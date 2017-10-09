What We Missed In Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition

Following Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods, analysts rightly focused on Amazon's desire to increase its presence in the grocery space, while fortifying its long-term strategy of becoming the go-to retailer for everything. The obvious losers were companies like Kroger (KR), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT), who have their own stakes in the grocery business. However, one loser in the Whole Foods deal who I believe has not gotten enough attention: UPS (UPS).

Ownership of Whole Foods gives Amazon control of an entire new supply chain. While it seems inconsequential given the vast size of Amazon, rumors have existed for a long time that Amazon is getting ready to make a massive shift away from UPS for its shipping, instead choosing to build out its own distribution logistics network. I believe this is true, and the move to buy Whole Foods is actually a logical first step as they start taking charge of more profitable deliveries to more densely populated areas.

The Profitability of Delivery

Not all deliveries are created equal, and some are more profitable than others. For example, take two different individuals, each ordering their son the same present: A new set of Legos! However, individual A lives in the heart of New York City and individual B lives 3 hours east of Boise, Idaho. If UPS is delivering both these packages, they are paid a fixed price to get both from point A to point B.

In delivering to individual A, UPS will likely already be shipping vast quantities of items to New York City. So, there is already an economies of scale benefit for UPS, making the delivery more profitable. When the packages actually arrives in New York, it is likely that their distribution center is already relatively close to individual A's home, making the final leg (called last mile delivery), relatively cheap. It is also likely they will be delivering to other people on individual A's block, creating even larger economies of scale.

In delivering to individual B, UPS is not as likely to be shipping large quantities to Boise, Idaho, making the initial shipment (known as long haul delivery) relatively less profitable than the New York shipment. When it actually reaches Boise, UPS is still responsible for driving it out 3 hours east to individual B's home, a far more expensive last mile delivery. And when UPS does so, it is unlikely they will be delivering packages to anyone near individual B, given how rural their home is. So, it is hard to create economies of scale.

As you can see, it is far more profitable to deliver packages to densely populated areas than rural areas due to these economies of scale in distribution. It is also generally more profitable to do long haul delivery, the initial leg, than last mile delivery, the last leg.

Amazon Wants to Take Over Profitable Shipping Routes

While it may increase the amount of physical assets Amazon needs to own, taking over profitable shipping options to customers allows Amazon greater control of the chain of distribution and stops leaving money on the table. Moves like purchasing air hubs, planes and trucks back up the thesis of Amazon starting to take over distribution, initially with the long haul delivery end of the market. It makes no difference to the consumer who is delivering what, as long they get their packages on time.

Amazon's Fulfillment Centers are one of the biggest pieces of evidence for this strategy. By owning large distribution centers, they can create synthetic density by shipping large quantities of items to a single Fulfillment Center and distributing it from there. The numbers back this up, with unit growth at Fulfillment Centers being 40%, and revenue growing 38% to $7B.

Whole Foods as a Distribution Center

We have also seen that Amazon is diversifying their types of deliveries. Consumers now have the option of picking up their package in person from an Amazon Locker, rather than having it delivered straight to their door. While this sounds like something Amazon is just doing from a convenience standpoint, it actually knocks out the costliest leg of the delivery (last mile delivery), increasing profits for Amazon.

The acquisition of Whole Foods plays into this perfectly. To put it simply, what better place is there to pick up packages than when you go grocery shopping? Whole Foods provides a wide array of storefronts and warehousing that Amazon can use to let their customers pick up their packages, creating synthetic density by concentrating the pickup area and limiting last mile delivery.

If you think about where Whole Foods exists already, it's always in densely populated suburban areas or cities. First, these areas have more people, which means there is higher potential for a large volume of business. Second, these areas are the more profitable areas to deliver to, meaning Amazon has strategically chosen a grocery store to acquire with high population density for delivery.

UPS Gets Stuck With the Short Straw

By taking charge of deliveries in metropolitan areas, Amazon is taking away the most profitable end of the delivery market. Not only do they do this, but they can also increase the existing profits of such deliveries by decreasing last mile deliveries via their Fulfillment Centers and Amazon Lockers. They are also building out a program in addition to Amazon Lockers that would make Amazon responsible for the physical act of last mile delivery (a directly competing service to what UPS offers). On the flip side, UPS would still be responsible for fulfilling long, costly delivery routes in more rural areas, without the offsetting profitability of metropolitan routes.

I believe this is one of Amazon's first steps to diversifying away from UPS and increasing their own growth potential, which will be very costly for UPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.