a fine price, given the Dividend Aristocrat status and relative unlikelihood of their business being painfully disrupted in the near-term. But now we have to re-evaluate.

What's A Business Worth, Post Amazon-Entry?

We have plenty of companies to look at lately, since Amazon has been causing stocks across retail-land to plummet left and right in 2017.

Consider, Autozone (NYSE:AZO), another stock I've started accumulating in my IMF. Up until just a couple of quarters ago, Autozone and the other parts retailers appeared internet-resistant. Now, the market has concluded that Amazon and other e-players are a massive threat. That's led to an up to 40% shellacking for Autozone stock despite it putting up reasonable quarterly results:

The plunge from 800 to 480 was a 40% move primarily on sentiment. Autozone is now selling at 13x trailing, 12x forward earnings - at the height of the e-commerce panic, it sold down to 10x earnings.

Or consider the grocery stores. Once Amazon announced its Whole Foods purchase, the sector has gone putrid. Kroger (NYSE:KR), the classic DGI stock of the space, has done as follows:

Kroger is now selling at 12x earnings, and 10x forward. Unlike Autozone, it hasn't even started trying to bounce yet. And that's to say nothing of more Amazon-exposed competition, such as department stores, which seem condemned to trade at 10x or less earnings going forward, regardless of results. You could fill a large library with all the articles that said to buy Macy's (M) over the course of this collapse yet it keeps plowing toward fresh lows:

So, as long-term investors, we must consider, and weigh the possible PE ratios that Amazon-exposed businesses will garner from the market going forward. The base case would seem to be a 12-13x, in which case WBA stock is priced around correctly at present. If Amazon fears run deeper and longer than expected, perhaps the median PE for primary brick and mortar stocks goes to 10x. If you're of like mind to me, it's not implausible to think we get back to 15-16x PEs in these sorts of stocks, particularly given how high the S&P 500 is trading at a whole.

And, on the upside case for Walgreens, there's the possibility that Amazon decides not to enter pharmacy. At least according to CNBC, the final decision hasn't been made. On top of that, some analysts, such as RBC, suggest that pharmacy does have some real barriers to entry that will limit Amazon's push. RBC maintained their outperform ratings on pharmacy stocks under the following justification (source):

Other Factors

This week, California's governor is expected to sign legislation that will limit price increases for pharmaceutical drugs. This is much tamer measure than the ballot referendum from last year, which lost narrowly, that would have capped the prices that the state's healthcare system would pay for drugs to very low levels. Pharma and biotech stocks breathed a sigh of relief after that.

However, the popular will for action didn't disappear after that failure, and now California is back with this new legislation that will have the following impact, according to the Washington Examiner:

[It] would require drug companies to justify planned price hikes to their medications. Under the bill, drug companies would need to notify private health insurers and the state government health plan, known as Medi-Cal, of their intentions 60 days before the price change if the increase were to exceed 16 percent over a two-year period. Failure to report this would result in a civil penalty, but the bill doesn't directly prohibit drug companies from price increases.

It's unclear what effect this will have exactly. Proponents of the law suggest it will pave the way for setting national policy limited price increases and increasing transparency, while opponents say the bill won't have any practical effect on reining in prices for end consumers. UBS weighed in with following opinion (source):

In an environment where [drug price] transparency is slowly increasing, it could create questions for the overall profit dynamics of the supply chain (from manufacturer through the entire dispensing channel), and it will be interesting to see if some of the strategic pushes of the Rx Supply Chain players (one notable example being point-of-sale rebates) adds a separate element that is less forced/onerous than true drug pricing controls. Either way, along with other headwinds, this should continue the headwind on group multiples.

In addition to that uncertainty, Walgreens and other pharmacy stocks face uncertainty from the new Trump health care initiative. Faced with a repeated inability to repeal Obamacare, he seems to be repositioning toward a new strategy to add competition to the insurance marketplace and potentially undermine Obamacare without dismantling it directly. The ramifications (and whether he can get the Senate to go for this) aren't clear yet, but this latest angle will cause more volatility for the health care sector - it's hard to make long-term projections for the industry when there are such fundamental questions about how the payment structure will look beyond the next couple of years.

My Takeaway

I don't see WBA stock here as a screaming pound-the-table buy. The market's reaction seems proportional, at least to other seemingly internet-resistant sectors such as auto parts and grocery that have come under fire this year.

I'm of the opinion that the Amazon threat is overblown economy-wide, and I own a lot of stocks that have gotten beaten-up with Amazon as the bear thesis. I don't see WBA as particularly compelling compared to that group of stocks as a whole, at least not at $70/share.

That said, as part of the anti-Amazon stocks group, Walgreens is fairly priced. Even if Amazon enters the sector, I think you can justify 13x forward earnings here as a sensible price for a Dividend Aristocrat with a strong entrenched physical presence. I'm not rushing to make this a big position, but I'll average down on my IMF holding next month if the price stays this low or lower. Don't expect a V-shaped bottom off the low though, as the ongoing drop in Kroger has shown, the market can become increasingly pessimistic on this sort of stock longer than you might expect.