Nvidia Is Powered By Strong Momentum

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is on fire. Actually, that’s an understatement: shares of the graphic chips leader have gained a jaw-dropping 170% over the past year. On a forward looking basis, the cold-hard data indicates that Nvidia is driven by vigorous momentum in different areas, and this is a big positive for investors in the company.

A Quantitative System Based on Momentum

Momentum is a powerful force in the market. It basically means that winners tend to keep on winning over time, and companies that are outperforming the market continue on the right track more often than not.

The following quantitative system picks stocks based on a variety of indicators, with a deep focus on measuring momentum at different levels. The system begins with a screening process, meaning that only companies that meet a specified criteria will be considered for inclusion.

The selection criteria is as follows:

Over the counter stocks are excluded from the universe to guarantee a minimum liquidity level.

Sales growth over the trailing 12 months needs to be above the industry average.

Earnings expectations for the current year are currently higher than they were eight weeks ago.

Revenue expectations for the year also are higher than they were eight weeks ago.

The stock needs to be outperforming other stocks in the industry, both over the last 26 weeks and over the last 52 weeks.

From a starting universe of nearly 5,000 names, this filter leaves us with 139 candidates, so the screening criteria is quite selective. Among those names, the system picks the strongest 50 companies based on the Power Factors system, a proprietary quantitative system that ranks stocks based on three different factors: financial quality, valuation, and momentum. The backtesting assumes that the portfolio is rebalanced monthly and positions are equally weighted.

The system performed remarkably well over the years. The quantitative portfolio produced an average annual return of 15.24% per year since 1999. This is much better than the 3.87% annual return generated by the S&P 500 in the same period. In cumulative terms, the system generated a total return of 1,323.87% versus 103.46% for the S&P 500.

Needless to say, this difference in returns could make a huge impact on the value of investor’s capital over time. A $100,000 investment in the S&P 500 in 1999 would currently be worth around $203,500. In stark contrast, the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the system would have a current market value of more than $1.4 million.

Strong Momentum Driving Nvidia

Nvidia is a global market leader in digital media processors and related software. The company pioneered the GPU - graphic processing unit - a high performance processor that generates high-quality graphics on personal computers, smartphones, game consoles, and other platforms. Nvidia’s products are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end gaming PCs, data centers, and automotive systems.

Source: Nvidia.

Nvidia has benefited tremendously from growing demand for gaming products over the past several years, and the company is positioned for growth in areas with extraordinary potential for expansion in the years ahead. Artificial intelligence and deep learning applications that use the company’s graphic chips are particularly promising, and Nvidia is betting on autonomous vehicles with its Drive PX self-driving platform.

Source: Nvidia.

Financial performance doesn't leave much to be desired. The company has delivered booming revenue growth over the past three years, while profit margins have enlarged. Rapidly growing sales in combination with expanding profit margins on sales have provided a double boost to earnings per share over time.

NVDA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The following chart compares key financial performance metrics for Nvidia versus the average company in the industry, and Nvidia is substantially above-average across the board. Revenue growth, net income growth, operating profit margin, net profit margin, return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE) are all pointing in the same direction.

The most recent financial report from Nvidia confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders. The company produced a record $2.23 billion in revenue during the quarter ended in July, a big increase of 56% vs. the same quarter in the prior year. Gross profit margin expanded by 5 basis points year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share jumped 91%.

Both sales and earnings came in above Wall Street expectations last quarter, and the company has consistently outperformed forecasts by a considerable margin over the past four quarters in a row.



Quarter ended 10/30/2016 1/30/2017 4/29/2017 7/30/2017 EPS Est. 0.57 0.83 0.66 0.7 EPS Actual 0.83 0.99 0.79 0.92 Difference 0.26 0.16 0.13 0.22 Surprise % 45.60% 19.30% 19.70% 31.40%

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, sounded quite confident about the company's prospects in the press release.

"Adoption of Nvidia GPU computing is accelerating, driving growth across our businesses. Datacenter revenue increased more than two and a half times. A growing number of car and robot-taxi companies are choosing our DRIVE PX self-driving computing platform. And in Gaming, increasingly the world's most popular form of entertainment, we power the fastest growing platforms - GeForce and Nintendo Switch.



Nearly every industry and company is awakening to the power of AI. Our new Volta GPU, the most complex processor ever built, delivers a 100-fold speedup for deep learning beyond our best GPU of four years ago. This quarter, we shipped Volta in volume to leading AI customers. This is the era of AI, and the Nvidia GPU has become its brain. We have incredible opportunities ahead of us."

In this context, Wall Street analysts are rapidly increasing their earnings forecasts for Nvidia, and this is driving vigorous price gains. Stock prices and earnings expectations tend to move in the same direction over time, and both variables are moving upwards in this particular case.

NVDA data by YCharts

None of this means that Nvidia is immune to risks. The company operates in a very dynamic and competitive industry, and valuation is quite demanding. With a forward price to earnings ratio above 45, the entry price does not provide much of a buffer in case there is any disappointment in financial performance down the road.

That being said, Nvidia is producing impressive performance, both on a standalone basis and in comparison to industry peers. As long as the company keeps crushing analysts' expectations, the stock should continue doing well in the middle term.

Charts and data are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies currently picked by the system is available to subscribers in my research service: The Data Driven Investor.