The 2017 Sellers' Strike Explained

Front and center in my 2017 Annual Asset Class Review published on January 6, 2017 is my prediction that the S&P 500 would rise 10% in the coming year, and add 12% to your portfolio when 2% in dividends were added in.



Readers complained that I had lost my mind, was going senile, or making outrageous predictions just to generate web traffic.



After all, the world looked pretty uncertain at the beginning of the year.

Yet, here we are nine months later, and the (SPY) sits at $253, up 13.04% since January, and 15% with dividends.



And you know what? The best is yet to come.



The global synchronized economic recovery is accelerating. The twin hurricanes are acting as a de facto infrastructure budget.



And now we are being promised a sugar high in the form of wide ranging tax cuts.



That has created a strike among potential sellers of stocks.



Why trigger a capital gain this year, which could be taxed as high as 39% (and 53% if you live in California), when by waiting only three more months you could face a much more forgiving 20% tax rate?



As a result, I believe that the stock market could simply keep on rising for the rest of this year, possibly as high as $260.



Most big institutions and hedge funds went into the summer loaded with cash expecting to put it to work in a widely anticipated summer correction.



There was only one problem with this strategy: The correction never showed.



That leaves everyone scrambling to catch the train before it leaves the station.



And here is where it gets better.



Not only will stocks keep rising. They probably won’t have to endure more than a 2.5% along their merry way.



What is giving this market a new lease on life are corporate earnings, which are continuing to expand at a 12% annual rate.



All the market is really doing here is keeping up with this torrid earnings growth, keeping price earnings multiples around a stable 18 times.



Another big factor has been the rapid sector rotation that ensued in July.



That’s when I called the top in the FANG stocks, which had almost single handedly led the market for the first half of the year.



That’s when my “out with the new, in with the old” trade returned with a vengeance.



Money poured out of big tech and into financials and domestic lagging value plays, like industrials, real estate, metals, and transports.



Since the new market leaders are just moving off of multiyear lows, there is easily enough juice to keep this bull market running for years.



As I write in every Trade Alert in August, “What do you buy in expensive markets? Cheap stuff.”



The Mad Hedge Trade Alert Service was there at every step of the way, sending readers names like Goldman Sachs (GS), Union Pacific (UNP), US Steel (X), Barrick Gold (ABX), Newmont Mining (NEM), and Home Depot (HD).



Reviewing my 2017 predictions, it wasn’t all a bed of roses. In fact, I did drop some serious clangers.



I expected stocks to drop 10% at some point in 2017, and the Volatility Index (VIX) to rocket to $30.



Stocks never sold off by more than 3%, and the (VIX) peaked in August at a mere $17, which we caught.

Most importantly, I completely missed the bond market rally during the first half. Bonds didn’t peak until September 8, when ten year Treasury yields bottomed at an unbelievable 2.02%.



I sidestepped this error by only selling short the most extreme rallies, getting out with a profit on almost every trade.



Being wrong on interest rates meant I had to also be dead wrong on the dollar, which went into free-fall.



The Japanese yen (FXY) jumped by 8.51% against the greenback, while the Euro (FXE) appreciated by 15.34%.



I ducked the hit here by simply avoiding currency trading altogether. There’s no point in trading against the long-term trend.



I thought gold would break $1,000 and plumb new lows. Instead, it has basically gone up continuously since January 1, and we got involved on the long side in a major way in August.



Oil did stay in a $45-$65 range. However the $45-$55 range we actually got was too narrow to for me to trade.



I did nail the bull market in commodities, with copper rocketing some 29.55%.



Ditto for residential real estate, which is currently rising at a 5.8% annual rate, boosting average homeowner's equity by an eye-popping 23.2%, and double that on the West Coast.



So the winning strategy this year has been to trade like crazy when you’re right (equities, real estate, commodities, and oil), and sit on you hands when you’re wrong (bonds, gold, and the dollar).



A dose of humility helps too, admitting when you’re wrong, and moving on to the next trade as fast as you can.



Sounds simple enough to me.



As I never tire of telling people, the good news is that after the first 50 years, this trading thing gets really easy.

