Agenus Loads Up Impressive New Pipeline

Agenus (AGEN) is a $460 million market cap company focused on developing immunological technologies and products to treat cancer. The company is testing multiple combination treatment strategies to harness the immune system to fight cancer. By integrating complementary technologies including antibodies and heat shock protein display vaccine vectors, the company has developed a unique arsonal of anti-cancer techniques. AGEN has assembled a vertically integrated platform to develop candidate that when used in conjunction with RetrocyteDisplayTM and HT-CHO verification technologies can self-sufficiently manufacture product candidates. The company has developed ten early stage antibodies with targets including established checkpoint modulators (CTLA-4, TIGIT, GITR, and PD-1, GITR, OX40, TIM-3 and LAG-3). AGEN's lead product is its Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) partnered Shingrix adjuvant QS-21 for treatment of Shingles and Malaria, with expected approval 2H 2017. The company sold the royalty to GSK for approximately $115 million. AGEN has impressive new alliances with Incyte (INCY) for five candidates and Merck (MRK) for additional undisclosed candidates. The company pipeline figure from the website is shown below:



AGEN believes (and industry-wide it is being proven) that the ability to profile patients and design combination therapies will be key drivers of success in immuno-oncology, and has refocused its business model to do so. What better way to design a clinical trial than admitting only the highest-probability success candidates? Such combination therapies can include checkpoint modulating antibodies designed to enhance immune response to cancer and will aid in anti-cancer escape. By blocking several checkpoint immune molecular mechanisms simultaneously, there is evidence that a more robust anti-tumor immune response can be generated in contrast to single checkpoint modulators alone. AGEN technologies and strategies involve combination approaches that utilize proprietary platforms to uniquely and potentially very powerfully combine checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and vaccine adjuvants. For that reason Strong Bio is strongly recommending keeping a watchlist eye on clinical trial results of this impressive pipeline. Note that the company reported data at AACR in four separate immune checkpoint poster presentations in 2017.

AGEN's lead product is its Shingles/Malaria adjuvant QS-21, which recently reported (GSK, Zoster-048) positive phase 3 results in June 2017. GSK reported its shingles vaccine candidate, Shingrix (containing Agenus' proprietary immune adjuvant, QS-21 Stimulon®) triggered a strong immune response in elderly patients previously treated with the current vaccine, Zostavax®. Phase 3 data was reported at US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The company expects regulatory approvals in 2H 2017. GSK filed for regulatory approval in Japan in addition to existing filings for US, Canada and EU. The company anticipates GSK's malaria vaccine containing QS-21 to be distributed in select African countries at the recommendation of World Health Organization in 2H 2017. QS-21 Stimulon is also being evaluated in conjunction with Agenus' neoantigenvaccine, AutoSynVax™, in a phase 1 clinical trial, with key immunological readouts expected in late 2017. This study is expected to generate preliminary results for combination checkpoint modulator profile analysis later this year. The company also announced a phase 2 clinical collaboration to explore candidate vaccine Prophage with the National Cancer Institute in combination with Keytruda (MRK). The study will measure overall survival rate in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.



AGEN1884, an anti-CTLA-4 checkpoint antagonist, initiated phase 1 clinical trials in April 2016. CTLA-4 is a negative regulator of T-cell activation. The first CTLA-4 inhibiting antibody to be developed was Ipilimumab (Yervoy, BMY) which has shown to have anti-cancer effects by activating T-effector cell tumor infiltration, particularly for skin cancer. AGEN CTLA-4-targeting Phase 1 dose-escalation trial results for candidate AGEN1884 in patients with advanced solid malignancies were reported in a poster session at ASCO 2017. The antibody demonstrated strong safety and tolerability, and one patient was shown to undergo a 92% reduction in tumor volume at 33 weeks AGEN1884 treatment. AGEN1884 is being developed in collaboration with Ludwig Cancer Research, 4-Antibody AG and Recepta Biopharma S. A. (South America). AGEN1884 is partnered with ReceptaBiopharma S.A. for certain South American rights. Agenus has put in place measures for successful GMP production for large scale manufacturing readiness. Regimens involving lower and less frequent dosing of CTLA-4 antibody in combination with PD-1 inhibitors yielded a more pronounced clinical efficacy than either agent alone. Importantly, this was achieved without additive toxicity. Some experts now believe that the combination of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antibodies using a tolerable dosing regimen is going to emerge as a foundational immuno-oncology regimen. Current unilateral treatment regimens attack cancers aggressively and in some cases are highly toxic, which may "force" tumor escape. Strong Bio regards less aggressive heterogeneous combinatory targeting of cancer signaling molecules as a potentially powerful future approach to prevent tumor escape. AGEN retains world-wide rights of its checkpoint inhibitor antibodies, except in South America, which are controlled by Recepta Biopharma.

Patient enrollment was initiated Q1 2017 for phase 1/2 clinical trials for AGEN2034, a PD-1 antagonist, in advanced solid tumors and cervical cancers. The antibody targets PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1 antagonist) expressed on activated T cells. PD-1 blockade with checkpoint antibodies has been shown to be efficacious and sometimes curative in melanoma and lung cancer patients. AGEN1884/AGEN2034 combination Phase 1b clinical trials were initiated 1Q 2017, paving the way for a rapid path to registration given robust anti-cancer results. The company also intends to pursue combinations of PD-1 and CTLA-4 antibodies with its neoantigencancer vaccines, having initiated phase 1 clinical trials in April 2017. Checkpoint inhibitor cancer immunotherapies are a hot area of active pharmacological research.

INCAGN1876 is a GITR agonist antibody being developed in an impressive global alliance with Incyte (INCY). INCAGN1876 entered clinical trials in 2016. GITR (glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein) is a receptor expressed on select populations of T cells. Activation of GITR can lead to a more powerful anti-tumor inflammatory response, increased production of inflammatory signaling molecules, promote durable CD8+ T-cell-dependent antitumor immunity, and increased long-lasting resistance to immunosuppression.

INCAGN1949 is an agonist antibody targeting OX40, also in the INCY alliance, which entered clinical trials in 2016 as well. OX40 (also known as CD134 and TNFRSF4), a member of the TNFR super-family, is an immune response-enhancing receptor found on activated T cells. Low-dose combination therapy using checkpoint modulators including OX40 agonists have been shown to induce tumor regression by promoting proliferation of activated T cells with concurrent down-regulation of immunosuppressive T-cell activity. Timing of PD-1 blockade has been shown to be synergistic with Anti-OX40 efficacy. AGEN is strategically positioned to critically examine additive effects of combination therapies in these powerful anti-cancer signaling cascades. The program to develop four candidates funded by Incyte cover significant development expenses and carry varying royalties for each candidate as well. The market for solid tumors is expected to grow at nearly 7%.

Also included in the INCY alliance are two other early stage preclinical antagonist candidates targeting TIM-3 and LAG-3, showing promise in scientific study for T-cell responses and chronic infection. TIM-3 stands for T -cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3. To prevent over-activity of the immune system in the natural state, ligands binding to TIM-3 reduce the activity of these immune cells and keep autoinflammation under control. TIM-3 may serve as a prognostic marker for patients with solid tumors, overexpression of which is correlated with shorter OS in 7 clinical studies. In some types of cancer, T cells express elevated levels of TIM-3, which results in excessive immune suppression. LAG-3 (lymphocyte-activation gene 3) modulates signaling between immune cells and their interactive targets as well. When LAG-3 is activated, immune response is suppressed. Antibodies that block LAG-3 can block this inhibitory signal, restoring immune activity and function. LAG-3 may be particularly useful in treatment of hematological malignancies, which is expected to reach a world-wide market size of a whopping 85.5 billion by 2025, according to Grandview Research. These program is funded by Incyte with Agenus eligible for potential milestones and royalties.

The company showed cash equivalents of $124 million as of end Q1 2017. End Q2 cash and cash equivalents were about $82 million. Agenus reported a net loss of $17.1 million compared with a net loss for the 1Q 2016 of $31.8 million. The decrease in net loss for Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016 was primarily due to milestone payment received from INCY. Cash infusion from INCY will stave off expenses in a $510 million dollar potential deal, with $80 milllion in cash and $70 million in cost sharing over the next 15 months. INCY will provide all funding for GITR and OX40 clinical programs. Assuming a burn rate of $32 million per quarter, this should provide a cash runway into deep 2019. Outstanding debt is approximately $136 million as of June 30, 2017. This is a manageable amount of debt for the industry but is something to keep an eye on into the future.



The company has a $100 million potential deal with MRK on an undisclosed product under development, and has yet to get its final $15 million milestone payment by GSK for FDA approval of QS-21 Stimulonadjuvant-utilizing product vaccines. Taken together, its burn rate may stretch even longer while its pipeline generates potential game-changing phase 2 results in cancer efficacy, with its focus on blocking tumor escape. Such approaches are expected by Strong Bio to have reasonably favorable probability of being met with efficacy that may warrant FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. These clinical targets that AGEN is developing as combinatory therapies should be considered as potentially "explosive" in terms of potential cancer treatment efficacy. With a relatively small market cap and out-licensing potential, the reward to risk ratio looks favorable as well. Strong Bio has AGEN on the phase 2 watchlist, with an eager eye on the combination studies, especially with respect to vaccine technology and potential immune system memory and anti-escape effects. With GSK, INCY, and MRK on its partnering list, they are well-positioned to take advantage of well-respected expertise and development as well. 4 analyst consensus is $8.70 per share. Strong Bio has interest in a position, and would consider a pullback or dilutive event as an opportunity.

Risks for the company involve bringing a revenue-producing product to market without having to sell it to support its pipeline. Competition in the checkpoint space is steep and filled with big pharma representation, so it will have to show clear advantages in its indications, but certainly has that potential. Obstacles of FDA approval and manufacturing are also risks, but interestingly, the company has taken measures to prove that it has large scale in-house manufacturing ability. Dilution is a significant risk here too, but with a couple of promising phase 2 studies and anything worthy of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, funding should come fairly easily AGEN. The company has some debt to overcome as well, and that could increase. There is always a risk of immune system over activation as well when dealing with checkpoint inhibitors. If multiple checkpoint inhibitors are blocked, it could lead to very serious autoimmune or hyperinflammatory states, but given the outcome of cancer gone unchecked, we as a field have no choice but to press forward in this area. AGEN is doing so in a responsible low-dose manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.