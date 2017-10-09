Chinese Consumer Credit Provider Qudian Aims For $769 Million IPO

The IPO represents a BUY opportunity for investors who want to access the growing Chinese consumer finance market, although Qudian's VIE structure is a caution.

The firm is a ultra-high-growth consumer finance provider through its all-digital platform.

Qudian has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO of $769 million.

Quick Take

Chinese online financial services firm Qudian (QD) intends to sell 37.5 million American Depositary Shares [ADSs] at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for a total IPO of $769 million.

Qudian uses big data and artificial intelligence to provide credit to consumers via its digital platform.

For investors who want access to the Chinese consumer finance market and who understand the company’s organizational structure as a “VIE,” Qudian represents a BUY opportunity.

Company and Technology

Beijing-based Qudian was founded in 2014 to provide online credit products with the aid of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Min Luo and CFO Carl Yeung. Before founding Qudian, Mr. Luo served as a vice president of marketing of OkBuy.com, an online marketplace for apparel and shoe products in China, from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Luo was also the founder and CEO of Jiyiri.com, an online birthday-related service provider, from 2007 to 2009.

Carl Yeung has served as CFO at Qudian since October 2016. Mr. Yeung also currently serves as a director of Bumps to Babes Limited, a baby and maternity retail store chain in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Qudian, Mr. Yeung was a co-founder of Bababaobei Ecommerce Limited, a baby and maternity cross-border e-commerce platform in China.

Qudian provides online credit products with the aid of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company’s product targets quality, unserved or underserved consumers in China who need access to small amounts of credit but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to their lack of traditional credit data and the operational inefficiency of traditional financial institutions.

Products are provided through a pure online platform, with nearly all of the transactions facilitated through mobile devices.

Below is a company-provided summary of various metrics.

(Source: Qudian F-1/A)

Of note is the number of MAU (Monthly Active Users), which stood at nearly 29 million at the end of Q2 2017.

In total, the company has received $874 million in 6 rounds from 5 investors, including Beijing Phoenix Wealth Holding Group, Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology, and Ant Financial.

Market and Competition

Qudian belongs to China’s online consumer finance market, which is expected to experience rapid growth with outstanding online consumer loan balance growing to RMB 4 trillion by 2021, representing 31.4% of all outstanding consumer loan balances, according to a report by Oliver Wyman.

The transaction volume of online consumption loans is expected to grow from RMB1.1 trillion in 2016 to RMB10 trillion in 2021 at a CAGR of 54.3%, and active borrowers for such loans are expected to reach 256 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, China’s private consumption level has been growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 9.5% from 2010 to 2015. The high private consumption level implies growing demand for Qudian’s product.

Competitive vendors that provide similar online access to credit include:

Financials and IPO Details

Qudian’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue has increased dramatically

Gross margin is high and growing

The firm is generating significant cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source:Qudian F-1/A)

Revenue

1H 2017: RMB 1.8 billion ($270 million), 384% increase vs. prior

2016: RMB 1.4 billion ($213 million), 609% increase vs. prior

2015: RMB 0.23 billion

Operating Margin (%)

1H 2017: 62%

2016: 48%

2015: Negative

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: RMB1.4 billion ($213 million) cash flow from operations

2016: RMB 0.79 billion cash flow from operations

2015: RMB 0.10 billion cash flow used in operations

As of 1H, 2017 the company had RMB 11 billion ($1.66 billion) in cash and RMB 7.9 billion in total liabilities.

Qudian intends to sell 35.625 million of Class A ADSs at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $730 million subject to customary over-allotments to the underwriters.

In addition, selling shareholders intend to sell 1.875 million Class A ADSs totaling $38.4 million.

Class B shares have ten votes per share vs. Class A which have one vote per share, so management and existing Class B shareholders will retain voting rights separate from economic rights.

Notably, major market indices now bar companies with multiple share classes from being included in their indices.

Assuming a successful transaction, the company would command a post-IPO market capitalization of

Qudian says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Marketing and borrower engagement activities Strategic acquisitions General corporate purposes

The above list is the sparsest that I have seen from an IPO proceeds description. Management is saying next to nothing about its plans for the IPO proceeds.

Listed managers of the IPO include Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, China International Capital, UBS Security, Stifel, Nicolaus and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Qudian is an extremely fast-growing online financial services company, with topline revenue growth of an eye-popping 384% growth in 1H 2017 vs. the same period in 2016.

Operating margin is growing, and the firm is generating significant cash flow from operations.

A downside to Qudian is its VIE (Variable Interest Entity) corporate structure, which means the entity going public will not own the underlying assets of the China-based firm; rather it will have contractual rights to the profits or losses therefrom.

Those contractual rights are predicated on management’s discretion as well as that of the Chinese government, which may alter or eliminate such contracts at any time.

So, prospective investors have to make a decision: does the potential for post-IPO gain outweigh the risk of legal structure changes?

Additionally, management proposes to value the company post-IPO at approximately $6.8 billion, or a Price/Sales multiple of 12.6x.

This multiple is significantly higher than another Chinese online finance company, China Rapid Finance (XRF), which is currently trading at a Price/Sales multiple of 9.16x.

China Rapid is a much smaller operation, and its financial performance is comparatively poor, so the multiple asked by Qudian’s management appears to be reasonable.

Given Qudian’s tremendous growth, strong financial performance and potential for further growth as China’s consumers access more debt capital for purchases, the IPO looks to be strong.

