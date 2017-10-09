CymaBay Therapeutics: A Conviction Buy And Possible October Runner

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I'd suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) have risen by only 15% since my initial article published on July 20, in which I stated that a secondary offering that saw strong price action and institutional demand indicated upside in the near term.

While shares may not have risen as much as I had thought, I still believe the bull thesis is very much intact and things could get very interesting soon.

In addition to believing the company stands to benefit from Intercept Pharmaceuticals'(ICPT) safety challenges with Ocaliva, I had a few other reasons for believing the stock had ROTY (Runner of the Year) potential. These include the following:

The company announced encouraging interim data from an ongoing phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), enrolling those with a high risk of disease progression who did not respond well or were intolerant to standard of care treatment ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) were treated with the 5mg or 10mg dose of seladelpar on a daily basis. Analysis after 12 weeks of treatment revealed AP reduction from baseline of 39% in the 5mg dose group and 45% reduction for the 10mg dose. Additionally, 45% of the 5mg patients and 82% of the 10mg dose group possessed AP values of less than 1.67 times the upper limit of normal.

Importantly, the treatment appeared to have a solid safety profile, with no serious adverse events or safety transaminase signals observed. In fact, transaminase levels continued to decrease over the course of treatment! Another factor in the treatment's favor was the absence of a signal for drug-induced pruritus.

A large valuation gap existed between the company's shares and those of competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT). I surmised that CymaBay's seladelpar might actually be the better drug (in both terms of safety and efficacy) and pointed out that pruritus (itch) was the most common symptom associated with the treatment utilizing Intercept's Ocaliva in its pivotal trial, occurring in 56% of patients receiving 5 to 10mg and 68% of patients receiving the 10mg dose. Other undesired side effects included fatigue, abdominal pain, arthralgia, thyroid function abnormality, and eczema. This safety advantage could be a huge differentiator.

First, after Intercept's recent struggles, let's take a look at the updated valuation gap.

As you can see, even after the dramatic decline there is still much room for the smaller company's valuation to catch up.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $16.7 million, which did not include the $91.1 million raised in July's equity financing. Management has guided for funds to last through the next twelve months at least. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $8.9 million.

The big news today that I believe could result in near term upside is that the company announced an oral-late breaking presentation of interim data from the ongoing phase 2 study in PBC at the AASLD 2017 Liver Meeting. Titled ¨Treatment efficacy and safety of low dose Seladelpar, a selective PPAR-δ agonist, in patients with primary biliary cholangitis: twelve-week interim analysis of an international, randomized, dose ranging, phase 2 study", the oral presentation will take place on October 23rd.

In the press release it was highlighted that results demonstrated that the treatment could be have superior efficacy and tolerability as compared to current second-line therapy. Also, new clinical research will be presented on pruritus, which as mentioned before has a big effect on quality of life of PBC patients.

CymaBay Therapeutics is a Conviction Buy.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I'd suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term. Even with Intercept Pharmaceuticals' recent struggles, this is still a very intriguing revaluation story. As the stock pops back on Wall Street's radar, I continue to believe that the share price could catch up to highs made in 2015.

After establishing an initial position, investors could employ a "buy the dips" strategy, taking advantage of volatility and any possible correction to add to their positions. A near term breakout could easily send the stock over the psychologically important $10 level.

Risks include the possibility that future data for seladelpar disappoints Wall Street's higher expectations, clinical setbacks including safety signals, regulatory setbacks that could push out timelines for designing and implementing a pivotal trial, and competition. In the absence of a partnership or other form of funding, future dilution is expected by mid to late 2018.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.