Livin' On The Edge: Economy Teetering On The Bond Precipice

As a kid I used to play basketball. I really stunk. I couldn't even hit a layup on the breakaway. I was so bad that I hardly got a pass from the other players on my team. But there were two things I learned very well.

The first thing is that your opponent will tell you both where he is going and where he is passing the ball. In sports that's called telegraphing. You can watch the other players' hips to see where he is going. And unsophisticated opponents will stare where they are about to pass the ball.

Because of these two key concepts, I was pretty good on defense though. I used to steal 2-3 passes every game, and I managed to stop a few attempts at offensive drives down the lane. My coaches recognized this, and even though I never scored more than two points per season, I saw some playing time for my defensive skills.

The idea of telegraphing is blatantly obvious right now in markets. If you pay attention to the markets though, you'd never be able to figure out where it's going. It just looks like it's going to continue to drive straight up, continuing to make new all-time highs, and index dips looking like a head fake.

Take a look at the bond market, and the hip movements are forecasting the next move. Take a look at central banks around the world, and their statements are telegraphing what will happen. Combining bonds and central bankers, a clear picture emerges. Most people have a gut feeling that something is about to change, even if they aren't sure what it is. And some of the savviest investors on the planet are calling for not just corrections, but major crashes, depressions, and a reset of the entire financial system. Ray Dalio, David Stockman, Jim Rogers, George Soros, and others have made some public statements that are cause for quite a bit of concern.

This is getting pretty serious, and if you don't pay attention you'll plunge over a cliff higher than the infamous Angel Falls (the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall of nearly 1,000 meters). To me, and to others I have spoken to, it's starting to feel like it felt right before Lehman crashed -- cruise control, not a speed trap in sight, clear skies, and a clear lane for miles… What could possibly go wrong? And then everyone went over the cliff, like Wile E. Coyote chasing the Road Runner.

Don't let your future plans go over that cliff. I don't care if it's retirement planning, college funding, saving for a house, it doesn't matter. Janet Yellen and her Fed are telling us what to expect, and Mario Draghi of the ECB is telling us what to expect. Other central banks around the world will soon follow suit.

But it's not just what they are predicting their policy moves will be. It's what we can expect to happen in the wake of those moves, and what their reactionary response will be. Reactionary, because central bankers rely on outdated models that use stale data. The disproven Phillips Curve comes to mind. Here, Bernanke famously said that subprime mortgage issues weren't spreading into prime borrowing. As we know, he was nearly six months late to the game, and didn't even call a recession until it was too late.

The Great Recession started in the last quarter of 2007, but Bernanke didn't call it until almost a year later, after the Lehman collapse on Sept. 15, 2008. The reaction was $787 billion of stimulus plus three rounds of QE, and here in New York my unfortunate Mets fan friends attend games at Bailout Ballpark.

More recently, Janet Yellen was heard saying "I don't believe we'll see another financial crisis in our lifetime." Excuse me? There's probably no better colloquial indicator that it's gonna hit the fan than a central banker making a statement like that one.

Indicators

So what is really happening, and what will the consequences be? Then, how are central bankers likely to react? Most importantly, how do investors protect what they've got and grow it moving forward?

I'm glad you asked.

As I've noted in prior posts on Seeking Alpha, the Fed is in the middle of continual program of raising the Federal Funds Rate. December 2015 was the first hike, and we are due for one more hike this year in December as well. The target is now 1.25%, and a December hike will bring it up to 1.50%.

I know 1.50% sounds outlandishly low. It is. Let us remember that it started at zero when the hikes began after nearly a decade of zero interest rate policy (ZIRP), and the Fed has telegraphed to us that not only will they hike in December, but we are also going to see more next year, which will take us to 2.00%-2.50%, if the Fed actually follows through. I don't think they'll be able to, unless their conceit and arrogance gets in the way.

The Fed funds rate is so important because this is the rate at which banks lend to each other in overnight transactions. For example, Bank of America might be short $35 million at the close of business today, so they borrow it from Chase until tomorrow evening when they pay it back.

The next step is when Bank of America originates a loan to any other business or person, Bank of America must charge a rate of interest higher than 1.50%. If not, they'll take a loss, and banks are not in business to take losses. They're in the business of getting paid back with interest.

The whole point is that the Fed Funds Rate directly determines all other consumer and commercial lending rates. That will translate into higher interest rates for credit card debt as well as new loans for cars and homes. It also translates into higher interest rates for businesses when they borrow, either directly from a bank or when they issue securities in the form of bonds.

It is also important to remember that as the interest rates on bonds rise, the price will fall. For illustrative purposes only, imagine if you bought a treasury for $1000 and it pays 2.35% annually. If the Fed raises rates by 0.25%, that means new bonds will have to pay $26 at year's end instead of $23.50. You will still receive the same $23.50, though.

But if someone offers to buy your bond from you, he won't be paying you the same $1000 you paid when you bought it. For the buyer to receive 2.6% on his investment while receiving $23.50, he will only buy it from you for $903.85. The interest rate rose and the price fell commensurately.

In addition to hiking rates, the Fed has also telegraphed its intention to begin selling bonds back into the market. In this scenario we have a simple supply/demand dynamic. When the Fed embarked on its QE programs, the price of bonds began to rise; the Fed substantially increased the demand for bonds. Notice how the demand rose, the price rose, and the rates fell.

Now, however, the Fed will be doing the opposite. They will be selling into the markets, thereby taking away their own demand (without another entity to fill that gap), increasing the supply, prices will fall, and the rate will rise in kind. The Fed is actually creating a double whammy of interest rate hikes. They'll be raising rates, and additionally increasing the supply relative to demand, causing further upward pressure on rates.

Even if the Fed funds rate only goes to 2.00% by the end of next year, 10-year treasuries will rise much more than the same 50-60 basis points. In fact, in anticipation of the December hike, the 10-year treasury has already risen over 30 basis points in the last month. Between the rate hikes and selling of bonds by the Fed, the 10-year could rise easily to 3.50-4.00%.

Beginning this month, October 2017, the Fed begins to unwind its balance sheet. Before the Great Recession it was about $800 billion. It now stands at about $4.5 trillion, over 460% higher than where it started. Fed officials are claiming they will ease into the program with about $6 billion of treasuries in addition to mortgage backed securities for a total of about $10 billion.

By this time next year, the Fed will be selling $60 billion per month. Remember that the Treasury will also sell into the same markets so that the government can borrow whatever budget deficits need fulfillment. Let the flood gates open; this will be of biblical proportions like the Waters of Noah.

In addition to our own central bank here in America, Mario Draghi is embarking upon a similar agenda at the European Central Bank. At this time, the ECB is planning to taper purchases of eurozone bonds. While this doesn't flood the markets with more bonds for sale, it does remove the demand. Again, as demand falls, the relative supply will rise and the price must fall. That will cause rates on bonds to rise. Draghi's plan is to eventually cease buying, begin raising rates, and sell bonds back into the market. He's behind the curve with America's chosen path, but he wants to follow our template.

An additional indicator of where the market will go is housing. Housing is likened to the hip movements of the economy because so much of the economy depends on housing. Every house purchase involves the building of the house at some time (and think of all the suppliers of wires, wood, pipes, windows, roofing, siding, etc.), lawyers, accountants, appraisers, inspectors, contractors, carpenters, electricians, bankers, and more. As housing moves, so the economy will move with it.

At this time housing is generally trending down, and rising mortgage rates can't be the cause because they haven't moved too much (15 bps in the last month, only 38 bps yoy). In a recent article posted to Market Watch, existing home sales fell in August for the fourth time in the last five months. CNBC is reporting pending home sales down 2.6% in August. And CNBC is also reporting that August marked an 8 month low. Existing sales are at a 12 month low, and pending sales are down not just 2.6% in August, but they are down several months in a row.

In other words, the housing industry is faltering without being prompted by a rate hike. What will happen if we include a rate hike in the equation? If treasuries spike 2.5% for the reasons above, it's safe to say that mortgages will spike back to pre-recession levels of 5.5%-6.5%. A spike of this nature will cause mortgage payments to rise by 50% or more. Imagine you are looking at a house, and planning to take a mortgage of $300,000. Currently, you pay about $1,300/mo plus taxes and insurance. The same mortgage at 6.0% will cost $1,800/mo.

This is exactly what's in store for all variable rate loans currently on the books. Any family or business that owes loans back to the bank will see their cash flow squeezed as monthly payments rise. More and more cash will need to be diverted toward servicing all those loans. And if consumers and businesses have less cash on hand to spend on the stuff they want or the investments they need to grow business, what happens to the economy?

If you need to see further evidence of a faltering economy, you can see my previous posts here, here, here, here, and here. I've been sounding the alarm for over a year, and each of those postings presents varied evidence. The most recent and the most poignant are the charts in the last link.

What's Next?

The consequences of all this bond selling and rate hiking is quite simple, and you don't need to be a securities analyst to figure it out. To be clear, the question is: "What will happen to cash flow in households and businesses as rates rise?" The short answer: It's gonna hit the fan. To understand what will happen, you can see above with my mortgage example, or read on, or just skip to the next section.

This time let's use a business owner. Imagine you own a small bodega in NYC that takes in $8.0 million in gross revenue, and at the end of the year you go home with about $120,000 of income for your wife and three kids. You bought the building that your grocery is located in about four and a half years ago with a five-year fixed mortgage (amortizing in 30), and it's about to reset from its current rate of 6% on $1.25 million.

Right now your bodega is paying $7,500/mo for its loan on the building. In 12 months' time your payment will rise by about $1,600/mo, or over $19,200/year. For those of you reading this outside of NYC or San Francisco, I know what you're saying to yourself: "Whoop-dee-doo!" But for anyone who lives in any major metropolitan area like NYC or SF, that $20,000 is the difference between surviving and getting squeezed for every last penny.

In NYC there are over 16,000 bodegas like the one I describe. Granted, I don't think all of them own their building, but what are the repercussions of that $19,200 of cash flow coming out of a business just to pay for a loan? This bodega and any other similar small business will be diverting that cash flow to pay for a loan, instead of using it to support his family, expand the business, hire new employees, or replace old equipment. Now multiply that by the number of businesses all across the country, and the results will be devastating for both the economy as well as governments who rely on tax receipts.

Just using the bodega example, that's over $307 million in one year for additional loan servicing for 16,000 businesses. Aside from the negative effects on the economy, that's a heck of a lot of cash that won't be taxed by the federal, local, and state governments. It will cause the expected tax revenue to fall dramatically, which in turn will cause already broke government entities to borrow even more cash.

It's just an all-out downward spiral of a snowball.

For businesses that are well in the black on their balance sheets, they won't likely suffer. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) comes to mind. But businesses like our bodega, who are just barely comfortable, they will suffer. Businesses that are teetering between profit and loss will begin bleeding cash in dramatic fashion. And businesses that are already in the red will be closing their doors. This time is different because it will be much worse than 2008.

Most of us won't directly feel the impact on all those small businesses, even though we will likely feel it in our own pockets when our revolving credit comes due each month. But if you own stocks in any type of brokerage account or any kind of employer sponsored retirement account like a 401(k), everything will lose value except cash.

Yes, I've written about cash losing value, but please bear with me here. Cash will lose purchasing power, but your statements will read the same amount of cash from month to month. Your mutual funds, stocks, and bonds will be losing value, and that will be directly reflected on page one of your statements, in bold large font print, where they tell you how much the account is worth. That is what will fall month after month.

Policy Response

What I see happening is that Janet Yellen is up for renewal or more likely replacement. The Trump administration is already contemplating who they will hire in her stead if she gets the infamous "you're fired." And I think the feelings are mutual; I don't think Yellen likes Trump either. She hasn't said anything publicly, but she was hired by Obama and she knows she's about to go. That means she has nothing to lose by crushing the "Trump Bump" and the economy with the intention of getting him out of office in three years.

I should make it clear that I am not a mind reader, but I think her intent is to create breathing space for herself and her successor, knowing what is coming with all the policy moves she has made and is about to make. She is raising rates into a very weak economy, just so she can revert to ZIRP, more QE, and possibly go to negative interest rates. After all, these policies are in the best interest of the biggest debtor in the world, the U.S.

Yellen knows that she will crash stocks, crash bonds, and crash the entire economy. It will also cause a huge drop in the dollar index, and I do mean yuuuge. It doesn't bode well for Trump's White House, and that's exactly what she wants. If the economy, stocks, bonds, and the dollar all tank that badly and Trump can't clean it up in time, several seats in the house and senate will go back to Democrats. There are several formidable challengers in the Democratic party in four years who will handily beat him on the economy, and possibly Rubio, Cruz, and others will run against their party's incumbent.

Recommendations

Regardless of politics or failed prior policy initiatives, and regardless of the Fed bringing down interest rates again, reembarking upon QE, or both, you need to make smart moves in your portfolio to protect what you've got as well as grow it faster than inflation for the future. The first and perhaps most important thing you can do is call the guy who claims to be the advisor of your retirement plan. Call your stock broker. Call the financial planner. Whoever gives you advice regarding your portfolio, call that person. Don't email him. You actually want to put him on the spot and the only way is with a phone call. He won't have time to think before responding, and he won't have time to ask someone else in the firm who is smarter.

You need to ask one very important question about this 1,200-pound pink gorilla in the room: "How will the new double-faceted Fed policy of both increasing the Fed funds rate and selling treasury bonds affect my portfolio?" You should know by their response if they need to be fired or if they're looking out for your best interests.

If you get a response that blows you off, you need to quote The Donald ("you're fired"). If you're told, "Don't worry about that because you don't own any treasuries," again, quote The Donald. If they tell you "Don't worry because you aren't selling. You're holding until maturity," you know what to do. This response isn't so simple, and the reason to fire him is because life happens and there is a strong possibility that you just might need to raise cash in a crunch. If interest rates double by next fall, the value of your bonds will be cut in half. You'll sell twice as many assets to raise the same amount of cash.

Any wishy-washy response, blow off, or anything that doesn't pass the smell test, you know what to do. If you don't understand what the hell he says, ask for clarification. You need to take a proactive approach to your financial future, because no one cares more about your assets than you do.

What you want your advisor to tell you is something along the lines of "I'm glad you called. We want you to take proactive steps to avoid losses, and this is what clients with similar holdings to yours are doing." The worst-case scenario here is they move you into a large cash position to wait and see what happens, keeping in mind that there will be tremendous opportunities to buy assets at extreme sale prices in the next 12-24 months.

I don't think most advisors are prepared for this, because most advisors are trained to sell you whatever their company wants them to sell you. They have no knowledge of economics or security analysis, and they will only tell you what they've been told to tell you.

Aside from talking to your advisor, I am still recommending having a large cash position as well as small positions in shorting bonds (such as Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)), shorting stocks (such as iShares S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:BSPIX) or Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)), and shorting emerging markets (such as Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) or iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)).

It's almost the end of the year, and everyone will make some sales for tax purposes. Therefore, take some profits off the table now before tax selling pressure begins. You might also want to short banks -- such as Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) or iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) -- and take a small position in small-cap value stocks, such as iShares Russel 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) or Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Finally, at this time it is no longer optional to continue debating gold ownership. What Yellen & Co. are planning to do will be very positive for gold and gold miners. Gold ownership is now mandatory. Again, I strongly recommend staying out of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), and similar ETFs. The risks are too great, as I have noted here. In that same article I made recommendations as to who you can call to buy bullion bars and coins, and there is more on that as well as the scams and shams to watch for here and here. And by the way, don't store your gold in the bank vault or a safe deposit box.

Aside from bullion bars and coins, it will be prudent to own the miners. Regular security analysis will not help too much here, even if you know how to do it well, because we're talking about companies that rely on both the price of the commodity they sell as well as the price of their own common stock. Both change from one second to the next as long as markets are open, and both are volatile.

Instead I recommend positions in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) for the junior miners. They'll be quite explosive to the upside, but because of the extreme level of risk I wouldn't put too much in here. For the majors, it's either Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) or EuroPac Gold Fund (MUTF:EPGFX). Both will handle the sector just fine for you, handing you a handsome profit over the next three to five years, and you'll do much better than the other ETFs that just buy the entire sector (full disclosure: I own shares in all three of these funds).

Finally, I'm going to repeat something that I said in my last Seeking Alpha article, and it's well worth repeating. If you can't afford to lose your cash in the stock or bond markets, you should absolutely not put it in those markets. To figure out if you can afford to lose, just ask yourself this question: "If I lose 100% of this investment, will my lifestyle negatively change for which that cash was designated?" If your retirement will not be the same without that cash, don't put it in the markets. If your college funding will evaporate and you'll be relegated to loans, don't put it in the markets. For whatever purpose you are saving, if you can't afford to lose, then don't do it. There are alternatives to stocks and bonds to help you grow your assets. You don't have to risk everything just for bragging rights at the next cocktail party.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPGFX, SGDJ, SGDM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long EPGFX, SGDJ, and SGDM. I intend to initiate positions that match my recommendations.