BorgWarner Delivering The Content Growth

BorgWarner (BWA) has had a good year. I last wrote about the stock around the time of its 2016 investor meeting and thought then that the stock was undervalued and that the Street was overly pessimistic about the company’s positioning for the eventual transition away from internal combustion engines. It also didn’t help matters that the company hadn’t been doing a great job with its quarterly financial results vis a vis management guidance and analyst estimates. Since then, organic growth has improved significantly and the company has made a pretty compelling case for how and why it will continue to be a leader throughout the process of electrifying passenger vehicles. The shares have certainly responded – rising nearly 50% since that last article.

It’s harder for me to bullish now given the valuation. I don’t think the company is likely to get the FCF margin leverage it needs to validate today’s price on a DCF basis, though I freely acknowledge that content/share growth and margin leverage are more important drivers to the shares of auto components companies in the short run. This is back on a watchlist for me now, though, as I would like a better balance of opportunity and risk before committing funds to a position.

The EV Story, Redux

As I’ve outlined in other articles on auto and truck component manufacturers, there’s a tug-of-war now between sell-side analysts who believe that electrification of passenger vehicles will radically transform the market (and severely diminish the revenue/profit/cash flow prospects for today’s leaders) and those who believe the process will be less dramatic. I’ve always been in the latter camp; I do believe that electric vehicles (or EVs), and hybrids in particular, will play a growing role in transportation, but I don’t believe the forecasted cost parity between internal combustion engines (or ICEs) and battery EVs in the mid-2020’s seals the doom of the gasoline engine.

BorgWarner sells a range of components that help in maximizing the fuel efficiency of ICEs. Led by turbochargers, but also including timing systems, EGRs, advanced transmissions, and drivetrain components like start/stop motors, BorgWarner’s components can offer auto OEMs an approximately 25% to 50% improvement in fuel efficiency at a cost of less than $1,500 (at least in some cases). As Evercore’s analyst Chris McNally once observed, what makes more sense today – adding a $200 turbocharger to a car or a battery system that costs upwards of $10,000?

As fuel efficiency standards continue to rise around the world, BorgWarner should see increasing demand for its components. Turbocharging is commonplace in the EU, but still uncommon in North America for typical passenger cars, and this is still a growth opportunity over the next decade. Dual-clutch transmissions, variable cam timing, EGR and start/stop are even less common on passenger vehicles today and all likely represent mid-teens potential content growth for BorgWarner (accounting for the fact that not all cars will have these components and competition/push-back from OEMs will pressure pricing).

But even as hybrids and EVs become more common, BorgWarner will still have a meaningful role to play. A key question for me is just how big hybrids become in the evolving passenger vehicle mix. Hybrids need (or at least can use) a lot of what BorgWarner already offers – turbochargers, EGR, variable cam timing, start/stop motors, et al – but also newer offerings like electric motors, thermal management systems, clutch modules and so on. Fortunately, BorgWarner is also well-placed for EVs as well, and the company will be launching production programs for EV transmissions, drives, motors, cabin heaters, and transmission friction plates over the next couple of years.

Near-Term Risks Are Real … And So Are Some Long-Term Ones As Well

I think BorgWarner is better-positioned for the EV transition than many bears acknowledge, but that doesn’t mean I see this as a risk free-opportunity. There are certainly short-term risks outside of management’s control, as well as longer-term risk factors that investors ought to consider.

In the short term, we’ve already seen a slowdown in global passenger vehicle production. Production was more or less flat in the second quarter, and more banks have been backing away from auto lending in recent quarters. BorgWarner has been doing a good job over the last year or so of outgrowing underlying production volumes, and management has pointed to a strong backlog, but there is still a risk here that if the entire sector rolls over and production declines more significantly, BorgWarner won’t be able to counteract that with more content growth. BorgWarner is also seeing its European customers abandon diesel more quickly than expected – a headwind to revenue given BorgWarner’s stronger content on diesel passenger vehicles. This headwind should abate over the next couple of years, as content growth in gasoline vehicles offsets the impact.

Another risk in the short-to-medium term is increased spending from the company. Although BorgWarner acquired Remy to accelerate its efforts in hybrids/EVs and has been doing its own R&D for some time, there is a risk that the company will have to increase spending further. After all, Bosch, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), Denso, Delphi (DLPH), and Dana (DAN) (and many, many others…) are all looking to grow their businesses through this powertrain evolution, and BorgWarner has to make sure that its offerings remain not just competitive but compelling. The company is also likely going to have to spend a little more on capex to support production ramps in the coming years. I have this in my model already, but the risk of outspending my assumptions is at least plausible.

Longer term, the risks have more to do with market evolution. Will auto OEMs try to in-source more components with EVs than they currently do with ICEs? It’s certainly possible, but I don’t think the long-term trend will be all that much different than today. There are also risks that the market evolves away from BorgWarner. As I said previously, I think ICEs will hang around longer than EV-bulls expect, but there is a risk that adoption proceeds at a faster pace and that BorgWarner just doesn’t get the uptake/content in electrics that it has in ICEs, leading to less revenue and lower margins in the future.

The Opportunity

It took a little while, but management seems to have the business running at a better pace now and seems to have Wall Street expectations better dialed in as well. Organic revenue has been above 5% for four straight quarters, though margin leverage has been sluggish. Some of this is due to absorbing Remy, as well as a mix shift that has seen much stronger revenue growth in the lower-margin drivetrain segment.

I haven’t really changed my core expectations; I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of over 5% and I’m just a bit below management’s target of $11.5 billion in 2020. While I think I’m fairly bullish on the company’s prospects, I part company with some bulls on margins. I do believe that BorgWarner will improve margins from here (even with incrementally higher R&D spending) as new product programs mature, but I don’t think the company will be able to go much above the 6%’s when it comes to FCF margins – I just think there will be too much competition (from Continental, Valeo, et al) and too much pressure from OEMs to allow for a fundamentally different margin structure. At this point, I’m not valuing BorgWarner with a big fall off in cash flow past the point of (estimated) ICE-EV parity (unlike my assumptions for Tenneco (TEN), as I believe BorgWarner will navigate this transition and achieve good content share on hybrids and battery EVs.

The Bottom Line

I like using two (or more) approaches to value stocks when I can; in the case of BorgWarner, DCF is my core approach, but I also use a model that is driven by EBITDA margin to determine the “fair” revenue multiple. That’s a more aggressive approach, but BorgWarner shares still look a little pricey by that method. So, neither DCF or margins suggest much undervaluation. Even so, if BorgWarner can continue to deliver growth above global production and start showing some margin leverage, I won’t be surprised if an expensive stock gets a little more expensive. Still, for me, there’s not enough reward relative to the risk for me to be enthusiastic about recommending the shares now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.