Barracuda Networks: Shift To Cloud Yielding Results, More Upside Ahead

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data.

Starting out, the company had a rough time finding its place in the SMB and Storage business as the shift to the public cloud was starting to pick up pace and companies would favor its competitors who offered all around solutions.

The company, back in 2015, even went out with the help of Morgan Stanley to sell itself after a bad fiscal year, as it realized the shift to the cloud for most of its offerings were accelerating and they remained behind.

Since then, however, Barracuda has made some nice changes to its business model and is now offering cloud and security services as most of its products.

Number One - Email Security and Protection

Barracuda has a leading market position with its Barracuda Sentinel which enables threat protection for services such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Office 365, Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) G Suite and Slack, among others.

Email security and protection is a leading market for Barracuda, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% through 2020, allowing the company to expand its offerings and gain market share through enhanced subscriptions.

Cloud Security - The Growth Market

The overall cloud security market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of over 25% and reach $12.73B by 2022. The company's Barracuda Cloud subscription base is a positive for the company to maintain a high growth level as it rolls out new services in the field and improves existing ones.

So, are efforts yielding results?

Barracuda's lifeline when it comes to its cloud and security services is its subscriber base. The company's success is based on boosting its subscriber count and creating an effective retention market for its existing ones. The company is witnessing solid demand for its services, shown by its increased subscription and a 93% renewal rate, as shown in their latest financial report:

(Source: Company Presentations and Slides)

Barracuda's successful subscription increase service alongside constant product and services improvements have created an environment of solid sales growth.

Revenues have seen a steady uptick since the company's efforts began, putting to rest the sales and subscriber growth concern behind them. Beyond a solid stream of sales and an increase in enterprise subscribers, the company expects future sales to increase at a more rapid pace.

Fiscal 2018 sales are expected to be $378.61M, up 7.4% from 2017, reflecting an industry wide growth standard for cloud security, as stated previously.

Fiscal 2019, the company expects sales to grow over 8% to $408.16M, reflecting a stronger than industry growth, according to Wall Street Estimates.

Although Barracuda is undoubtedly still in its growth phase, its EPS has been steadily growing over the past several years since turnaround efforts bared fruit on behalf of organic sales growth and key operational efficiency measures, allowing it to roll out new products in a timely manner.

The company expects EPS to decline 8.54% in 2018 to $0.75 (non-GAAP), and to normalize to $0.84 in 2019 (12% growth YoY).

It's important to note that the company has significantly beaten EPS estimates in most quarters since its turnaround and these numbers are seemingly very conservative and should be significantly higher in reality:

(Source: Estimize)

Competition - How much more market share gain is possible?

Barracuda has intense competition when it comes to its cloud and security offerings. Notable competitors are Proofpoint (PFPT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), Symantec (SYMC) and Mimecast (MIME).

Top companies are seeing solid growth in their Cloud and Security offering:

Proofpoint Cisco Systems Microsoft Symantec Mimecast $90.376M $558.0M $6,711B* $628.0M** $52.4M +39.48% +3.00% +11.00% +31.00% +42.00%

*Intelligent cloud revenue, company does not report security segment sales.

** Combined Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety growth rate.

(Source: User Generated)

It's apparent that smaller players, such as Barracuda, enjoy a better growth rate as they continue and attract new customers with their product and services offerings. I expect that Barracuda's sales and income will match the higher growth rate exhibited by the companies above as they roll out new services and products and work on retaining existing clients.

Risk

The company's number one risk is its competition. Companies are fighting for market share in this fast-growing industry and Barracuda is countering this with ramping up investments in new products and services, temporarily hurting its profits and margins. Management confirmed this on their latest conference call:

And then the other trend that we are seeing in the margin is that the investments that we are making in the cloud. So over time, we continue to see the shift towards the public cloud. So we continue to invest in the infrastructure to support that cloud-based business. So I would expect that the gross margins will maintain the level that they are at now for the next couple of quarters.

This translates into a harder working environment for valuations as margins remain under pressure for the next few quarters. This is, however, a positive for forward looking income as margins improve in FY 2019.

Valuations

Barracuda Networks seems to be in late stages of its growth cycle, allowing for higher speculative action and valuations. The company is currently trading at 138 times its TTM earnings of $0.19, expecting high growth going forward.

Assuming the company continues its impressive subscriber and retention growth, which I believe it will, current growth models expect EPS to grow at a rate of just under 20%, based on company expectation.

It's noteworthy that the company has significantly beaten its EPS expectations in most financial report releases since its turnaround efforts commenced.

Conclusion - More upside ahead

With an industry growing far faster then the broader market, I believe Barracuda Networks will continue and outperform its EPS and revenue estimates in 2018 and 2019.

Even after the company's 250% price gain from lows, I believe the stock price has more room to grow and expect it to outpace the majority of its peers.