Oconee Federal Financial Is A Misunderstood Bank Repurchasing Shares

Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) is a bank holding company for Oconee Federal Saving and Loan. Oconee operates out of seven branch offices in three neighboring counties: Oconee, SC, Rabun, GA, and Stephens, GA. Oconee has $481 million assets, $395 million deposits, and $82.8 million of tangible equity. It has the largest share of deposits in the three counties it serves.



In January 2011 Oconee Federal Financial completed a first step conversion from 100% mutual ownership to a hybrid ownership structure. That structure remains in place today: a mutual holding company, Oconee Federal MHC, owns 4,164,415 shares (about 72%), of Oconee. The remaining 1,591,742 shares are owned by public investors.

Investors have written about the merits of investing in mutual conversions for years: Seth Klarman in Margin Of Safety, Peter Lynch in Beating The Street, David Einhorn in Fooling Some Of The People All Of The Time, and even David Chilton in The Wealthy Barber. Nevertheless, the market continues to misunderstand and misprice them.

This ownership structure obscures the true value of Oconee. The shares owned by the MHC have not been “bought” by anyone. When Oconee completes a second-step conversion the MHC’s shares will be sold to the public for new capital. Therefore, the best way to value Oconee is relative to its fully converted value, not its present value.



First, let’s look at Oconee’s assets and liabilities to make sure Oconee is a quality bank worth owning. Second, let’s consider what a second-step conversion might look like. Third, let’s analyze some of the options available to management to drive shareholder value higher. Finally, let’s consider some of the risks an investment in Oconee would entail.



Assets

Oconee is significantly overcapitalized with an equity to asset ratio of 17.9%. Its balance sheet is extremely liquid: 28.9% of assets are cash, cash equivalents, or available-for-sale securities. 63.7% of assets are loans and have a weighted average interest rate of 4.87%.



Source: 2016 10-K



Oconee’s bread and butter is making owner-occupied 1-4 family residential loans inside its market area. These loans, 85% of Oconee’s portfolio, are traditionally less risky than commercial or construction lending.



Oconee’s non-performing loans were 1.13% of total loans in 2016 and have averaged 1.07% for the past five years. Oconee’s full five-year stats are below. Nonperforming loans increased in 2015 following Oconee’s acquisition of Stephens Federal. As the old Stephen’s Federal loans mature and are replaced by loans made to Oconee’s stricter underwriting standards, Oconee’s nonperforming asset ratio should decline back below 1.0%.



Also notable is Oconee’s exceptionally low charge-off rate: 0.04% in 2016 and 0.08% five-year average. Although Oconee’s Allowance For Loan losses is only 29% of nonperforming loans, the low charge-off rate suggests Oconee is conservative when classifying loans as nonperforming and few end up causing material loss.



Source: 2016 10-K



Oconee runs a lean operation with a 60.3% efficiency ratio. For comparison, Wells Fargo’s efficiency ratio was 61.1% in Q2 2017 - and that’s a bank with the advantages of national scale and a reputation for efficiency.

Good underwriting and expense control have allowed Oconee to consistently earn more than 1.0% on its assets. Oconee’s return on equity remains an unsatisfactory 6.8%, which is due to its overcapitalization.

Liabilities

Oconee is 100% funded by deposits. This is excellent as deposits are much lower cost than debt. In particular, a bank’s demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts are most valuable because they are low cost and stable. Like many community banks, Oconee relies on time deposits (certificates of deposits) for almost half of its funding. Oconee’s deposit franchise is not particularly remarkable, but it is satisfactory. Oconee does not rely on the capital markets for funding, making it relatively impervious to market turmoil.



Source: 2016 10-K



A Second-Step Conversion

Currently, Oconee has 5,756,157 shares outstanding. Oconee MHC owns 4,164,415 and the remainder, 1,591,742, are owned by the public. Let’s assume that a second-step conversion occurs at a 5% discount to Oconee’s market price, which is currently 28.00. Oconee insiders own a significant amount of stock - 400,503, or 25% of the shares in public hands. As such, they are well incentivized to have the second-step occur at the highest price possible and to do it without diluting current shareholders. So 4,164,415 shares are sold to the public at 26.60 per share. Let’s also assume that 15% of the proceeds are eaten up by costs (e.g. advisor fees, employee stock ownership plan, donation to a community foundation, etc). The offering will, therefore, bring in $94,157,000. This will be added to Oconee’s current shareholder’s equity of $85,961,000 to total $180,118,000.



As a result of the second-step conversion shareholder’s equity increased by over 94 million dollars. Per share book value increased by 16.35 per share to 31.29. At 28.00, Oconee trades at 89% of its fully converted book value.



Of course, there is uncertainty about exactly where a second-step conversion would price. As mentioned, insiders are incentivized to maximize the net proceeds of the conversion, but the transaction will ultimately be supply and demand driven. The more demand for the shares, the higher they can be sold.



How likely is a second-step conversion to occur? It is almost a certainty that one will occur, but the question is when.



Recent regulatory changes have not favored mutuals. Dodd-Frank replaced their former regulator, the Office of Thrift Supervision with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which has not been as cooperative with mutuals as some hoped. The legislation was also written to further regulate MHC dividend waivers and share repurchases (see page 21). The American Banker’s Association even prepared a report about the 12 Ways Dodd-Frank hurts community banks. As a result, there has been a strong trend for mutuals to convert to stock ownership, as you can see in the chart below.

Currently Oconee is over-capitalized (equity to assets is 17.9%), meaning the bank has little need of additional capital. Therefore, my opinion is that a second-step conversion is not imminent, but likely eventually.

Capital Allocation

Having too much capital is about the best problem you can have in banking. Ononee’s return on equity (ROE) has averaged 5.71% over the past five years despite averaging a 1.07% return on assets (ROA). The reason is that Oconee is overcapitalized.



Management has decided to deploy the capital via share repurchases. This is an excellent choice given Oconee’s low valuation. Oconee announced its current repurchase program on November 25, 2015. 175,000 shares were authorized to be repurchased and 58,554 shares remain under this authorization.



Repurchasing shares below Oconee’s fully-converted book value is accretive to book value per share. As excess capital is deployed leverage will naturally increase, lead to a higher ROE. A higher ROE is a potential catalyst towards a higher valuation.



Currently, three well-known bank investors own stakes in the company: Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Value, who is a known activist, Paul Isaac (nephew of Walter Schloss) of Arbiter Partners, and Michael Price of M3P. With these investors on board and management’s skin in the game, it is reasonable to bet that Oconee’s excess capital will be deployed in an accretive way to shareholder value.



Oconee’s most straightforward capital allocation plan would be to continue repurchasing shares until the bank’s leverage reaches more appropriate levels. This would be somewhere between 10-12% equity/assets. Then, the bank could complete a second-step conversion which would flood Oconee with new capital. Management could once again repurchase shares to increase leverage and drive book value per share higher.



Valuation

A bank with a leading deposit market share, no underwriting problems, and a 1.0% ROA should be able to consistently earn 10% on its equity, if not more. Such a bank is worth at least 1.0x book value. Recent acquisitions of converted thrifts have occurred at a median valuation of 1.3x tangible book value.



If Oconee were to complete a second-step conversion as outlined above and be valued at 1.3x tangible book value, it would be worth 39.96 per share, or 42% higher.



In the meantime, management’s buybacks are accretive to book value per share and the company’s ongoing lending is adding approximately 7% to book value each year. In this sense, investors are paid to wait for a second-step conversion.



Risks

The primary risks to Oconee are poor capital allocation. Management holds a significant number of shares and activist investors are present to oversee capital allocation. Nevertheless, if management decides to discontinue its share repurchases after the current program is completed, Oconee will continue to earn an unattractively low ROE. If Oconee does not deploy its current excess capital, it will have little incentive to raise even more capital through a second-step conversion. Without a second-step conversion, Oconee’s muddled ownership structure is likely to keep the bank undervalued.



Another risk is that a second-step conversion is dilutive to current owners. This seems unlikely since it would not be in management’s best interests, but it remains a possibility, especially if demand for community bank shares is weak at the time of the offering.

