Weather Undermined Tight Natural Gas Balances

Mother nature was once again bearish over the weekend.

Welcome to the "mother nature is bearish" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

In last week's weekly natural gas recap, we noted that "winter contracts are cheap." Weather over the weekend undermined the bullish changes in the physical side of the market, once again.

Lower 48 production decreased on average around ~2 Bcf/d putting physical balances for the week ending 10/13 more bullish than we projected. As a result we revised lower 10/13 week injection by 10 Bcf.

Demand on the other hand remained stellar with power burn averaging above 27 Bcf/d, and LNG exports pushing close to capacity. Much more elevated LNG export volume over the weekend propelled US natural gas exports to average above 7 Bcf/d again.

Source: HFI Research

The bearish culprit once again was mother nature.

Heating degree days (HDDs) were revised lower once again putting the week of October 27 solidly in "bearish demand" territory. As a result, our net change in storage injection for that week was for an increase of 10 Bcf.

The bearish weather revision to 10/27 week perfectly offset the bullish revision to 10/13, and EOS (11/3) is still expected to be between 3.8 to 3.81 Tcf.

