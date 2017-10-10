General Electric: End Of The World As We Know It Arrives

In the following piece, we give our take on the recent news and come to a conclusion for prospective and current shareholders.

The stock is now trading for less than $24. This puts the dividend yield at over 4%.

What happened?

It’s the end of the world as we know it at General Electric (NYSE: GE). Monday morning, the company announced Trian Fund founding partner Ed Garden will be appointed to the board. Garden will replace Robert Lane, who is retiring for health reasons. What’s more, it was announced on Friday that the CFO and three vice chairs will be stepping down. Jamie Miller, currently CEO of GE Transportation, will become the new CFO effective November 1st. Current CFO and vice chair Jeffrey Bornstein will exit the company on December 31st after serving 28 years. Along with Bornstein, vice chairs Beth Comstock and John Rice will retire effective December 31st as well. These departures closely follow news of the retirement of Chairman Jeffrey Immelt. Trian owns about 1% of GE. Garden stated:

"I am disappointed by the recent performance of GE's stock. But I continue to believe that GE represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity with significant upside."

J.P. Morgan is calling the executive departures a "clear negative" for the company. I beg to differ. In the following piece, I make my case.

This was to be expected

J.P. Morgan calling the management shake-up “a clear negative” doesn’t make any sense to me. It is interesting that the only news to come out of J.P. Morgan is the headline. My question is... why would this be a clear negative? I see it as a clear positive. New CEO Flannery is cleaning house. Whenever a CEO takes over, they always want to shake things up. It gets management's blood pumping. There is never anything negative with getting a new set of eyes on a subject.

Flannery not making change would be negative

I believe if Flannery did not make some management changes, that would be a major negative. If he did not make any management changes, I would be wondering what he is really doing to fix the problems of the past. I guess J.P. Morgan could infer from the changes that there may be some major issues with these business units. Maybe there is. Yet, that information is already known. That is why Immelt stepped down. Maybe if the management changes came out of the blue - but they did not. Furthermore, this just proves the stock has reached the point of maximum pessimism.

The stock is at a two-year low

The stock has reached a two-year low, trading at $23.50 as we speak. At this point, I posit the worse of the news is now priced in.

Current Chart

The drop in the share price of 3.7% has increased the dividend yield to over 4%. This has my contrarian instincts kicking in. The narrative is completely negative at this point. I see this final 4% drop below the $24 mark as potentially the final capitulation of sellers.

Major Support at $23.50

I have been pounding the table that $24 is the line in the sand. This is due to the fact that is the point at which General Electric’s dividend reaches 4%. Nonetheless, on a purely technical basis, $23.50 is a major support. If the stock is able to withstand this latest sell-off without breaking below the $23.50 mark, I am looking for it to bounce back. I have not heard any other pundit, analyst, or author purport this fact. That is how I like it. This is the exact time to start a position, according to famed contrarian investor Sir John Templeton.

Buy at the point of maximum pessimism

Sentiment in the stock is at all-time lows. In fact, we may have reached Templeton’s famous buying signal, the “point of maximum pessimism.” The stock is solidly in correction territory dropping over 20% year to date. Even so, with Flannery’s “reset” of the numbers still to come, I can’t unequivocally say that the bottom is in. Flannery will kitchen-sink the quarter and lower guidance on November 13th. If he lowers expectations too much, further downside in the stock may still lie ahead. Even so, I am not sure how much further it would fall at this point with the dividend yield standing at above 4%. There are other downside risks as well.

Downside Risks

Conglomerate structure

General Electric’s Achilles' heel for the past few years has been the global Goliath's diversified business segments. Every quarter, one business segment or another has issues with either cash flow or profits. The latest culprit has been the oil & gas segment.

Tax loss selling

Many are touting a significant amount of tax loss selling may occur in the stock between now and the end of the year. This may very well be the case. Nevertheless, I see this as a transitory event and a buying opportunity. It's buy low, sell high, not the other way around. You must have courage in your convictions.

The Bottom Line

Times of turmoil in a solid stock like General Electric often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects, like General Electric, at a discount for long-term investors. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. Nevertheless, always later into any new position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

